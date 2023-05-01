Formula 1 fans celebrated its long awaited return to action last weekend after four long weeks without any racing.

While waiting for F1 to resume again, it was the drama off-track that kept us all entertained and the rumour mill concerning newly single Fernando Alonso and a certain singer in Taylor Swift has had us all invested.

Speculation over the pair’s ‘relationship’ has garnered much attention, and reporters everywhere have tried to get the latest scoop on whether there is any truth to the rumours.

What we do know for sure, though, is that Fernando Alonso is well aware of the media speculation, and in typical El Plan style, he is fuelling the fire to it in hilarious fashion.

Fernando Alonso & Taylor Swift rumours

Over on his TikTok account, Alonso posted a clip of himself last week sitting down looking at his phone before looking up towards the camera and winking… oh yeah and not forgetting to mention the minute detail that Taylor Swift’s song Karma was used as the backing track for the clip.

When asked about it by a reporter in the lead up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that took place last weekend, the 2x world champion Alonso said: “I usually keep my personal and professional life apart. I prefer not to comment on it.”

Now, if you’re a fan of Formula 1, the name David Croft aka Crofty would mean something to you. He is the literal voice of F1, and his commentary is widely seen as being up there with some of the greats, such as the late Murray Walker.

Crofty always seems to provide hilarious commentary of all the action that unfolds, and he himself has combined his wit with the media speculation to provide content to get the F1 community talking.

In a video posted on TikTok by f1lawra, a brilliant compilation of every Taylor Swift reference that was made over the course of the race weekend was put together and has fans in stitches.

Video: Every pun Sky Sports made about Alonso & Swift

For example, during free practice 1 on Friday morning, Crofty goes on to say: “Fernando Alonso has just gone fourth fastest, he’s driving like a, a getaway car,” referencing Swift’s song Getaway Car.

In the same session, he goes on to say: “So maybe that might cause some bad blood,” when Alonso got caught behind one of the Alfa Romeo cars.

In no way was Croft discrete either, naming Taylor Swift herself in one of his jokes: “I asked Taylor Swift, and she said he was the Mastermind.”

The entertainment didn’t stop there, and this rolled over into the qualifying session, with Crofty going on to say: “Car number 22 [Yuki Tsunoda], which Ted Kravitz, is not Alonso’s favourite number, but you know, a swift check of the facts, it might well be…”

Crofty wasn’t the only broadcaster to get involved with the banter, with Karun Chandhok also chiming in with some elite commentary: “Fernando Alonso has found a bit of blank space there ahead of him,” when Alonso was preparing to put in his first flying lap in Q3.

After a race weekend in which there wasn’t a whole lot of action, especially considering it was the first sprint weekend of the season too, the commentators provided the most entertainment, and we are here for it!