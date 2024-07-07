Highlights Each World Cup has produced official artwork since the competition was first held in Uruguay in 1930.

An estimated five billion people engaged with the latest edition of the global event in 2022.

The logo for World Cup 2026 has attracted some criticism for its simplistic design.

A global event eagerly awaited by football fans of all levels, the World Cup is held every four years and is a must-watch event. Each edition is organised by a different country, which brings its own unique signature to millions of spectators around the world.

Official posters, mascots, anthems and logos are designed to capture the intangible essence of each host nation. These symbols, which also offer an intriguing snapshot of that era's design trends, have an enormous marketing impact, as they are plastered across every piece of memorabilia and on each advertising campaign throughout the month-long festival of football.

Each unique tournament has its own defining logo. As the competition has expanded into a spectacle absorbed by half the planet, the number of eyeballs exposed to these symbols has grown. Here's a closer look at each piece of iconography presented since 1930 up to the latest edition in 2026.

Every FIFA World Cup Logo Year Hosts Winners 1930 Uruguay Uruguay 1934 Italy Italy 1938 France Italy 1950 Brazil Uruguay 1954 Switzerland West Germany 1958 Sweden Brazil 1962 Chile Brazil 1966 England England 1970 Mexico Brazil 1974 West Germany West Germany 1978 Argentina Argentina 1982 Spain Italy 1986 Mexico Argentina 1990 Italy West Germany 1994 United States Brazil 1998 France France 2002 South Korea & Japan Brazil 2006 Germany Italy 2010 South Africa Spain 2014 Brazil Germany 2018 Russia France 2022 Qatar Argentina 2026 United States, Mexico & Canada TBD

1 Uruguay – 1930

Winners: Uruguay

In 1930, as the first World Cup in history was about to kick off, the idea of creating a logo dedicated to the event had not yet occurred to the organisers. Instead, a poster was designed to promote the global event. For this inaugural edition in Uruguay, local artist Guillermo Laborde was commissioned to design this iconic piece of artwork.

The result was a work of art-deco inspiration, depicting a goalkeeper making a spectacular save and echoing the aesthetic ideals of the era. At the time, nobody knew it, but this sporting competition was on its way to becoming one of the most prestigious and lucrative on the planet.

2 Italy – 1934

Winners: Italy

Four years later, the second World Cup was held in Italy. Once again, a local artist, Filippo Tommaso Marinetti, was in charge of the poster for the event. Contrary to his predecessor, who had chosen to emphasise the defensive aspect of the goalkeeper, Marinetti opted for the more offensive style of an attacker.

The father of the Futurist movement, whose aim was to exalt the novelties and promises of the 20th century, the Italian artist wanted his work to portray a modern, proud and powerful Italy at the time of Benito Mussolini's reign. The national team underscored this idea by adding Italy's name to the list of competition winners.

3 France – 1938

Winners: Italy

The geopolitical context was increasingly tense in Europe by 1938. While the Spanish Civil War raged on, Germany toiled under Nazi control and three months after Austria was annexed, France hosted the third edition of the World Cup. This oppressive climate was reflected in the tournament's official poster.

Created by French artist Henri Desme, the imagery carries a dark tone, despite the addition of a blue sky in the background. The central focus of the piece shows a figure with their foot on top of a ball resting on the globe. The implications of power and world domination aren't subtle.

4 Brazil – 1950

Winners: Uruguay

The World Cup made its comeback in 1950, 12 years after the last edition, due to the Second World War. It was in Brazil where the world's top teams gathered, including England, who celebrated their first participation in the event. To mark the occasion, a competition was launched to choose the poster that would best illustrate this celebration of soccer.

In the end, the work of J. Ney Damasceno, a little-known artist, was chosen. At a time when hope for lasting peace reigned supreme, the design's message is intended to bring people together. The footballer's sock, decorated with the colours of all the world's flags, is a case in point.

5 Switzerland – 1954

Winners: West Germany

Switzerland hosted the fifth edition of the World Cup. This proved to be a major turning point in the history of football, as it was the first ever broadcasted on television - although not everyone had a set at home. It was also the first time that a real logo - rather than just a poster - appeared.

For the occasion, the event was presented in the shape of a globe, with a ball in the red and white colours of the Swiss flag. This was a much blander image than the posters for previous editions and didn't reflect the thrilling spectacle that played out during the tournament. A legendary Hungarian side, led by all-time great Ferenc Puskas, scored 27 goals in five games before losing the final to an unfancied West Germany side that they had already beaten 8-3 in the group stage.

6 Sweden – 1958

Winners: Brazil

In 1958, it was in Sweden that Brazil, led by the young Pele added the first world trophy to an ever-expanding cabinet. Once again, it was up to the host country to create its own logo. The Scandinavian nation opted for a rather simple image, using the yellow and blue colours of its flag.

In the centre of the image, a silhouette of a player kicks a ball into the air, seemingly moving closer to the audience. The inscription "VM", which stands for "Varldsmasterskapet" (World Cup, in Swedish), dominates the stage. The name "Coupe Jules Rimet" is also inscribed in French, named after one of the driving forces behind the competition's creation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No team in history has won as many World Cups as Brazil (5).

7 Chile – 1962

Winners: Brazil

Back in Latin America, and more specifically in Chile, in 1962, the World Cup saw Brazil win the tournament for the second time running. It's also an opportunity to recall one of the most beautiful logos designed for the competition. Chile's chosen symbol includes the host country's flag, placed in the centre of the pitch at the Estadio Nacional de Chile, the country's main arena.

A circle split in two forms the background image, with one half representing the world and the other a ball, capturing the global nature of this sporting institution. A more colourful and detailed image compared to prior designs was lit up by one of the most enigmatic players in football history, as Brazil's bamboozling winger Garrincha finished as the tournament's top scorer and best player.

8 England – 1966

Winners: England

It was a competition that has gone down in the annals of British football because on that day in July 1966, football came home. Three-and-a-half decades after the competition's inception, it was the turn of England, the cradle of football, to host the global spectacle. And for the occasion, the Union Jack was given pride of place, as a symbol of union extending beyond England's borders. None of Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland qualified for the finals.

The flag of Great Britain takes up the background, serving as the base for the image of the globe superimposed onto a football. The World Cup trophy and England's Three Lions badge are also stuffed into a cluttered design.

9 Mexico – 1970

Winners: Brazil

As early as 1970, FIFA decided to take over the creation of the logos, although world football's governing body still worked in conjunction with the host country. The logo for the Mexican edition was inspired by the one created for the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City. A minimalist design, with no distinguishing marks, was far removed from its predecessors.

The action on the pitch was mercifully more exciting. Pele spearheaded an instantly iconic Brazil side that romped to victory, taking advantage of the punishing conditions to play a spell-binding brand of football that may have been slow but was hugely successful.

10 West Germany – 1974

Winners: West Germany

The theme of simplicity is also reflected in the logo for the 1974 World Cup in West Germany. The green symbol features two main elements. The first, and most visible, are the letters "WM", short for "Weltmeisterschaft", meaning World Cup, followed by the number "74", in reference to the year in which the competition took place.

The logo also features a round shape, representing a ball, and three curved stripes, giving it an impression of movement. This design may not have remained lodged in many people's memory, but the same cannot be said of the tournament itself, which marked the arrival of the new trophy offered to the winner, who that year turned out to be a West Germany side led by Franz Beckenbauer, one of the greatest defenders in history.

11 Argentina – 1978

Winners: Argentina

In 1978, although the design was as minimalist as ever, the colours of the host country began to appear on the logo. As this time it was Argentina acting as the host of the world tournament, the image takes up the mythical sky-blue and white lines of the South American country, as well as the ball - albeit slightly different - that appeared on the logo for the World Cup in Mexico eight years earlier.

The design proved to be a PR nightmare. It was quickly pointed out that the symmetrical lines with curved tops looked eerily similar to the structures that held up barbed wire fences - the likeness did not reflect well on a nation operating under a military dictatorship at the time.

12 Spain – 1982

Winners: Italy

The 1982 World Cup logo is wonderfully simple. Spearing out of the back of the staple football - which appears in almost every tournament's imagery - is the Spanish flag, which is angled and faded to look like cartoon lines to represent the ball in motion, bringing a sense of dynamism to a static image.

This cutting-edge efficiency was reflected by the star of the tournament in Spain. Returning after a two-year suspension following his involvement in a betting scandal, Italy's Paolo Rossi toiled away in the group stage. The Juventus forward kicked into life in the second round, firing the Azzurri to another global crown with six goals from seven shots on target.

13 Mexico – 1986

Winners: Argentina

The World Cup returned to Mexico 16 years after it was first staged there. This was an opportunity for FIFA to design a logo that was more elaborate than its plain predecessor. The symbol that the creatives managed to come up with features three circles. The central orb is a ball flanked by two slices of the globe. This design captures the tournament slogan: "The world united by the ball".

Once again, the graphic charter seems to have been inspired by the 1968 Olympic Games, and was also used for the 1970 World Cup. The "Mexico 86" logo, in the country's colours, also features on the design.

14 Italy – 1990

Winners: West Germany

While the resemblance between the logo of the 1970 World Cup and that of its 1990 counterpart seems obvious, there are a few differences. Where the Mexican edition featured a simple, undistinguishable ball, the Italian one is more abstract. In fact, the pentagonal panels are indeed repeated, but exist on two distinct layers, giving the image a sense of perspective.

What's more, the second layer reproduces the colours of the Italian flag, avoiding the omission of an element forgotten 20 years earlier. The inscription "Italia 90", always placed below the logo, adds a sense of dynamism to the design as it's tilted back, just like the opening credits crawl from the Star Wars franchise.

15 United States – 1994

Winners: Brazil

The choice of the United States as the host country for the 1994 World Cup was not an insignificant one. FIFA were well aware that football - or soccer - was not yet very popular on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean and wanted to give it new impetus through international competition. A mission that was quite successful, as the Major League Soccer championship was relaunched two years later.

To mark the occasion, a logo in the colours and with a clear resemblance to the flag of the United States was presented. It featured the familiar red horizontal stripes of the star-spangled banner, but also a blue ball with diagonal lines, again conveying an impression of speed.

16 France – 1998

Winners: France

Having missed out on the 1994 World Cup after being eliminated in the qualifying phase four years earlier, France hosted the tournament in 1998. It was the perfect opportunity for Les Bleus to be crowned champions in front of their home fans, beating Brazil 3-0 in the final.

The logo for the competition, which also uses the three main colours of the French flag, features what appears to be a part of the globe in the foreground - to illustrate the international nature of the event - and a ball coloured blue, white and red in the background. The ball looks to be orbiting around planet Earth in space.

17 South Korea & Japan – 2002

Winners: Brazil

It was in 2002 that, for the first time, the new World Cup trophy was featured on the competition's logo. It was also the first time the tournament was co-hosted by two different countries - South Korea and Japan.

Although it doesn't use the same colours as the flags of the hosts, the logo is much more dynamic than its predecessors, giving an unprecedented impression of fluid movement. The zeros of '2002' appear in the form of an infinity symbol, capturing the eternal friendship between the two host countries. This was a sign that would be used again two decades later.

18 Germany – 2006

Winners: Italy

"Time to make friends". The slogan adopted by Germany for the 2006 World Cup were words that the artists in charge of creating the logo certainly wanted to capture with their pencils.

Although the logo for the 2002 World Cup was largely used as inspiration, it is almost relegated to the background by drawings of smiling, laughing faces, reflecting the host country's desire for hospitality. The German flag, the colours of which can be seen in the form of curved lines, is uniquely understated. Among these profiles, the two in the middle stand out for their "0" and "6" shapes, reflecting the year of the event.

19 South Africa – 2010

Winners: Spain

In 2010, a prominent chapter in the history of African football was written when South Africa was awarded the World Cup - becoming the first country on the continent to host such an event. A reunion of 32 countries from all corners of the globe, united under the slogan "Ke Nako", which translates as "It's time. Celebrate Africa's humanity."

On the official tournament logo, a player performing a bicycle kick takes up centre stage, while the African continent, decked out in the colours of the host country, forms the background. South Africa's performance as hosts couldn't be questioned, but they left plenty to be desired on the pitch, tumbling out of the competition in the group stage.

20 Brazil – 2014

Winners: Germany

Although the World Cup trophy had already appeared on the logos of previous editions, it was in 2014 that it became the main element. In Brazil, three hands in the country's colours form the mythical cup, with a ball at the top.

The logo, named "Inspiration", caused some debate when it was unveiled, with Brazilian graphic designers feeling excluded from the project and denouncing the idea that the logo looked more like a face marked by frustration, which some would try to hide with these hands. There were plenty of covered eyes when Brazil suffered a humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany.