Highlights Over the course of NBA history, the league's most famous coaching trees have consisted mostly of male members, but coaching hires have started to become diversified over the past few decades.

Female coaching hires have become more commonplace in the NBA since the 1990s, giving plenty of basketball minds the chance to make names for themselves in the best basketball league in the world.

The influx of women included on any given team's coaching staff in the modern NBA suggests a future filled with diverse coaching strategies and new ideas.

In the 78-year history of the NBA , the coaching sector of the league has been strictly male-dominated. The most famous and well-known coaches that have ever graced the sidelines happen to be men, but things have started to change over the past few decades, as women have become more involved in the sport than ever.

With the game of basketball rapidly growing and spreading to every corner of the globe, both female players and coaches have taken center stage as some of the most popular figures in the sport.

With the recent meteoric rise of the WNBA , and prominent women's basketball players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and many more, female members of the NBA have also become more and more commonplace among its 30 franchises, giving plenty of intelligent basketball minds the opportunity to flourish regardless of gender.

Here are all the female coaches in the history of the NBA, with the latest hire coming as recently as the 2024 offseason.

Lindsey Harding: 2019 - Present

Harding joins a list of successful coaches to accompany the JJ Redick-led Lakers staff.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Lindsey Harding was picked up by the L.A. Lakers on July 16 to bolster the team's collective coaching prowess, and she made history by becoming the first full-time female coach in the storied history of the franchise, according to ESPN. The 40-year-old has accomplished plenty in her own career, playing for seven seasons in the WNBA after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2007 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury .

After her playing career came to an end, she became a player development coach for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018, then spent four years filling that same role for the Sacramento Kings until the 2022-23 NBA season. In 2023-24, she became the head coach of the Kings' G-League affiliate, Stockton Kings, where she ended up taking home Coach of the Year honors.

Now, Harding joins the Lakers staff, which is headlined by former head coaches like Scott Brooks and Nate McMillan, along with the newly-hired JJ Redick . Harding is likely familiar with Redick's basketball habits, though, as both of their collegiate playing careers overlapped at Duke University.

Edneisha Curry: 2021 - 2022

The former collegiate star and WNBA veteran also gained plenty of experience as a coach.

After successful collegiate basketball careers with both Cal State Northridge and Oregon from 1997-2002, Edneisha Curry was drafted with pick No. 41 in the 2002 WNBA Draft by the now-defunct Charlotte Sting. Her playing career would span over eight years in both the WNBA and for European and Middle Eastern basketball clubs.

Curry became a player development coach for the University of Maine's women's basketball team in 2015, a role that she'd end up leaving and subsequently returning to in 2018. Prior to the 2021-22 NBA season, she was hired by the Portland Trail Blazers as an assistant coach in what would be her lone season as a part of an NBA coaching staff. Curry has yet to land another coaching job at either the NBA or collegiate level.

Sonia Raman: 2020 - Present

Raman's major collegiate coaching success led to a position at the next level.

In some ways, one could propose the idea that Sonia Raman leads somewhat of a double-life. The 1996 Tufts University graduate left college with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations, which led to jobs with both Fidelity Investments and the United States Department of Labor.

In 2008, Raman began what would prove to be a long career in coaching for MIT's women's basketball team.

Raman left the MIT program in 2020 for the NBA, as she landed a job with the Memphis Grizzlies as an assistant coach on Taylor Jenkins' staff. Raman will be heading into her fifth season in the NBA in 2024-25 while performing duties in player development and analytics.

Brittni Donaldson: 2019 - Present

Donaldson's taken on coaching positions for three different franchises in her career.

Brittni Donaldson has made NBA history on not just one or two, but three occasions, as she was the first female coaching hire in the history of three different NBA franchises. Donaldson first entered the NBA ranks in 2017 as a Data Analyst for the Toronto Raptors , and she was a part of the team that won the 2019 NBA Finals.

After their title run, Donaldson was promoted to assistant coach.After her time in Toronto, she was picked up by the Detroit Pistons for the 2022-23 season, though she left to assume duties as an assistant coach on Quin Snyder's staff with the Atlanta Hawks right before the conclusion of the season.

She is still presently employed by the Hawks as she enters her sixth season as an assistant coach in the NBA.

Teresa Weatherspoon: 2019 - 2024

The all-time great WNBA player has carried her success over into her coaching endeavors.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Teresa Weatherspoon's playing career in the WNBA was nothing short of legendary. A five-time WNBA All-Star, two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, and two-time WNBA steals champion, Weatherspoon was named to both the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame for her fantastic career.

After her playing days concluded, her coaching career would lead her to fill positions in both the NBA and WNBA, where she currently resides.

In 2019, the New Orleans Pelicans picked up Weatherspoon to perform duties as a player development coach, but she was promoted in November 2020 to become a full-on assistant coach.

Though the Pelicans let go of Weatherspoon in 2023, she was immediately hired by the WNBA's Chicago Sky , and she's had the pleasure of coaching plenty of talented players for the Sky, like rookie standout, Angel Reese.

Lindsay Gottlieb: 2019 - 2021

The current USC coach joined an interesting coaching staff for a brief stint in the NBA.

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Lindsay Gottlieb displayed plenty of potential as a coach at the collegiate level over the course of two decades prior to her hiring as the assistant coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019. Gottlieb built her reputation by taking on assistant coaching responsibilities for several different schools from 1999-2007. Ultimately, she got her break by being named the associate head coach of the University of California, Berkeley's women's basketball team.

After taking on head coaching duties for both UC Santa Barbara and California, Berkeley, Gottlieb was picked up by the Cavaliers to join then-head coach John Beilein and his staff.

This made Gottlieb the first woman to gain a coaching position in the NBA after being a head coach for a collegiate program. After Beilein's head coaching career came to a screeching halt in 2020, Gottlieb then left the team in 2021 to become the head coach of the USC Trojans, where she is now coaching one of women's college basketball's best players, JuJu Watkins.

Niele Ivey: 2019 - 2020

Another former WNBA player was given the opportunity to join an NBA coaching staff.

Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Niele Ivey is yet another former college basketball and WNBA player that made the transition into coaching after her playing career had finished. Ivey, the mother of Detroit Pistons ' guard, Jaden Ivey , played for the Notre Dame women's basketball team for five seasons between 1996-2001, and she averaged 8.7 points over her 165 games for the Fighting Irish.

In 2001, she won a national championship in her final collegiate season. After her career at Notre Dame, she played five seasons in the WNBA for three teams.

Her coaching career began as an assistant at Xavier University, then she made her way back to Notre Dame as an asisstant, and eventually an associate head coach on her former coach Muffet McGraw's staff. She won another national championship as a part of the Notre Dame women's team that went all the way in 2018, leading to her landing her first job at the NBA level.

In 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies added Ivey to their coaching staff, pairing her with their recently-hired rookie head coach, Taylor Jenkins. Ivey spent only the 2019-20 season in the NBA, and later went on to become the head coach of Notre Dame's women's basketball team after McGraw retired, a role she is still filling to this day.

Kara Lawson: 2019 - 2020

Lawson was part of one of the NBA's most legendary franchises

Kara Lawson has succeeded in most areas of the basketball world. As a college basketball player for the University of Tennessee, she was named an All-SEC First Team selection four times, leading to a 12-year career in the WNBA from 2003 to 2015.

In 2005, Lawson won a WNBA championship as a member of the Sacramento Monarchs, and she was named to her first and only WNBA All-Star Game selection two seasons later in 2007. Lawson also became an Olympic gold medalist in 2008 as the Team USA women's basketball team defeated Australia to take home the gold in Beijing, China.

After her playing career, Lawson became one of the most recognized female analysts and broadcasters in the NBA during her time with the Washington Wizards organization. In fact, Lawson made history by becoming the first woman to work as a nationwide broadcast analyst for an NBA game during a matchup between the New Orleans Hornets and the Wizards in 2007.

In 2019, the Boston Celtics announced that Lawson would be joining the team as an assistant coach, making her the first female assistant coach in the history of the franchise. The Celtics would finish the 2019-20 season with a 48-24 record in the shortened 72-game season, eventually falling to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After her lone season on the bench for the Celtics, Lawson would take on a head coaching job with Duke University's women's basketball team in July 2020.

Kristi Toliver: 2018 - 2023

Toliver made a name for herself as an NBA coach after being recognized as a winner at all levels.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kristi Toliver's remarkable career in basketball knows no limits or geographical boundaries, as she has won at every level as a player in a multitude of places around the world. After being named the Virginia State Gatorade Player of the Year and Virginia's Ms. Basketball in 2005, she then went on to win a national championship at the University of Maryland as a freshman in 2006.

She scored 16 points in the 2006 National Championship game against the heavily favored Duke University, which included a game-tying three-pointer with 6.1 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime and lead Maryland to the victory.

Toliver's 14-year professional playing career spanned leagues in both the United States and Europe, as she won two WNBA championships, four Russian National League championships, and two EuroLeague championships.

Her career on the court lasted until 2023, but that didn't stop her from becoming the first active WNBA player to also work as an assistant coach for an NBA team.

In 2018, she was hired by the Washington Wizards to fill that role until 2020. The Dallas Mavericks then employed Toliver from 2021 to 2023 as an assistant coach before she left to become an associate head coach for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury in 2024.

Natalie Nakase: 2018 - 2020

Though Nakase played sparingly as a professional, her impressive coaching resumè stands out.

At just 5-foot-2, Natalie Nakase was still able to play collegiate basketball as a walk-on for UCLA. In three years, Nakase averaged 5.0 points and 3.7 assists, earning honorable mention status for the Pac-12 All-Conference Team in 2002.

After college, Nakase attempted to play professionally overseas before dealing with injuries to her knees. After choosing to retire as a player, Nakase gained the opportunity to become a volunteer assistant for a Japanese league women's team, opening her up to fulfilling coaching duties.

After an internship with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2012, Nakase was able to land a job as the team's assistant video coordinator, and she'd further work her way up in the league from there. Nakase became an assistant coach for the Clippers' G League Team, which led to her promotion as player development coach for the Clippers the following season in 2018-19.

Nakase held this position until 2020, but she was later hired as the assistant coach for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces in 2022, where she'd help the team win the 2022 WNBA championship.

Karen Stack Umlauf: 2018 - 2020

Stack Umlauf rose through the ranks to become an NBA coach

Karen Stack Umlauf's notable basketball experience began as a collegiate player for the Northwestern Wildcats between 1980-1983. Stack Umlauf then joined the Chicago Bulls after playing a single season of basketball outside of the United States.

Her first position in the NBA was in ticket sales, which did not do a lot for her prospects of being more involved with the game itself. Still, Stack Umlauf worked relentlessly over the course of the coming decades, eventually working as the team's director of basketball operations for two decades.

After her long career of working in Chicago's front office, the former player looked to become involved in coaching, which led to her gaining the role of assistant coach from 2018 to 2020 with the Bulls.

Though her career did not last long as a coach, Stack Umlauf's story is still inspirational to anyone looking to get their foot in the door in any way they can with their desired field of work.

Jenny Boucek: 2017 - Present

One of the longest tenured female NBA coaches, Boucek established herself in the WNBA first.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jenny Boucek began as an accomplished collegiate basketball player for the University of Virginia, leading to a one-year playing career in the WNBA for the now-defunct Cleveland Rockers after going undrafted in the 1997 WNBA Draft. Though her playing career did not last long professionally, her coaching career has.

Since 1999, Boucek has been coaching in either the WNBA or the NBA, first getting her start with the Washington Mystics as an assistant in 1999. Since then, she served as an assistant coach for three more WNBA teams through 2017, most notably winning two WNBA titles with the Seattle Storm in 2004 and 2010 as an assistant coach.

After head coaching for the Storm from 2015-2017, Boucek had done enough to get herself noticed by the NBA, becoming a player development coach for the Sacramento Kings for the 2017-18 season.

After her lone season in Sacramento, she then fulfilled assistant coaching duties for the Dallas Mavericks from 2018-2021. Prior to the 2021-22 season, she was picked up as an assistant coach by the Indiana Pacers , where she actively remains on Rick Carlisle's staff.

Nancy Lieberman: 2015 - 2017

Another former professional player, Lieberman made history in the NBA's developmental league.

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Nancy Lieberman was not able to take advantage of the opportunity to play in the WNBA since it was ahead of her time as a player, but she still made an impact in some of the first professional basketball leagues for women.

Lieberman won the 1984 championship of the WABA (Women's American Basketball Association), though the league went under after the season, and she played in the USBL (United States Basketball League), a men's league, in 1986.

Lieberman was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996, though her career in basketball would be far from over. A decade after coaching for the WNBA's Detroit Shock in 1998, Lieberman secured a role as the head coach of the NBA D-League's Texas Legends, making her the first woman to ever be the head coach of a professional men's team.

Six years later in 2015, the Sacramento Kings hired Lieberman to become an assistant coach for two seasons, becoming the second woman ever at the time to coach in the NBA.

Becky Hammon: 2014 - 2022

One of the most recognizable female coaches in NBA history, Hammon learned from coaching royalty.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Becky Hammon's coaching career began after an incredible career as a player in the WNBA, where she became a six-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time All-WNBA First Team selection. Her No. 25 jersey was also retired by both the San Antonio Stars and the Las Vegas Aces.

After retiring from the game as a player in 2014, she immediately began coaching professionally for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA after attending plenty of the team's practices and games.

Hammon became the head coach of the Spurs' 2015 Summer League team, which ended up taking home the 2015 Summer League championship. After Hammon became the first-ever female head coach to win the Summer League title, she then became the first female coach to sit on the sidelines at the All-Star Game as a part of Spurs' legendary coach, Gregg Popovich 's staff.

In December 2020, she became the first female to serve as a head coach in the NBA after Popovich was ejected during a game against the L.A. Lakers .

In 2021, her career as an NBA coach ended as she accepted a job as the head coach of her former team in the WNBA, the Las Vegas Aces. Since her hiring, Hammon has won two WNBA championships with the team, and she was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in August 2023 as a player and coach.

Lisa Boyer: 2001 - 2002

Boyer became the first woman to ever coach in the NBA during her long coaching career.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lisa Boyer did not begin her career in basketball as a player, though she was still able to build a long and successful one as a coach on both the college and professional levels. Boyer's collegiate coaching career took her all over the country between 1981 and 1996, beginning as an assistant at Davidson College, working her way to Coverse University in South Carolina, East Carolina University, the University of Miami, Virginia Tech and Bradley University.

Boyer's first professional coaching job was with the Philadelphia Rage of the short-lived American Basketball League, a women's league that went under after two seasons.

She then accepted a job as an assistant coach for the WNBA's Cleveland Rockers, where she worked from 1998-2002. For the 2001-02 NBA season, though, she became a volunteer assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers , making her the first woman to ever coach an NBA game. After that season, she went back to college basketball, and she's the current associate head coach of South Carolina's women's basketball team.