Highlights The FA Cup is football's oldest competition, with it beginning in 1871 and having had 43 different clubs win it.

There have been 13 derby finals with a 14th on the way as Manchester United get set to take on Manchester City in the 2024 edition.

Memorable FA Cup derby finals include Liverpool vs Everton, Arsenal vs Chelsea, and Tottenham vs Chelsea.

The FA Cup is football's oldest competition. Beginning in 1871, it has a history that stretches back to before anyone alive on this planet can remember. Every fan in England, and some in Wales, wants their club to win this historic trophy. As of 2023, fans from 43 different clubs in England and one from Wales can proudly say that their team has triumphed in this competition.

The only thing that could trump a regular FA Cup victory, is a win over your local rivals. A derby in an FA Cup final is something that most fans will only ever consider for a fleeting moment, much less an actual victory over their local rivals.

The first match that could be described as a 'rivalry final' of sorts was between Old Carthusians and Old Etonians in 1881, with Old Carthusians emerging as the victors. Both teams were made up of former pupils of two public schools, Eton College, and The Charterhouse school. The two teams were not geographically close enough for it to have been considered a derby, however.

There have been 13 cup finals that can be considered a derby, with a 14th to come later in May 2024 when Manchester United take on Manchester City at Wembley. As a result, here are all the FA Cup finals in history that have been a derby match.

Every FA Cup Final in History That was a Derby Year Winner Result Runners-up Attendance 1897 Aston Villa 2-0 West Bromwich Albion 15,500 1892 West Bromwich Albion 3-0 Aston Villa 32,810 1895 Aston Villa 1-0 West Bromwich Albion 42,650 1898 Nottingham Forest 3-1 Derby County 73,833 1931 West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Birmingham 92,406 1967 Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Chelsea 100,000 1986 Liverpool 3-1 Everton 98,000 1989 Liverpool 3-2 Everton 82,500 2002 Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea 73,963 2017 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea 89,472 2020 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea 0 2023 Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United 83,179

9 West Bromwich Albion vs Aston Villa

1887, 1892, 1895 FA Cup finals

The first derby finals were West Midlands derbies between Aston Villa and West Brom. The two had first met in 1882 in the second round of the Staffordshire Cup, and it was here that the first case of football violence may have been recorded, as soil was thrown by Villa fans onto Albion fans before a few fights broke out.

Five years later, they would meet in the final of the FA Cup, staged at the Kennington Oval, which is now a world-famous Test cricket venue. Aston Villa would emerge victorious, with goals from Archie Hunter and Dennis Hodgetts securing victory. This would be the first of Villa's seven FA Cup's.

Another five years passed before they met again at the Kennington Oval. This time West Brom would exact revenge on their rivals, winning 3-0 with goals from Alfred Geddes, Sammy Nicholls, and Jack Reynolds. This would be the last FA Cup final held at the Kennington Oval as the Surrey Cricket Authorities were beginning to get worried about crowd numbers at the venue.

The final game in this odyssey took place in 1895 at the Crystal Palace in London. Aston Villa won 1-0 thanks to a very quick goal from Bob Chatt. He had scored after only 30 seconds and this record stood as the fastest goal in an FA Cup final for 114 years until Louis Saha scored after 25 seconds for Everton in the 2009 FA Cup final.

8 Nottingham Forest 3-1 Derby County

1898 FA Cup final

One of the fiercest rivalries in modern English football, the 1898 FA Cup Final was an East Midlands derby. Forest and Derby were both appearing in their first FA Cup final, though the rivalry was not particularly intense at that point. Forest would win the game 3-1 thanks to a brace from Arthur Capes and another goal from John McPherson. Derby's goal would be scored by Steve Bloomer, arguably the club's greatest ever player. The game was held at Crystal Palace's stadium at the time, while Derby would taste defeat in the cup final in successive years when they fell to Sheffield United in 1899.

7 West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Birmingham

1931 FA Cup final

It would be 33 years until another derby final, and it took place, once more, between clubs from the West Midlands. This was Birmingham's first final.

There were some interesting family connections for players from both sides in this game. The two goalkeepers in the game, West Brom's Harold Pearson and Birmingham's Harry Hibbs, were cousins. Additionally, Hibbs' uncle and Pearson's father, Hubert Pearson, had played for West Brom in the 1912 FA Cup final, which West Brom lost to Barnsley.

West Brom would defeat Birmingham thanks to two goals from W.G. Richardson. Joseph Bradford had equalised for Birmingham in the 57th minute but W.G. Richardson would score 60 seconds later to secure the cup for West Brom. In securing victory, and promotion two weeks later, West Brom became the first and only club to achieve the feat of winning the FA Cup and securing promotion to the first division. They would also be the last club to win the FA Cup outside the first division until Sunderland's triumph in 1973.

6 Tottenham 2-1 Chelsea

1967 FA Cup final

Quite remarkably, this was the first time in the then 96-year history of the FA Cup that the final was contested by two teams from London. This game was also the beginning of the rivalry between two teams that has arguably become the second-fiercest derby in London in recent years, behind the North London Derby.

As it was the first FA Cup final between two London teams, this match was dubbed the "Cockney Cup final". Tottenham were the team to beat in the 1960s in the FA Cup as they had won the trophy twice already during that decade. Chelsea, meanwhile, were appearing in their first FA Cup final since 1915, which was the last one to be held during the First World War.

Tottenham took the lead in the 40th minute with Jimmy Robertson scoring the opener. Frank Saul would double Spurs' lead in the 67th minute and Chelsea would not be able to overcome this. Bobby Tambling would score a consolation for Chelsea in the 85th minute, however. The Blues would only have to wait 3 years to win their first FA Cup as they beat Leeds after a replay in the 1970 FA Cup final.

5 Liverpool 3-1 Everton

1986 FA Cup final

The 1986 FA Cup final was the first Merseyside Derby to take place in the final of football's oldest competition. Liverpool had won the First Division title seven days previously, with Everton finishing as the runners-up. This was also Everton's third FA Cup final appearance in as many years, having defeated Watford in 1984 and losing to Manchester United in 1985.

Gary Lineker opened the scoring for Everton early on in the match, but Liverpool easily overturned this in the second half thanks to an Ian Rush brace and a third goal from Craig Johnston. In winning this match, Liverpool became the first ever English team to win the FA Cup without fielding a player who had been capped by the English senior team.

4 Liverpool 3-2 Everton

1989 FA Cup final

Quite possibly one of the most emotional FA Cup finals alongside the 1958 edition, the 1989 final took place just five weeks after the tragic Hillsborough disaster where 95 fans would not return home, with another two passing away in 2003 and 2021 respectively. It was perhaps incredibly fitting that the game would be a Merseyside derby.

Liverpool's official website described the match as one "characterised by Scouse solidarity" and after the final, Kenny Dalglish would say that the fixture "meant more to me than any other game in which I've been involved". Pre-match, Gerry Marsden from Gerry and the Pacemakers would lead both sets of fans in an emotional rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone. Additionally, images from the game show Everton and Liverpool fans sitting side by side, which only serves to further indicate how football was secondary during this final.

The match, however, was also an absolute classic of a final. John Aldridge opened the scoring after just four minutes with a superb first-time finish that glided into the top right-hand corner. The score would remain this way until the very end of regulation time when Stuart McCall knocked home the equaliser from close range, prompting a pitch invasion from some Everton supporters. Five minutes into extra time Ian Rush would showcase a superb piece of control before turning and finishing, putting Liverpool ahead. McCall would then score an absolute corker, chesting the ball down and volleying to level the game once more for Everton.

It was Rush who would once again be the ultimate hero in a Merseyside derby final as his scuffed header rolled into the net to make it 3-2 to Liverpool in the 105th minute.

3 Arsenal vs Chelsea

2002, 2017, 2020 FA Cup finals

The next three derby finals were played between Arsenal and Chelsea. The first of these took place in 2002 at the Millennium Stadium and was also the second final to be held in Cardiff after Wembley Stadium was closed in 2000.

Chelsea would start the stronger of the two, forcing a number of strong saves out of Arsenal keeper David Seaman. Ray Parlour would break the deadlock for Arsenal in the 70th minute however, scoring a brilliant goal from 25-yards out that soared into the top right-hand corner. 10 minutes later Freddie Ljungberg, sporting a red mohawk, would pick the ball up just inside his own half before powering past the Chelsea defense, curling the ball into the net from 18-yards out to make it 2-0 to Arsenal and sealing the FA Cup.

The 2017 final was a closer affair, however. Alexis Sanchez would open the scoring for Arsenal in the fourth minute, though it was controversial as the assistant referee initially flagged for offside. The referee overruled this decision, however, as the offender, Aaron Ramsey, was deemed to not be playing the ball and therefore was not offside. Victor Moses would be sent off in the 68th minute as the referee showed the Nigerian wing-back a second yellow card for diving. Chelsea would eqaulise in the 76th minute when Diego Costa controlled the ball with his chest, slotting past David Ospina with a great finish. The status quo would only last for three minutes as Ramsey would score a header to secure a second Cup triumph over Chelsea for Arsenal.

The 2020 final was the first ever to be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both sides were managed by former players, Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and Frank Lampard at Chelsea. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the fifth minute for Chelsea, displaying some good footwork in the box, he popped the ball over Emiliano Martinez to put the Blues ahead. Nicolas Pepe would score for Arsenal but it was ruled out for offside before Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang equalised in the 28th minute. The Gabonese striker would score a penalty in the 67th minute to seal a third victory over Chelsea for Arsenal.

2 Manchester City vs Manchester United

2023 FA Cup final

This was the first Manchester derby to be played in a cup final of any kind. Manchester City have become the dominant force in English football which is the complete opposite of how football had been in the 1990s and 2000s as Manchester United were the team to beat back then. This game perhaps marked the completion of Manchester City's journey to becoming the top club in England.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring after 12 seconds, breaking Louis Saha's fastest goal record by 13 seconds. It was a cracking volley from just outside the penalty area that sailed over United keeper David de Gea. United were awarded a penalty mid-way through the second half after a VAR check and Bruno Fernandes slotted home to level the game. It was only five minutes into the second half when Gundogan stepped up to be City's hero once more, hitting another volley from the edge of the area that bounced its way past De Gea.

The 2024 FA Cup final will be a repeat and United will be out for revenge, but equally, City will be looking to potentially complete yet another double should they win the Premier League. The only way to find out will be to sit down at 3pm on the 25th May and enjoy the end to what has been a brilliant edition of football's oldest competition.

