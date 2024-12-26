With the 2024 Formula One season, the longest in its history, in the books, awards and trophies have been handed out and teams have now downed tools for the winter.

Max Verstappen won the Drivers' Championship for the fourth season in a row, while McLaren took home the Constructors' Championship for the first time since 1998. Whereas the Premier League football clubs are in the middle of the busiest period of their season, the Christmas and New Year break, leading to the January transfer window.

While McLaren finished with a 14-point margin of victory, at the time of writing this article, Liverpool are top of the Premier League table with a four-point lead. Sauber, meanwhile, were bottom of the F1 standings, and one PL team is starting to look eerily similar in trouble at the bottom of the table.

With all this in mind, some might be wondering which Premier League teams would be the counterparts of the F1 teams. Well, fortunately for us, F1Oversteer named them, so without further ado, let's take a look.

F1 teams as Premier League sides Constructors Premier League side McLaren Liverpool Ferrari Arsenal Red Bull Manchester City Mercedes Manchester United Aston Martin Tottenham Hotspur Alpine Newcastle United Haas Bournemouth Racing Bulls Crystal Palace Williams West Ham United Sauber Southampton

McLaren

Liverpool

Top of the table at Christmas, the best team currently in the land, and with a relatively new face at the helm. McLaren, with Andrea Stella joining from Ferrari, were able to keep one step ahead of their rivals. Similarly, Arne Slot has replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, and with only a few minor tweaks, rather than a complete overhaul, the Reds are staking their claim to be top again in 2025.

Ferrari

Arsenal

Both wear predominantly red in their attire, but the connections run deeper than simply sporting the same colour. Both the Scuderia and the Gunners ran their rivals close in 2024, but didn't quite manage to get over the finishing line (or chequered flag if you will!) And the feeling could well be similar in 2025, but with reasons to be excited about the future. Ferrari now have Lewis Hamilton coming in from Mercedes to partner Charles Leclerc, and Arsenal have a young squad who are looking ready to challenge on all fronts for the foreseeable. And the respective team bosses, Mikel Arteta and Frederic Vasseur, will both have the unwavering support of a passionate fan base to rely on.

Red Bull

Manchester City

Red Bull were unable to capitalise on having the best form going into 2024. Despite Max Verstappen winning the Drivers' Championship for the fourth time, if he were to leave or miss races, then the team's form would disappear. Similar to Pep Guardiola and City, who lost Rodri early on in the season, and have struggled badly without him; currently on their worst run under Guardiola. January could be vital for any hopes they have of saving their season. Both Christian Horner and Guardiola will be hoping their respective superstar will be firing on all cylinders again soon.

Mercedes

Manchester United

With the 2010s behind them, where they conquered all before them, Mercedes have struggled badly in recent years. No Constructors' title since 2021, and the team seemingly going backwards rather than forwards. A massive upheaval, with Lewis Hamilton leaving for Ferrari, leaves Toto Wolff and his troops not in the best of shape heading into 2025. Manchester United have been going backwards for many years also; Ruben Amorim the latest incumbent to try and revitalise the aging outfit. Even though new faces have arrived at both teams, there are some major backstage issues that constantly threaten to hinder any progress made on the field (or track).

Aston Martin

Tottenham Hotspur

Expectations are high, but failure to deliver is hindering progress. Fernando Alonso and his run of podiums in 2023 tells a similar tale to Ange Postecoglou and the start of his reign in north London. Both have exquisite offices to conduct their day-to-day business, but the expectation is now that results must match the investment in the infrastructure shown by the respective owners. Aston Martin do now have the genius mind of Adrian Newey on board, and Tottenham did conduct some exciting business of their own as they turned towards youth to change their fortunes.

Alpine

Newcastle United

Both teams had to make changes to avoid financial penalties. Alpine brought in Flavio Briatore, which led to them ditching their Renault engine project, and instead becoming a Mercedes customer team from 2026. The Toon Army, meanwhile, had to sell the likes of Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh. And, like Alpine, Newcastle are hoping that short-term pain will set them up for bigger and better things in the future.

Haas

Bournemouth

Different expectations going into 2024, but both can feel satisfied with the progress they are making under new management. Both have limited means at their disposal and Haas have fewer employees than any other F1 team. Bournemouth, under Andoni Iraola, have the smallest stadium in the Premier League. However, both are currently punching above their weight, the future seems bright for both the Cherries and Ayao Komatsu's outfit.

Racing Bulls

Crystal Palace

Racing Bulls, formerly known as the Visa CashApp Red Bull junior team, are changing their identity for 2025, but have the same goal in mind, developing their young talent for their parent team. The Eagles are similarly known for producing prodigal young talent before selling them on. Think Michael Olise to Bayern Munich. And, like Yuki Tsunoda, the future of Eberechi Eze could be taking a similar path.

Williams

West Ham United

The name of the game here is summed up in two words: Investment and Underperformance. A change of identity means short-term success is sacrificed in favour of a more long-term project. Carlos Sainz has been brought in alongside Alex Albon for 2025, and it remains to be seen if the best can be brought out of this new partnership. With the squad they have, the Hammers should not be in the position they are, but more often than not, it is where they find themselves. Both need to find a way to deliver the goods sooner rather than later.

Sauber

Southampton

Both are in serious trouble going into 2025. Bottom of the pile and prospects not looking good. Sauber only just avoided finishing the season without a single point, only managing to get on the board in the final race of the season. An exciting future does lie ahead, however, with Audi on board and taking control soon. They also have two exciting new signings for 2025, Nico Hulkenburg and Gabriel Bortoletto, coming in. Southampton have just changed their manager, Ivan Juric replacing Russell Martin, and the transfer window seems equally important for them as much as Sauber, with a massive overhaul needed to avoid a similar fate in 2025.