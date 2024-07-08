Highlights Euro 2024 major stat leaders include Ivan Schranz as top goalscorer and Lamine Yamal for most assists.

Defensive stats highlight Joachim Andersen's 18 aerial duels won and Fabian Ruiz's 37 possessions won.

Attacking stats feature Cristiano Ronaldo's 21 shots and Christian Eriksen's 16 chances created.

Euro 2024 has reached the business end of the tournament now, with just four teams remaining, and at this stage, there's a pretty solid picture of how the major stars all performed throughout. The majority of the biggest names have struggled and while statistics don't always tell the full story, they can be a pretty good indicator of what's gone on.

With that said, it's time to look at the players who are top of each of the major statistics throughout Euro 2024. Whether it's top goal scorer, most saves or most chances created, there are some very interesting results. In situations where there is a tie, the player who played the least minutes has been given the nod.

Every Euro 2024 major stat leader Stat Player Figure Top goalscorer Ivan Schranz 3 Most assists Lamine Yamal 3 Most shots Cristiano Ronaldo 21 Most chances created Christian Eriksen 16 Most touches in opposition box Kai Havertz 41 Most take ons completed Jeremy Doku 16 Most aerial duels won Joachim Andersen 18 Most possession won Fabian Ruiz 37 Most tackles made Ferdi Kadioglu 18 Most saves Giorgi Mamardashvili 30 Most clean sheets Mike Maignan 5

Defensive Statistics

One Premier League player is included

While attacking is the most entertaining aspect of football, it's almost impossible to win anything without a solid defence. Whether it's winning possession, making tackles, beating your opponents in the air or proving to be a near unstoppable force in goal, these stats are all vital and the players that top them had impressive tournaments.

Starting with most aerial duels won, Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen is first with 18. The centre-back was a force to be reckoned with in the air and never made it easy for the opposition. Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu currently has made the most tackles in Euro 2024, with 18 and he played a large role in his nation defying the odds and reaching the quarter-finals.

Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz has won back possession for his team on 37 occasions, more than anyone else in the competition and with the Spaniards still competing in the semi-final, he could even extend his lead at the top of this statistic. Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was put under pressure throughout his nation's time in the European Championship, facing a barrage of attacks, but he managed to make 30 saves throughout, a very impressive number.

Still, the Georgian has actually conceded the most goals despite the number of saves. The keeper with the most cleansheets, though, is France's Mike Maignan. Offensively, Didier Deschamps' side have been poor, but they've been rock solid at the back. The keeper has kept a clean sheet in all but one of his appearances so far and has conceded just once throughout the entire tournament.

Attacking Statistics

Cristiano Ronaldo makes the cut

As previously mentioned, attacking is the most entertaining aspect of football and these stars were all very busy in the final third of the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo had a very disappointing tournament by his usual standards and failed to score a single goal in a major tournament for the first time ever. It wasn't for lack of trying, though, as he registered 21 shots on goal throughout his run. That's more than anyone else. Jeremy Doku was influential for a struggling Belgium side, and was regularly one of the nation's brightest sparks. He tormented defences, and successfully took on his defender more than anyone else, doing so 16 times.

Kai Havertz had a solid tournament, and was a key figure for Germany up front. He registered 41 touches of the ball in the opposition penalty area, highlighting his place as a focal point of Julian Nagelsmann's attack. Christian Eriksen returned to the European Championship three years on from when he collapsed while playing in the tournament, but he didn't let that stop him from shining for Denmark. No one in Euro 2024 created more goalscoring chances for himself and his teammates than the Manchester United midfielder did, with 16.

While he created all those chances, his teammates couldn't finish them, which is why he isn't the player with the most assists so far in the competition. That honour goes to 16-year-old Lamine Yamal who has set up three of his teammates so far. The Barcelona youngster has had a tremendous tournament and, despite his age, has been one of the standout stars. With a semi-final performance still to come, he could bag even more assists just yet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamine Yamal is the youngest player to ever play in a European Championship

And finally, the top scorer of the competition. There are a few players tied on three goals here, including Jamal Musiala, but as he played the least amount of minutes, the honour goes to Slovakia's Ivan Schranz. With strikes against Belgium, Ukraine and England, the midfielder was massive for his country and while he might be overtaken in the final two rounds, no one can take away the fact he had a great tournament.