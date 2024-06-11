Highlights Julian Nagelsmann is one of the world's best managers, but he didn't have much of a playing career due to injury problems.

With Euro 2024 right around the corner, 24 nations will be looking at a chance to make history and write their names into the record books this summer. Whether it be by shockingly qualifying for the knock-out stages or winning the entire competition, each country will have aspirations to exceed even the loftiest of expectations.

Guiding them are some of the biggest managers in the game at different stages of their careers. For many, this competition represents the peak of their careers on the sidelines. Some though, found much greater success in their playing days.

From World Cup winners to those who didn't even turn professional, Euro 2024 has an array of coaches from various different background. That hasn't stopped us from ranking them based on their achievements on the pitch before their current ventures.

Ranking Criteria

Club honours

International honours

Individual Awards

Overall impact throughout career

Euro 2024 Managers Ranked as Players Rank Manager National Team Notable Clubs During Career 1 Didier Deschamps France Marseille, Juventus, Chelsea 2 Ronald Koeman Netherlands Barcelona, Ajax, PSV 3 Vincenzo Montella Turkey AS Roma, Fulham 4 Willy Sagnol Georgia Bayern Munich, AS Monaco 5 Dragan Stojkovic Serbia Red Star Belgrade, Marseille 6 Gareth Southgate England Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough 7 Ivan Hasek Czech Republic Sparta Prague 8 Sylvinho Albania Barcelona, Celta Vigo, Corinthians 9 Sergiy Rebrov Ukraine Dynamo Kyiv, Tottenham 10 Murat Yakin Switzerland Stuttgart, Fernerbache 11 Steve Clarke Scotland Chelsea, St Mirren 12 Luis De La Fuente Spain Athletic Bilbao 13 Marco Rossi Hungary Brescia, Sampdoria 14 Roberto Martinez Portugal Wigan, Swansea City 15 Luciano Spalletti Italy Spezia, Empoli 16 Matjaz Kek Slovenia Maribor, Grazer AK 17 Michal Probierz Poland Gornik Zabrze, Ruch Chorzow 18 Edward Iordanescu Romania Steau Bucharest, Focsani 19 Zlatko Dalic Croatia Hajduk Split, NK Varteks 20 Ralf Rangnick Austria Stuttgart, Southwick FC 21 Kasper Hjulmand Denmark Arezzo, Tegoleto 22 Francesco Calzona Slovakia Herlev 23 Julian Nagelsmann Germany 1860 Munich U19's 24 Domenico Tedesco Belgium ASV Aichwald

24-21

Julian Nagelsmann is among the weaker players to manage at Euro 2024

If these rankings prove anything, it's that just because you didn't have a strong playing career, doesn't mean you won't make a brilliant manager. Case in point, Julian Nagelsmann. The German boss ranks second from bottom on our list, despite the fact he is seen as a prodigy in management. In fact, the 36-year-old, who called an end to his playign days at the age of just 20 due to injury, is one of the best managers in international football currently.

The only man who ranks lower than him on this list is Belgium's Domenico Tedesco. The Italian-born manager featured only in the eighth tier of German football, but has still gone on to finish as high as second in the Bundesliga as a manager. Slovakia's Francesco Calzona and Denmark's Kasper Hjulmand had equally uneventful playing careers but have managed to forge their path among Europe's elite.

20-11

Both Italy's and Portugal's managers had middle of the road careers

At 20 is the so-called professor of the gegenpress, Ralf Rangnick. Despite his impact on modern day tactics, the Austria manager played as much for non-league side Southwick FC whilst studying at university than he did for German giants Stuttgart. He is followed by Croatia's Zlatko Dalic, Romania's Edward Iordanescu and Poland's Michal Probierz, who all had fleeting spells at some of their home nations biggest clubs.

Slovenia's Matjaz Kek is the first man to have received an international cap on this list, managing a single cap for the side he will now lead into the tournament. Directly above him sits one of the bigger managerial scalps in Luciano Spalletti. The 65-year-old had an average career as a player, but has since gone on to have tenures at clubs like Inter Milan and most recently Napoli, who he led to Serie A glory.

Portugal's Roberto Martinez had a legendary stint at Wigan Athletic, one that he somehow topped as a manager when he brought home the FA Cup in 2013. Marco Rossi played alongside legends such as Ruud Gullit and Roberto Mancini is his time at Sampdoria, whilst Luis De La Fuente was a two-time La Liga winner with Athletic Bilbao.

Scotland's Steve Clarke heads up this section, having spent most of his playing days at Stamford Bridge. Now he will be looking towards the likes of Andy Robertson, who is one of the best ever Scottish internationals, to lead his team throughout the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Clarke's Scoland side managed just one draw and no wins in their Euro 2020 campaign.

10-1

A World Cup winning captain tops the rankings

In entering the top ten, we stumble across more impressive playing careers such as Murat Yakin's, who won five Swiss league titles in his heyday, as well as representing the likes of Stuttgart and Fenerbahce. Sergiy Rebrov was another who held cult hero status in his home country of Ukraine, where he forged a lethal partnership with one of the Champions League's most prolific strikers, Andriy Shevchenko.

Sylvinho is the first name that appears alongside one of Europe's biggest giants, with the former Brazilian international and current Albania gaffer most recognisable from his time at Barcelona where he got his hands on the Champions League not once but twice. He is surpassed, just, by Czech Republic's Ivan Hasek, who was twice named Czechoslovakia player of the season.

Making the top six is England manager Gareth Southgate. He might be one of the more successful Three Lions coaches, but his playing career was also impressive, even if it was marred by his famous penalty miss in Euro 96.

The top five begins with Red Star Belgrade legend Dragan Stojkovic, whos career highlights also included a Ligue 1 title with Marseille. Willy Sagnol now manages Georgia of all teams, but had a glittering career at Bayern Munich where he became a German champion on five occasions and won the Champions League in 2001.

As for the top three, it's Vincenzo Montella who takes the bronze medal. The Turkey manager is a cult hero for Roma and was part of the last Giallorossi team to win the Serie A title, also in 2001. In second, is Dutch legend Ronald Koeman. Despite the fact he was hardly stellar during his stint as a manager in the Premier League, the former defender made 78 appearances for a stacked Netherlands team and won a gluttony of trophies.

However, it is Didier Deschamps who takes the crown as the best Euro 2024 manager as a player. The Frenchman has done something that no one else has ever achieved. Captaining and managing a national team to World Cup victory (1998 & 2018). Winning the European Championships this summer will allow for the 55-year-old to repeat the feat in Euro competitions.