Overseeing ‘the hardest job in England’ is, by no means, an easy job. Subject to nationwide scrutiny with performances getting picked apart by those who take an interest in the weird and wonderful world of international football, there have been a handful of managers of the Three Lions over the years that have struggled.

Incredibly, it took England another 74 years for the FA to appoint a full-time manager after playing their first international match in 1872 - but since then, figures have come and gone with varying levels of success between them.

Often known as ‘the poisoned chalice’, managers have struggled to retain their status as the Three Lions boss - but who has enjoyed the most fruitful spell? From Walter Winterbottom in 1946 to current boss Gareth Southgate in 2016, England have boasted 15 managers on a permanent basis in total.

Ranking factors

Longevity - How long was each manager at the helm of the Three Lions?

Success (win rate) - How many games did England succeed in during their tenure?

Major tournament - Qualifying/progression to and in the World Cup/European Championships.

Style of play - How impressive were England under their watch?

1 Sir Alf Ramsey

England career: 1963-1974

Affectionately monikered ‘The General’, England’s only-ever World Cup-winning side was overseen by Sir Alf Ramsey; the spearhead of the fabled ‘Wingless Wonders’. In his playing days, the Dagenham-born mastermind lapped up 32 caps for the Three Lions and captained his nation on three occasions with a World Cup campaign - in 1950 - under his belt.

On the other side of the white line, he had the likes of Bobby Charlton, Bobby Moore and Gordon Banks at his disposal and that combined with Ramsey’s tactical know-how etched his name in England mythology, guiding them to England’s first, and only, major tournament triumph with the 1966 World Cup win.

Sir Alf Ramsey - England Career Appointed Feb 27, 1963 In charge until May 1, 1974 Matches 113 Wins 69 Draws 27 Losses 17 Points per match 2.07

2 Gareth Southgate

England career: 2016-present

Close

Although Southgate’s pragmatism has been blasted by fans across the nation across the years, the former Middlesbrough man’s success speaks for itself. Upon his appointment, following Allardyce’s newspaper debacle, the expectations were low. England may not have enjoyed glory under the Watford-born tactician’s watchful eye and many believe Euro 2024 could be his final chance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Sir Walter Winterbottom and Sir Alf Ramsey have managed more games for the Three Lions than Gareth Southgate.

Taking the nation to its first semi-final in almost three decades at the 2018 edition of the World Cup and their first ever European Championships final in 2021, Southgate - one of Euro 2024's highest-paid managers - has inevitable stock in the bank, and he’s inarguably been a successful appointment. But whether he is the man to get the job over the line, like the nation did in 1966, remains to be seen.

Gareth Southgate - England Career Appointed September 28, 2016 In charge until Present Matches 97 Wins 61 Draws 19 Losses 17 Points per match 2.08

3 Sir Bobby Robson

England career: 1982-1990

Close

A bonafide legend of the game, Sir Bobby Robson’s influence on the beautiful game cannot be understated, especially from an England standpoint. Robson’s Three Lions came ever so close to reaching a World Cup final before, in what has become a sticky patch over the years, losing on penalties.

Italia 90 was, undoubtedly, the tactician’s most memorable campaign over his eight-year tenure, especially after his time at the helm began so terribly. Dropping Kevin Keegan to the bench was looked down upon - as was England’s failure to qualify for Euro 1984. Diego Maradona’s infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal ruined Robson’s chances of leading England to World Cup glory in 1986, and he resigned in 1990 with a paltry win percentage of 49.5%.

Sir Bobby Robson - England Career Appointed July 7, 1982 In charge until July 7, 1990 Matches 94 Wins 47 Draws 29 Losses 18 Points per match 1.81

4 Terry Venables

England career: 1994-1996

Memories of Euro 96 will stick with England fans until the test of time. It took a gut-wrenching penalty miss that saw them fall at the semi-final stage, but Terry Venables’ way of playing made England enjoyable to watch. Getting them back on track after missing out on a place at the 1994 World Cup, the former Leeds United and Crystal Palace chief helped recapture the imagination of many across the nation.

What made Venables’ stint so memorable was England’s 4-1 drubbing of the Netherlands - an outing that remains one of England’s all-time great performances. The wily operator got the best out of none other than Paul Gascoigne, but the ex-central midfielder called time on his managerial stint with England post-European Championships.

Terry Venables - England Career Appointed January 28, 1994 In charge until June 30, 1996 Matches 24 Wins 12 Draws 9 Losses 3 Points per match 1.88

5 Sir Walter Winterbottom

England career: 1946-1962

What makes the story of Sir Walter Winterbottom so special is that he was England’s first full-time manager. Guiding the nation to four successive World Cup campaigns, his 16-year spell at the helm was bloated with plenty of ups and downs, with him ultimately struggling to get a groove out of his players on the big stage.

A low point of his tenure came in 1950 when his men lost 1-0 to a semi-professional United States outfit. The epitome of being a trailblazer, Winterbottom enjoyed a 141-game stint in the England dugout and, in that time, racked up 78 wins, 34 draws and 29 losses. Not bad for a man that was appointed with zero managerial experience, eh?

Sir Walter Winterbottom - England Career Appointed September 28, 1946 In charge until November 21, 1962 Matches 141 Wins 78 Draws 34 Losses 29 Points per match 1.90

6 Sven-Goran Eriksson

England career: 2001-2006

Close

A lovable character, Sven-Goran Eriksson had the undying backing of England fans - from armchair viewers to Three Lions aficionados. That said, his inability to get his men in the groove of winning was his Achilles heel and looking back on his five-year spell, many fans’ sense of feeling underwhelmed is understood.

With all the tools to stake a claim on the international game, what with England’s golden generation at his disposal, the Swede also suffered his fair share of bad luck with more penalty troubles, injuries and unforeseen red cards having to be dealt with. The standalone fact that he led England to two European Championship semi-finals, however, stands him in good stead among the other names on this list.

Sven-Goran Eriksson - England Career Appointed January 12, 2001 In charge until July 31, 2006 Matches 66 Wins 39 Draws 15 Losses 12 Points per match 2.00

7 Ron Greenwood

England career: 1977-1982

Pipping Nottingham Forest’s Brian Clough to the job back in 1977, Ron Greenwood didn’t exactly have the full backing of the fans when he was appointed. Formerly the manager of an elegant West Ham United side, the man in question led England to the 1982 World Cup - their first in 12 years - and made history by handing the first ever cap to a black player, Viv Anderson.

Related 10 Most Embarrassing England Defeats in EUROs History (Ranked) England have never won the European Championships. Let's take a look at their most embarrassing defeats in the competition.

Such a moment made positive waves in the community and Greenwood will forever be remembered for doing so. Footballing wise, however, his side were not overly successful after being knocked out in the group stages of Euro 1980. Concluding his five-year stint with a positive win rate (32 wins from 54 outings), the feeling around his management style was quite the opposite.

Rob Greenwood - England Career Appointed August 17, 1977 In charge until July 5, 1982 Matches 54 Wins 32 Draws 12 Losses 10 Points per match 2.00

8 Glenn Hoddle

England career: 1996-1999

Like many managers on the list, Glenn Hoddle was on the receiving end of a penalty heartbreak at the 1998 World Cup. His poor man management, consisting of his awkward encounter with Gascoigne and his turbulent handling of David Beckham, saw him become public enemy number one during his three-year stint.

Despite encouraging a forward-thinking blueprint on the pitch, Hoddle’s selections raised eyebrows all too often for the Football Assocation’s liking. Appointed as a replacement for Venables, Hoddle - a gifted midfielder in his heyday - stuck the knife too far in after making comments about disabled people being punished for the sins of their former lives, despite the claims that his message was “misconstrued, misunderstood and misinterpreted”.

Glenn Hoddle - England Career Appointed July 1, 1996 In charge until February 2, 1999 Matches 28 Wins 17 Draws 4 Losses 7 Points per match 1.96

9 Roy Hodgson

England career: 2012-2016

Preventing Harry Redknapp from inevitably taking over from Capello after the Italian’s dramatic exit, Roy Hodgson oversaw England reaching the quarter-finals of the 2012 European Championships but were eventually knocked out by Italy on penalties. By no means the veteran’s fault, his England stint dwindled into negativity after that.

Crashing out of the group stages of the 2014 World Cup and being on the receiving end of a stinging loss by Iceland two years later, Hodgson’s eventual resignation came as no surprise. Giving him his credit, the former Crystal Palace custodian was always resolute during his respective qualifying campaigns but, once push came to shove, he crumbled.