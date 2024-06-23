Highlights M Cristiano Ronaldo holds a total of nine records in European Championship history.

Among his landmarks are the most goals, most assists and most appearances in the competition.

CR7 could add to his tally of records by becoming the oldest goalscorer in tournament history in Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy as one of the greatest footballers to ever grace the field is already set in stone. That doesn't prevent him from trying to create more history for however long he has left at the top level.

Portugal's most capped player is leading his side through yet another European Championships, having first done so 20 years ago in 2004. In those two decades, the Real Madrid legend has broken several records, many of which may never be broken again.

With his most recent coming in his side's 3-0 win over Turkey in their second Euro 2024 group game, these are all the landmarks that Ronaldo has to his name in Europe's biggest international tournament.

Related The 10 Best Records Held by Cristiano Ronaldo [Ranked] Ronaldo broke yet another record for Al-Nassr becoming the highest Saudi Pro League goalscorer in a single season

1 Most Goals

14

Given the fact that Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in football history, it is hardly a surprise to find that no one has been able to lay a finger on the forward when it comes to finding the back of the net in the competition. The then teenager notched up his first European Championship goal in 2004 against Greece and has not stopped since.

At the time of writing, CR7 has found the net 14 times, five more than his next rival, Michel Platini. Furthermore, Ronaldo also has scored more times than anyone else in qualifying and the tournament finals combined, managing 55 strikes. That is close to double the amount of Harry Kane, who currently sits second with 28.

2 Most Appearances

27

Given his longevity, it is once again not a shock to see the Manchester United legend top the charts in appearances. Although this number is certain to change the further Roberto Martinez's team progresses in the tournament, Ronaldo currently holds the record with 27 games played, six more than second placed Pepe who will also continue to increase his number this summer.

Once again, with qualifying included, it's the Portuguese superstar who leads the way. In total, Ronaldo has clocked up 71 appearances. This places him above the likes of Luka Modric, Gianluigi Buffon and Mario Frick.

Related Portugal Manager Had to Defend Cristiano Ronaldo After Euro 2016 Win The Portuguese icon was subject to a mixed bag of reactions following his EURO 2016 heroics.

3 Most Tournaments

6

A big reason why Ronaldo is able to lead the way in terms of appearances, is because he has also featured in more tournaments than anybody else. The fact that the former winger made his debut in the competition before the likes of Lamine Yamal was born and yet is still going strong today is a true testament to the player's dedication and incredible physical condition.

Since 2004, Ronaldo has made the squad at six tournaments in total, not missing a single championship in that time period. In those tournaments, Portugal have made it to the final twice and the semi-finals, quarter-finals and round of 16 once. Where he will exit in what could be his final ever appearance remains to be seen.

4 Most Assists

8

The most recent record that the famous number seven was able to collect was that of the most assists in Euros history. Known for finishing chances rather than creating them, Ronaldo has shown his unselfish side on more than one occasion. Eight to be exact.

His record-breaker came as he teed up Bruno Fernandes for a simple tap in to round off an impressive display against Turkey. While it seemed certain that the striker would opt to go for goal, it's possible that he had one eye on the record, making the decision to pass to his teammate all the more simple. We know how motivated he is by statistics, after all.

5 Most Chances Created

47

If it were for his teammates being more clinical, Ronaldo could've had even more assists added to his resume. Given how many chances he has created for others, certain players throughout Portugal's recent history will be looking at themselves thinking they could've done better.

In total, Portugal's record scorer has been the creator of 47 chances for the rest of his team. This means that only 17% of the opportunities he has handed to others have been converted.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldo has also take 106 shots in European Championships history, leaving him with a conversion rate of 13.01%.

Related 9 Records That Could be Broken at Euro 2024 A number of long-lasting records could finally be broken at Euro 2024, including one held by Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.

6 Most Wins

14

Part of the reason why the Portuguese magnifico is the greatest ever player in Euros history is down to how successful he has been in the tournament. Having won the competition once in 2016, Ronaldo has also been involved in the most wins in its history.

In total, the attacking maestro has featured in 14 successes, again dating back to 2004. Should his country win every game for the remainder of the tournament and so long as Ronaldo is a part of every fixture, he would finish with 19 victories. This would leave him one shy of the illusive 20 which would surely frustrate the star.

7 Most Appearances as Captain

18

As he has matured, Ronaldo has not only grown as a footballer, but also as a leader. The evidence to prove that is that no individual has captained their side more times in European Championship history. Having first led Portugal out in 2012, the Al-Nassr skipper has made a total of 18 appearances whilst wearing the armband.

At first, this role was largely given to Ronaldo based on the fact that he was far and away Portugal's best player at a time when the national team was perhaps not at its strongest. The fact he holds the honour now with the talent available highlights how improved in this area Ronaldo has become and how respected he is in the dressing room.

8 Most Games With a Goal

10

We've already touched upon the fact that no player has scored more goals than CR7 in Euros history. However, should Ronaldo have scored four hat-tricks and another double, maybe that statistic would be less impressive. In reality, Ronaldo has shown incredible consistency, and his 14 strikes have come across 10 games which is more than any other player.

Furthermore, the striker has scored in almost every round of the competition. The only two that he hasn't are the round of 16, which only came into existence back in 2016, and the final. If it hadn't been for a cruel injury eight years ago, there's nothing to say it wouldn't have been Ronaldo who grabbed that winning goal.

9 Most Tournaments With a Goal

5

And those 10 games that Ronaldo found the back of the net in have been spread across five tournaments. As of the time of writing, the only competition that the former Juventus man hasn't scored in is the 2024 edition. With Portugal among the favourites to go all the way, there is still plenty of time for Ronaldo to make it six from six.

Interestingly, should the five-time Ballon d'Or winner score in this tournament, he would also break another record. He would surpass Austria's Ivica Vastic's record as the oldest goalscorer in Euro's history, with the age to beat being 38-years 257-days. With penalties surely being Ronaldo's domain, many would put their money on him scooping that landmark too.