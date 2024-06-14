Highlights The wages of all 24 managers at Euro 2024 have been revealed by Football Finance.

Gareth Southgate is the highest-paid manager at EURO 2024, taking home 29 times more money every year than Willy Sagnol.

Managers like Roberto Martinez and Julian Nagelsmann command high salaries due to them being in charge of powerhouses Portugal and Germany.

As anticipation for EURO 2024 reaches fever pitch, the spotlight naturally falls on those heading to Germany to try to lead their respective nations to European Championship splendour over the coming weeks. While players make up a key part of how each country will fare this summer, however, attention will also turn to the strategic masterminds orchestrating them from the sidelines.

Managers play a crucial role in shaping the tournament's narrative, and recently, Football Finance provided figures disclosing the full breakdown of how much every manager at Euro 2024 earns per year. Their compensation packages reflect the tremendous amount of pressure and expectations they must shoulder, not only with the results, but also in pre- and post-match press conferences. The findings make for interesting reading as a better understanding of international football finance can be constructed.

Highest Paid EURO 2024 Managers 1. Gareth Southgate England £4.9m 2. Julian Nagelsmann Germany £4m 3. Roberto Martinez Portugal £3.4m 4. Didier Deschamps France £3.2m 5. Ronald Koeman Netherlands £2.5m 6. Luciano Spalletti Italy £2.5m 7. Vicenzo Montella Turkey £1.5m 8. Murat Yakin Switzerland £1.4m 9. Ralf Rangnick Austria £1.3m 10. Domenico Tedesco Belgium £1.3m 11. Zlatko Dalic Croatia £1.3m 12. Dragan Stojkovic Serbia £1.2m 13. Luis de la Fuente Spain £1m 14. Serhiy Rebrov Ukraine £1m 15. Kasper Hjulmand Denmark £970,000 16. Sylvinho Albania £632,000 17. Michal Probierz Poland £472,000 18. Steve Clark Scotland £464,000 19. Francesco Calzona Slovakia £455,000 20. Marco Rossi Hungary £253,000 21. Matjaz Kek Slovenia £253,000 22. Ivan Hasek Czech Republic £210,000 23. Edward Iordanescu Romania £202,000 24. Willy Sagnol Georgia £168,000

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The highest-earning manager at EURO 2024 makes 29 times more than the lowest-earner.

24-18

Propping up the rest of the table is Georgia manager Willy Sagnol. As this is the Crusaders' first major international tournament, it is expected. Meanwhile, Romania will pay their manager an extra £34,000-per-year to rank Edward Iordanescu's salary as the second-lowest paid coach heading to Germany.

Elsewhere, Ivan Hasek, as one of the most recently-appointed managers, having taken over from Jaroslav Silhavy in January, ranks 22nd as the Czech Republic look to continue their status as the unwavering dark horses in European Championship history. Scotland boss Steve Clark is the 18th highest-paid manager at the tournament, taking home a reported yearly salary of £464,000, but he will face stiff competition in the form of Germany, Hungary, and Switzerland in the Tartan Army's hope of making it out of the group stage for the first time in their history after 11 attempts.

17-11

Former Arsenal and Barcelona full-back, Sylvinho, ranks 17th as the Albanian head coach, but is another who will find it difficult to navigate past the group stage. In group B, his side will face a dreaded 'Group of Death', featuring Croatia, Spain, and defending champions Italy, which comes off the back of the side finishing top of their qualifying group.

Notable others who miss out on the final 10 are Spanish manager, Luis de la Fuente, who will feel confident about taking La Roja into the latter stages of the competition, while Denmark's Kasper Hjulmand and Ukraine's Serhiy Rebrov are two managers tipped to help their nations forge reputations as surprise packages this summer.

Related Predicting the Results of All 51 Matches at Euro 2024 The European Championship is around the corner and the outcome of every match has been predicted.

10 Domenico Tedesco - £1.3m-per-year

National team: Belgium

Whilst data predicts that Belgium won't go as far as they have done in previous tournaments, rival fans have also been quick to bite the bullet and anticipate that the Red Devils' golden generation is past its sell-by date, despite having occupied the top of FIFA's World Rankings just two years ago.

This is a notion reflected in Domenico Tedesco's salary, with the former RB Leipzig manager earning far less than perhaps he would have done a few years back during Belgium's pomp. Truth be told, though, £1.3m will still be observed as an awful lot to take home to the everyday spectator, and his yearly income sees him match Croatia's Zlatko Dalic - another manager who must operate under the burden of previous near-misses.

9 Ralf Rangnick - £1.3m-per-year

National team: Austria

At every major international tournament, there is always a nation considered to be the 'dark horses'. It's a team which is tipped to spring a surprise, even if little is known about them. This time around, the nation lumbered most prevalently with that tag is Austria, who will be hoping that former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick can transform them into a force to be reckoned with - a feat he has a track record of achieving in the past with RB Leipzig.

Earning a similar amount of money as Tedesco, there is augmenting hope among the Austrian population that Rangnick will be the one to take Das Team on a successful trip across the border this summer in their fourth tournament appearances.

8 Murat Yakin £1.4m-per-year

National team: Switzerland

Murat Yakin sticks out somewhat like a sore thumb among other managers finding themselves in the top 10 highest-earners in EURO 2024. Having previously managed a second-tier Swiss side in Schaffhausen, the former Basel captain didn't exactly come into the managerial post with a CV comparable to others making their way to Germany.

However, there's clearly a lot of hope instilled in the 49-year-old, and in Switzerland, money is not at issue, with Yakin earning a yearly salary of £1.4m. With their ambitions of reaching the knockout stages relying upon positive results in Group A, against Germany, Scotland, and Hungary, Rossocrociati's early fixtures make for a tantalizing watch, with their group one of the most difficult to predict.

7 Vicenzo Montella - £1.5m-per-year

National team: Turkey

Another nation willing to put all their eggs in one basket is Turkey. They are paying former AC Milan head coach Vicenzo Montella a respectable £1.5m this year in the forlorn hope that they can march on from their catastrophic EURO 2020 run-out with Senol Gunes.

In that tournament, they were the go-to pick for spectators' surprise package shouts, but crashed out after three games without a single win to their names. Although the pressure was off back then, the way in which they fell apart, followed by failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, will see Montella put under a bright spotlight this time around.

6 Luciano Spalletti - £2.5m-per-year

National team: Italy

Luciano Spalletti is the first manager in the report to break the £2m mark, as the heir to EURO 2020 winner Roberto Mancini will bank £2.5m this year.

The massive plus point for Spalletti as Italy look to retain their title is that pressure has been suppressed in the lead-up to the tournament. The holders' curse is a big reason for this, while rival fans share the opinion that Le Azzuri have a chink in their armour heading to Germany after losing Giorgio Chiellini to retirement, as well as the premonition that the boot-shaped country will be the flop of the tournament. In turn, this leaves Spalletti a lot of room to knock the props out from under rival suspicion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Spain is the only team in EURO history to have retained the trophy, having won the competition in 2008 and 2012.

5 Ronald Koeman - £2.5m-per-year

National team: Netherlands

In terms of former legendary players making the step-up into management, there aren't many more amicable examples than Ronald Koeman, who will be hoping some of his defensive acumen can rub off onto his players this summer, as the Netherlands are well-equipped to make it far in EURO 2024.

With Virgil Van Dijk keeping things sturdy at the back, and the likes of Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay, and 2022 World Cup breakthrough star Cody Gakpo making up an exciting forward line, The Oranje are set to be within an outside chance of glory come July, and Koeman will hope to repay the £2.5m he will earn this year with interest in the form of international success.

Related Every Euro 2024 Manager Ranked Based on Their Playing Career From World Cup winners to players who couldn't make Sunday league, the Euro 2024 managers have had varied playing careers

4 Didier Deschamps - £3.2m-per-year

National team: France

Even though £3.2m is a decent enough salary, it still doesn't feel right that Didier Deschamps isn't in the top three of this list, let alone second or deservedly first. At France's helm, he's led the team to the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup, the final of Euro 2016, victory in the 2018 World Cup, and a back-to-back final appearance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Didider Deschamps is one of only two players to have won the World Cup as both captain and manager of his nation, alongside the late, great Franz Beckenbauer.

Ranked as the best international manager in the world right now, it certainly feels as if Deschamps should have a wage to match his number one status. If he manages to guide Les Bleus to yet another trophy, then it will be hard to deny him a pay rise should he want one.

3 Roberto Martinez - £3.4m-per-year

National side: Portugal

Just making it into the bronze position, former Everton manager Roberto Martinez will earn a yearly salary of £3.4m for his contributions to the Portuguese national team in 2024. Similarly to Koeman's post, Martinez is expected to lead his side to within an outside chance of triumph, with the Iberian nation boasting insane squad depth.

Despite being the third-highest paid manager at EURO 2024, though, and being backed to make it to the late stages of the tournament, his salary would only rank him as the 13th highest-paid Premier League manager, with him earning £600,000 less than Eddie Howe, Marco Silva, and Unai Emery.

Related Every Premier League Manager's Wages as Arne Slot's Liverpool Salary Reported Premier League head coaches are some of the most highly paid in Europe, with Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag all being paid handsomely.

2 Julian Nagelsmann - £4m-per-year

National side: Germany

Missing out on the riches that come with being the highest-earning manager at EURO 2024 by nearly £1m, Julian Nagelsmann will earn £4m in his strive for German success on home soil. Tasked with getting Die Mannschaft back on track, the expectation of such a feat is represented by a hefty salary after the 36-year-old turned down even more extravagant offers from Chelsea and Bayern Munich to lead his nation this summer.

Nagelsmann is set to become the youngest coach in European Championship history when he leads Germany out in their curtain-raiser against Scotland, but given the difference between the two teams in the world rankings, they shouldn't face too hard a challenge. Whether he is the man to dispatch heavyweights en route to the final, though, remains to be seen.

1 Gareth Southgate - £4.9m-per-year

National side: England

It might come as a surprise to some to learn that England boss Gareth Southgate is the highest-paid manager at the tournament. Taking home a reported yearly salary of around £4.9million, he’s the top earner at EURO 2024, despite not yet achieving the ultimate objective of bringing football home to a country that is characterised by its principles of everlasting hope and optimism in the face of all situations. Although England are among the favourites to lift the silverware this year.

A good reason for Southgate's salary, though, is that he is one of the longest-serving international managers. He has been contracted to England since November 2016, although it appears likely that he will leave upon his contract expiry in December of this year should the Three Lions not attain silverware this summer, according to The Times.