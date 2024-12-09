Another year of Formula 1 is done and dusted, with 2024 rounded up after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, giving us the prime opportunity to look back at each of the drivers and grading how their years went considering all that has happened.

Despite another triumphant year by Max Verstappen, the competition at the front of the grid was the closest we've seen in recent memory, with four different teams and seven different drivers winning races throughout the course of the year, and exciting battles and narratives from the front to the back of the 20-car grid.

The Independent has shared their thoughts on how they believe each driver has performed this season based on a classic ranking of A-F (A+ being the best, F the worst, as one would expect). These include all drivers to have made a start prior to the finale in Abu Dhabi as the list was made before the last race.

F1 drivers graded for 2024 performance Driver Team 2024 Rating Max Verstappen Red Bull A+ Sergio Perez F Lando Norris McLaren B+ Oscar Piastri B Charles Leclerc Ferrari B Carlos Sainz A- George Russell Mercedes B+ Lewis Hamilton C Fernando Alonso Aston Martin B Lance Stroll D Pierre Gasly Alpine B- Esteban Ocon C Nico Hulkenberg Haas A Kevin Magnussen C+ Oliver Bearman A Yuki Tsunoda VCARB RB B Liam Lawson B+ Daniel Ricciardo E Alexander Albon Williams C Franco Colapinto B- Logan Sargeant F Valtteri Bottas Sauber E Zhou Guanyu D

It must be noted that there is no rating for Jack Doohan, as this was made prior to the Australian's debut at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen: A+