Highlights UEFA have officially crowned a Player of the Tournament at the end of each European Championships since 1996.

Only one player has ever been voted as the competition's best performer and failed to win the tournament.

Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma was the most recent and surprising winner of the award in 2021.

To stand out in the fiercely competitive world of European Championship football is extremely difficult. Every four years, the best players on the continent are pitted against each other in one of the sport's toughest competitions to win.

The best national team is rewarded with the Henri Delaunay Trophy while the standout player at each tournament has been singled out with an individual award since 1996. This prestigious honour is decided by a combination of a public vote and UEFA's esteemed technical committee, which has drawn upon the wisdom of some of football's sharpest minds, including the likes of Fabio Capello, Sir Alex Ferguson and Alain Giresse.

But not all winners are equal. Some players enjoyed a month like no other, playing as though they had the benefit of a three-second radio delay while everyone else was crashing around in real-time. Other nominees have inspired more questions than acclaim. Here's how every European Championship Player of the Tournament compares.

Ranking Criteria

Performance - Whether it's goals and assists for attack-minded individuals or clean sheets for those closer to their own goal.

- Whether it's goals and assists for attack-minded individuals or clean sheets for those closer to their own goal. Influence - Players who have a positive impact on their teammates will be judged favourably.

- Players who have a positive impact on their teammates will be judged favourably. Tournament specific - Looking beyond reputation solely at their showing during the month-long competition.

Every European Championship Player of the Tournament (Ranked) Rank Player Nation Year 1. Zinedine Zidane France 2000 2. Xavi Hernandez Spain 2008 3. Matthias Sammer Germany 1996 4. Antoine Griezmann France 2016 5. Andres Iniesta Spain 2012 6. Theodoros Zagorakis Greece 2004 7. Gianluigi Donnarumma Italy 2020

Related UEFA European Championship Winners List There have been 10 continental champions in Europe.

7 2020 – Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy

After making his second save of the decisive penalty shootout against England during the final of Euro 2020, Gianluigi Donnarumma didn't celebrate. Initially unaware that the game was over, Donnarumma soon found out when his teammates smothered their spot-kick saviour.

Roberto Mancini's Italy owed much of their success to a steely defensive record, conceding just four goals in seven games. Although, as Donnarumma was quick to point out, the goalkeeper wasn't solely responsible for that impressive parsimony. "I want to thank [Leonardo] Bonucci and [Giorgio] Chiellini," the young shot-stopper said when he discovered that he had been voted Player of the Tournament. "It's thanks to them that I won."

Donnarumma's individual recognition was also largely down to the saves he made in consecutive penalty shootout victories over Spain in the semi-final and England five days later. During regulation time, Donnarumma's shot-stopping statistics were nothing special. While Italy's number one conceded as many goals as advanced data models suggested he should have, 16 goalkeepers at the tournament had a better record in this category than Donnarumma, per FBref.

European Championship Performance Competition finish Winner Appearances 7 Goals conceded 4 Clean sheets 3

6 2004 – Theodoros Zagorakis

Greece

Greece's shock triumph at Euro 2004 was an unmistakable team effort. Manager Otto Rehhagel coaxed a nation ranked 35th in the world and 150/1 outsiders to the continental title by exploiting the cohesion of 11 selfless individuals. As the nation's captain, Theodoros Zagorakis was an easily identifiable figure to accept the plaudits heaped upon the underdogs.

While the scurrying midfielder played a crucial role - and was voted Man of the Match in the triumphant final against host nation Portugal - several other teammates may have staked a stronger claim for the honour of being voted Player of the Tournament. Top scorer Angelos Charisteas headed in the goal to win the entire competition, while Traianos Dellas snaffled up any loose ball in the same postcode as Greece's fortified goal.

European Championship Performance Competition finish Winner Appearances 6 Goals 0 Assists 1

5 2012 – Andres Iniesta

Spain

UEFA technical director Andy Roxburgh undermined his own department's selection of Andres Iniesta as Euro 2012's Player of the Tournament when admitting that his Spain teammate Xavi Hernandez "could easily have won the award" had he not already been recognised four years earlier. The scheming midfielder was arguably even more deserving of the accolade in 2012, orchestrating the purest form of Spain's possession obsessives as they claimed a second consecutive European Championship.

Iniesta didn't directly contribute to a goal in the knockout stages of the tournament and was shunted onto the left wing as Vicente del Bosque desperately tried to cram as many midfielders into the same starting XI as possible. But that's not to say that the Barcelona icon stole the award. Effortlessly gliding across the turf, Iniesta dovetailed brilliantly with his clubmate Jordi Alba, serving as the silky distraction to the left-back's jet-heeled forward bursts.

European Championship Performance Competition finish Winner Appearances 6 Goals 0 Assists 2

Related 10 Greatest Spanish Midfielders in Football History [Ranked] Spain have produced a countless number of superb footballers, here are ten of the best midfielders.

4 2016 – Antoine Griezmann

France

The summer of 2016 very nearly spiralled into a nightmare for Antoine Griezmann. Fresh from missing a penalty as Atletico Madrid lost to their city rivals in the Champions League final, the ephemeral Frenchman was dropped by Didier Deschamps after an ineffective opening game at his home tournament of Euro 2016. France scrapped past Romania and were level with minnows Albania when the banished forward was summoned off the bench for the closing stages. Griezmann's 90th-minute winner ignited his and France's tournament.

Offering industry and dexterity in equal measures, Griezmann established himself as the undisputed heartbeat of the host nation. After netting both goals in a nervy last-16 triumph over the Republic of Ireland, the Macon-born forward inspired France to a rout over Iceland before bagging another brace in a semi-final victory against Germany. Despite Griezmann's best efforts, France couldn't find a way past Portugal in a disappointing showpiece.

Only two players have scored more European Championship goals than Griezmann in the competition's history, yet Deschamps was quick to point out the impact he had on his teammates. Leading the line for a side that had not yet been introduced to the talents of Kylian Mbappe, Deschamps said of Griezmann: "He gets players playing around him very well."

European Championship Performance Competition finish Runner-up Appearances 7 Goals 6 Assists 2

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antoine Griezmann is the only individual in European Championship history to be voted as the best player and not win the tournament.

3 1996 – Matthias Sammer

Germany

Had it not been for a timely injury to an Australian, one of the great European Championship performances might never have occurred. When Borussia Dortmund's sweeper Ned Zelic pulled up with a knock in September 1993, Ottmar Hitzfeld, one of the best German managers of all time, turned to the all-action midfielder Matthias Sammer as his temporary replacement. The confident character never again strayed from that unique position at club level and soon replaced the injured Lothar Matthaus for the German national team.

Berti Vogts was so impressed by Sammer's displays that he dropped Matthaus ahead of Euro 1996, sticking firmly to his constantly repeated mantra: "There are no stars; the team is the star." Sammer didn't get the memo. The playmaking defender took the most touches, received the most passes and carried the ball more frequently than another player at Euro 1996, per Opta. It was fitting that a former East German international should be the star of Germany's first major tournament triumph since reunification.

European Championship Performance Competition finish Winner Appearances 6 Goals 2 Assists 0

2 2008 – Xavi

Spain

Xavi Hernandez's style when at his best for Barcelona and Spain was very simple. "I get the ball, I pass the ball. I get the ball, I pass the ball. I get the ball, I pass the ball." This understated approach wasn't always appreciated. The English tabloid, the Daily Mail, infamously captioned an image of nominees at the 2008 FIFA World Player of the Year ceremony: "The best players in the world (and Xavi)."

Not everyone was so small-minded. Xavi was recognised as the best player at Euro 2008 for his performances as well as what he symbolised, namely, the shift in philosophy towards the tiki-taka style that allowed Spain to win an unprecedented hat-trick of international tournaments.

Spain boss Luis Aragones wasn't a coach naturally inclined to espouse possession-based football. But the sharp-tongued Atletico Madrid icon altered his principles to suit the crop of technically gifted midfielders at his disposal - with Xavi head and shoulders above the rest of his illustrious peers.

European Championship Performance Competition finish Winner Appearances 5 Goals 1 Assists 2

1 2000 – Zinedine Zidane

France

Heading into Euro 2000, two years on from scoring twice in a triumphant World Cup final over Brazil, Zinedine Zidane was confident that he had gotten even better. "At 28, I've matured," he said. "I've reached the summit of my art." How right he was.

The cold, hard numbers of two goals and one assist do a gross disservice to Zidane's magisterial performances throughout a golden summer in the Netherlands and Belgium. The towering midfielder seemed to find new angles on a ball which has been the same shape throughout the history of the sport. Zidane wasn't just two-footed but four-footed, capable and liable to use the inside and outside of either boot depending on the situation.

Even the Frenchman's compatriots were bewitched by Zidane's brilliance. "Sometimes you want to stop playing just to watch him," Christophe Dugarry gushed.

European Championship Performance Competition finish Winner Appearances 5 Goals 2 Assists 1

Related 10 Greatest European Players of the 21st Century [Ranked] Europe has seen a host of world-class players produced since the turn of the century - here are the 10 best ft. Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12th June 2024.