Highlights Max Verstappen is leading the way in PlanetF1's driver rankings with a score of 8.54, despite recent struggles in the last few races before the break.

Lando Norris has shown significant improvement this season, scoring an 8.29 for his performances so far and currently placing second in the Drivers' Championship with 199 points.

Lewis Hamilton has been back on form in recent weeks as well and has a score of 7.86 after winning two of his last three races.

The 2024 Formula 1 season has reached the midway stage and the top of the pack have already separated themselves in the standings.

It has been an entertaining first half of the season as seven drivers have claimed victory in 14 races so far. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen are the only multiple-time winners so far, with the McLaren duo and the Ferrari duo claiming one victory each. Hamilton's teammate, George Russell, has also recorded a win during the first half of the season.

PlanetF1 took the mid-season break as an opportunity to rank all the 20 drivers according to their performances so far. They assigned scores from 0-10 and created a list of the drivers as per their overall showing thus far. Let's take a look at the rankings from the outlet.

PlanetF1's driver rankings (20-11) Position Driver Team Score 20. Logan Sargeant Williams 5.12 19. Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber 5.61 18. Kevin Magnussen Haas 5.79 17. Sergio Perez Red Bull 5.79 16. Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber 5.92 15. Lance Stroll Aston Martin 6.21 14. Alex Albon Williams 6.21 13. Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda 6.5 12. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 6.64 11. Yuki Tsunoda RB Honda 6.68

10 Pierre Gasly

Score: 6.69

PlanetF1 gave Gasly a score of 6.69 out of 10. The French-driver hasn't had a great start to the season as he has struggled in the Alpine car to produce consistent results. His best finish came during the Canadian Grand Prix and the Spanish Grand Prix, where he finished ninth on both occasions. Gasly has accumulated six points so far, which is his worst points tally in the first half of the season since his debut in 2017.

9 Esteban Ocon

Score: 6.71

Gasly's teammate, Esteban Ocon, faced similar problems with his car during the first half of the season. The French driver struggled to find pace and has finished 10th or lower in 13 of the 14 races so far. His best finish came in his last race in Belgium, where he ended up in ninth position. So far in this campaign, Ocon has scored just five points, hence PlanetF1 giving him a score of 6.71.

8 Nico Hulkenberg

Score: 7.18

Haas' Nico Hulkenberg has had a good season so far. He continued to establish himself as a formidable qualifier and has turned his good qualifying position into some points. Back-to-back P6s in Austria and Britain were fine performances from the Audi-bound driver. PlanetF1 scored the driver 7.18 for his performances so far.

7 George Russell

Score: 7.64

The Mercedes' George Russell came into his own during the latter stages of the first half of the season. The British driver has finished in the points in all but three races so far, winning the Austrian Grand Prix and finishing third in Canada, his best performances so far. PlanetF1 has given Russell a score of 7.64.

6 Carlos Sainz

Score: 7.69

Carlos Sainz, the Spanish driver, started the season in great form as he finished on the podium in three of the first four races, winning in Australia along the way. Ferrari announced earlier that they will replace Sainz with Lewis Hamilton next season. That was fuel enough for the Spanish driver to perform brilliantly to start the season. However, his performances have dropped off in recent Grand Prix, and that is why he is currently sitting outside PlanetF1's top 5.

5 Lewis Hamilton

Score: 7.86

George Russell's British teammate, Lewis Hamilton, seems to have found his groove after a difficult start to the season. The 39-year-old Brit has won two of his last three races and has finished on the podium in four of his last five. His victories came at Silverstone and in Belgium as the seven-time world champion has garnered 150 points so far and is currently sixth in the Drivers' Championship.

4 Charles Leclerc

Score: 8

Charles Leclerc's Monaco triumph earlier in the season has been the only shining light in an otherwise frustrating campaign so far. The 26-year-old started the season with seven consecutive fourth-place or higher finishes. However, he has struggled to find pace since the Spanish Grand Prix and is currently sitting in third place in the Drivers' Championship.

3 Oscar Piastri

Score: 8.14

The Australian driver, Oscar Piastri, is having a fantastic season for McLaren so far. The 23-year-old has finished on the podium four times, winning the Hungarian Grand Prix. His performances have kept on improving as the season has gone on, and he now finds himself sitting in fourth position in the Drivers' Championship with 167 points.

2 Lando Norris

Score: 8.29

Lando Norris has by far been the most improved driver this season. The 24-year-old Brit has enjoyed a fantastic run so far, finishing in the points in all but one race. His Miami Grand Prix victory saw him score a perfect 10, as per PlanetF1. Despite his slow start, Norris currently sits in the second position in the Drivers' Championship with 199 points.

1 Max Verstappen

Score: 8.54

The reigning world champion, Max Verstappen, currently occupies the no.1 spot in PlanetF1's rankings and rightfully so. The Dutch driver started the season with a bang, winning four out of his first five races. However, the 26-year-old struggled in the last few races before the summer break. He failed to finish on the podium in three of the last four races. Despite this, the three-time world champion still enjoys a comfortable lead in the Drivers' Championship with 277 points.