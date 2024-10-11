Key Takeaways Cole Palmer is the 13th person to win England's Senior Men's Player of the Year award.

David Beckham was the first winner of the individual accolade in 2003.

Other winners include Wayne Rooney, Scott Parker and Adam Lallana.

England, the cradle of football, where the roots of the beautiful game run deep and true, still carries the weight of a proud yet unfulfilled legacy. Though the Three Lions have long been revered as the birthplace of the sport, their quest for glory has been tantalisingly elusive, with a 58-year wait for silverware casting a shadow over their proud history. Two agonising final defeats in the European Championships, in 2021 and 2023, have only added to the heartbreak, amplifying the bittersweet tale of near triumphs and missed chances.

Yet, even in the face of such adversity, England’s footballing soul remains unbroken. The nation continues to give birth to prodigious talent, from the humble beginnings of grassroots to the glitzy heights of the Premier League. Since 2003, each year has seen one of its own rise to the honour of being named England’s Player of the Year - a badge of honor that binds them to the country’s enduring footballing story, forever etched into the fabric of its collective pride.

This year, that mantle was passed to Cole Palmer, the latest in a long line of luminaries. Since the award’s inception, 13 players have earned the distinction, but Palmer’s rise is truly remarkable. With only nine caps to his name, the Chelsea star has burst onto the scene like a comet. His name is now whispered in awe across the footballing world, capturing the imagination of fans and pundits alike, as he takes his place among the game’s elite - but by no means was he England's first, as the full list of the nation's Player of the Year award can be found below.

Player Total Years Wayne Rooney 4 2008, 2009, 2014, 2015 Frank Lampard 2 2004, 2005 Steven Gerrard 2 2007, 2012 Harry Kane 2 2017, 2018 Bukayo Saka 2 2021–22 & 2022-23 David Beckham 1 2003 Owen Hargreaves 1 2006 Ashley Cole 1 2010 Scott Parker 1 2011 Adam Lallana 1 2016 Jordan Henderson 1 2019 Kalvin Phillips 1 2020–21 Cole Palmer 1 2023–24

David Beckham

England Player of the Year: 2003

During England's much-celebrated - and later, much-maligned - Golden Generation in the mid to late 2000s, there was no Three Lions star who could match the sheer creative brilliance of Manchester United legend David Beckham. His ability to deliver magic with every touch, from his pinpoint crosses to those trademark free kicks, seemed to transcend the ordinary.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player in England's history has produced more assists than David Beckham, who provided his teammates with 42 across 115 caps.

By the time Beckham finally claimed the prestigious Player of the Year award, it felt like a long-overdue recognition for a player who had already cemented his legacy. Had the award been around earlier in his career, there’s little doubt the now Inter Miami owner might have racked up more than just the one mantle. In the 1998-99 season, for instance, Beckham played a pivotal role in United’s historic treble-winning campaign, helping the Red Devils become the first club in English football to claim the league, FA Cup, and Champions League in the same year.

Frank Lampard

England Player of the Year: 2004, 2005

Frank Lampard’s wait for his coronation as England’s Player of the Year felt like waiting for a London bus - after Beckham’s 2003 win, it seemed to take an eternity for another star to rise. But, like London buses that eventually arrive in twos, the Chelsea powerhouse didn’t have to wait long to claim his due recognition. The goal-scoring dynamo was honored with the prestigious award not once, but twice, in 2004 and 2005.

Between 2004 and 2006, Frank Lampard, operating under the shrewd guidance of Jose Mourinho, was in the prime of his career, helping Chelsea secure back-to-back Premier League titles at the dawn of Roman Abramovich’s era. Lampard featured in every single Premier League match during the 2004–05 season, marking his third consecutive campaign with a full 38-game slate. He netted 13 goals in the league (19 across all competitions) while dominating the assist charts with 18, before reaching new heights the following season with a career-best 16 league goals in 2005–06. While managerial endeavours since then have fallen flat, there's no doubt he was one of his nation's greatest midfielders.

Owen Hargreaves

England Player of the Year: 2006

Owen Hargreaves, often overlooked during his playing days, was a player who defied the typical English footballing narrative. His somewhat "German-ness" during his Bayern Munich days, coupled with his Canadian-Welsh accent and fluency in German, only fueled the skepticism of English fans. Yet, despite the odds and the shadow of Steven Gerrard's iconic Champions League final heroics, Hargreaves silenced the doubters by claiming an unexpected Player of the Year award in 2006, showcasing his quiet but undeniable brilliance.

Though limited to just three substitute appearances at Euro 2004, Hargreaves became a key figure in England’s final three matches in 2006. Despite the team’s overall underwhelming performance, he stood out as one of the few bright spots. Named Man of the Match in the quarter-final against Portugal—where he was the only English player to score in the penalty shootout—Hargreaves' gallantry were complemented by a League and Cup double at club level, firmly placing his name among England's stars. Nowadays, you can find him on TNT Sports and CNN as a popular pundit.

Steven Gerrard

England Player of the Year: 2007, 2012

A midfield maestro who carried Liverpool through the unforgettable 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup finals, Steven Gerrard became synonymous with Anfield's iconic European Nights. His unforgettable wonder strike in the 2006 FA Cup final, known thereafter as the 'Gerrard Final,' epitomised his ability to single-handedly turn the tide, sealing a dramatic victory against West Ham.

While his one-man wrecking machine performances at club level were unable to drag an underperforming nation through a dark tunnel toward the glint of a first major trophy in several decades, he was still able to regularly bring his A-game to the world stage, as shown by the fact he won Player of the year in 2007 and 2012. Often preferred to other midfielders at the time for his contributions in all areas of play, racked up 114 England caps, skippered the Three Lions 38 times and played in six of the seven major tournaments for which they qualified between 2000 and 2014. Like Lampard, he too went down the managerial route, currently basking in the heat and wealth of the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ettifaq.

Wayne Rooney

England Player of the Year: 2008, 2009, 2014, 2015

Wayne Rooney is widely regarded as one of England's greatest players. Until a certain former Tottenham striker surpassed him, he held the record as the Three Lions' all-time leading goalscorer. His relentless drive and longevity at the highest level are reflected in his record four England Player of the Year awards, including back-to-back wins in 2008 and 2009, and again in 2014 and 2015.

Of course, while the latter two came during a period where the Three Lions tournament success could only be described as a dumpster fire, there was never a chink in the Man United forward's armour. Between 2003 and 2018, he appeared 120 times for his nation, scoring 53 goals. For many, he will forever be England's greatest attacker, as the current Plymouth Argyle manager continues to show his love for football knows no bounds from th sidelines.

Ashley Cole

England Player of the Year: 2010

Ashley Cole is, without a doubt, the greatest left-back that the country has ever produced. Often regarded as the best full-back of the Premier League era, he is one of nine players to reach 100 caps for the Three Lions. Over the years, for England and at club level, he had many great battles against Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal forward named Cole as his toughest opponent ever. During the peak of his powers, he was a joy to watch. His ability to balance defensive responsibilities while also posing a threat in attack made the former Chelsea and Arsenal defender a complete full-back. In 2010, he was named not only England's Player of the Year, but Chelsea's too, as the England interim assistant head coach claimed a second career league and cup double. To some degree, it's a travesty that he never won more individual awards, as he certainly deserved to be in the same conversation as his headline-hogging attacking teammates.

Scott Parker

England Player of the Year: 2011

Scott Parker - for fans of the new age, that name will resonate with the frequent viewing of him donning a snazzy white suit and tie on the touchline for Fulham in his best efforts to replicate Liverpool's Spice Boys era. But now, as he operates Burnley's helm, at least he's ever-so slightly closer to returning to those old fabled days as a battle-hardened midfielder as he prowls up and down the very turf that gave rise to 'Brexit football.'

Considered among the dirtiest players in Premier League history after having picked up a total of 97 cards in a 15-year career that took him to six different clubs, Parker's capstone project came in 2010. A previous PFA Young Player of the Year earlier in his playing career, the then-West Ham middle man proved instrumental to their successful dogfight against relegation, and was duly rewarded by being named his nation's Player of the Year.

Adam Lallana

England Player of the Year: 2016

The year 2016 saw the England national team's darkest footballing hour as Roy Hodgson's men suffered at the hands of a defiant Iceland side that knocked them out of that year's European Championship at the Round of 16. Nevertheless, one ray of sunshine in the eye of the storm was the swift rise to prominence of Adam Lallana.

The now 36-year-old was the first player to truly subscribe to Jurgen Klopp's ideals at Anfield during a period where game management was ditched for the risk-tolerant tactic of blowing teams away with fluid, high-pressing, attacking football. Lallana took all the gegenpressing medicine prescribed to him and covered every blade of grass, chasing the opposition's possession like a bloodhound. While other English internationals struggled to shine in that year, Lallana - now serving as a seasoned leader in Southampton’s dressing room - saw his gleam reach supernova levels in his German helmsman's first season and was a whistleblower to future successes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2016/17 season, nobody ran more distance in a single Premier League match than Adam Lallana, who covered a remarkable 13.22km against Sunderland. In second place was also Lallana, after achieving 12.88km just a week before.

Harry Kane

England Player of the Year: 2017, 2018

For all the collective accolades he has missed out on during a career that has seen goals in heavy supply become an expected norm, Harry Kane has more than made up for with individual recognition. In an international career that has seen him become England's top goalscorer, he's been bestowed the best among the Three Lions pride twice, in 2017 and 2018.

It was during the second of those consecutive years that the Tottenham legend truly solidified his status as one of football’s all-time great goalscorers. In the 2017/18 Premier League season, he netted 30 goals in 37 matches, leaving no doubt in his race for the Golden Boot. He then mirrored that success on the world stage, helping England reach the World Cup semi-finals as captain with six goals, earning him the rare achievement of claiming two Golden Boot awards in the same season. With just team accolades evading his grip now, taking up residence as Bayern Munich's talisman should help the 31-year-old to fill his trophy cabinet.

Jordan Henderson

England Player of the Year: 2019

Naturally, in a year that falls in between the European Championships and the World Cup, more emphasis is placed on a player's contributions at club level. And in 2019, few could dream of achieving what Jordan Henderson achieved in one year, let alone in the duration of their careers.

As captain of Klopp's Liverpool, the hard-working midfielder led the Reds to their sixth Champions League triumph, earning England’s Player of the Year award just two months into a season that would also see the long-awaited Premier League title added to Anfield's trophy cabinet. However, since leaving Liverpool, some of 'Hendo’s' decisions have disappointed fans, particularly his brief and controversial stint in Saudi Arabia, which tarnished his reputation as an advocate for equal rights. Now, rumours suggest he could return to his boyhood club Sunderland in the Championship, but for now, he continues his career with Dutch giants Ajax.

Kalvin Phillips

England Player of the Year: 2020/21

Even the very finest scriptwriters and fortune-tellers failed to forecast what would happen in 2020 and 2021. Of course, nowadays, that sentence would instantly bring up memories of the global pandemic, but it isn't strictly just that which we are on about. Perhaps Gareth Southgate's most curious success during his time occupying Wembley Stadium's hot seat was getting the best out of Kalvin Phillips.

The press-resistant talent was pivotal in England's journey to the delayed Euro 2020 final, but he has struggled to build on that success ever since. He made a surprising move to Manchester City in 2022, where he has yet to secure a regular starting position. Still under contract with the Citizens, he is currently on loan at relegation-threatened Ipswich Town. To this day, Southgate maintains that his greatest regret was never finding a suitable replacement for Phillips, and in the eyes of his biggest supporter and defining manager, Phillips was fully deserving of his 2021 Player of the Year award.

Bukayo Saka

England Player of the Year: 2021–22, 2022-23

In football, as in every walk of life, there are good guys and there are bad guys. Just like in the movies, it's the former that usually prevail, and this is no different in the case study of Bukayo Saka. From a human point of view, there's perhaps nobody in the game right now nicer than the Arsenal man, but his talent has also gone a long way in helping him earn back-to-back England Player of the Year awards in 2022 and 2023.

Saka is still young and has the world at his feet, and he's become a protagonist for England, excelling at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024. His record of 12 goals and seven assists in 42 caps includes a hat-trick in a 7-0 mauling of North Macedonia in June 2023. It's fair to say rivals at club level have quickly buried their hatchets after slamming the youngster for his Euro 2020 final penalty miss - and the country would be in a less fortunate position without him.

Cole Palmer

England Player of the Year: 2023-24

Although his talent as one of the Premier League's brightest stars is unquestionable, there are some who have been left a little confused after the most recent award went to 22-year-old Cole Palmer, who, whilst being overlooked by Southgate, only got 146 minutes out of the 691 available throughout the entirety of Euro 2024.

That said, though, when you play out a season as good as Palmer, you are always going to get people talking. During the 2023-24 Premier League season, no player contributed to more goals than the Chelsea man. In 33 appearances, he scored 22 goals and 11 assists. The playmaking genius is putting a show on for his adoring fans week-in and week-out. He's been sensational.