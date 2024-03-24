Highlights

  • Of the 88 first overall picks in NFL draft history, just 14 have gone on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
  • The Colts and Rams have made the most No. 1 overall selections with seven each.
  • Quarterbacks have taken most with the top pick, followed by running backs and defensive linemen.

Throughout the course of NFL draft history, which began in 1936, there have been 88 first overall picks, the most recent being Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in 2023.

Of these 88, 43 have earned a trip to at least one Pro Bowl, and 14 have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the most recent being Peyton Manning, who was taken with the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts are one of two franchises to have held the No. 1 overall pick seven times, the most in NFL draft history, the other being the Los Angeles Rams. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, and Arizona Cardinals are next on the list with five each. The Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and Seattle Seahawks are the only three teams never to have held the top pick.

As the first overall pick is awarded to the franchise with the worst record from the previous season, although it doesn't always remain as such with trades, it isn't often that a team makes the NFL Playoffs in the ensuing season after they made the top selection. In fact, just nine teams have done so, the most recent being the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars. Not one of the nine reached the Super Bowl.

Every No. 1 Overall Pick in NFL Draft History

Quarterbacks have been taken with the most first overall picks in NFL draft history

Unsurprisingly, quarterbacks have been selected with the most No. 1 overall picks, making up 35 of the 88 top selections. Running backs (23) rank second on the list, and defensive linemen (16) rank third.

Here's a look at every first overall pick in NFL draft history.

First Overall Picks in NFL Draft History

Year

Player

Position

College

Team

1936

Jay Berwanger

HB

Chicago

Philadelphia Eagles

1937

Sam Francis

FB

Nebraska

Philadelphia Eagles

1938

Corbett Davis

FB

Indiana

Cleveland Rams

1939

Ki Aldrich

C

TCU

Chicago Cardinals

1940

George Cafego

HB

Tennessee

Chicago Cardinals

1941

Tom Harmon

HB

Michigan

Chicago Bears

1942

Bill Dudley

HB

Virginia

Pittsburgh Steelers

1943

Frank Sinkwich

HB

Georgia

Detroit Lions

1944

Angelo Bertelli

QB

Notre Dame

Boston Yanks

1945

Charley Trippi

HB

Georgia

Chicago Cardinals

1946

Frank Dancewicz

QB

Notre Dame

Boston Yanks

1947

Bob Fenimore

HB

Oklahoma A&M

Chicago Bears

1948

Harry Gilmer

HB, WR

Alabama

Washington Commanders

1949

Chuck Bednarik

C, LB

Penn

Philadelphia Eagles

1950

Leon Hart

E

Notre Dame

Detroit Lions

1951

Kyle Rote

HB

SMU

New York Giants

1952

Bill Wade

QB

Vanderbilt

Los Angeles Rams

1953

Harry Babcock

E

Georgia

San Francisco 49ers

1954

Bobby Garrett

QB

Stanford

Cleveland Browns

1955

George Shaw

QB

Oregon

Baltimore Colts

1956

Gary Glick

DB

Colorado A&M

Pittsburgh Steelers

1957

Paul Hornung

HB

Notre Dame

Green Bay Packers

1958

King Hill

QB

Rice

Chicago Cardinals

1959

Randy Duncan

QB

Iowa

Green Bay Packers

1960

Billy Cannon

HB

LSU

Los Angeles Rams

1961

Tommy Mason

HB

Tulane

Minnesota Vikings

1962

Ernie Davis

HB

Syracuse

Washington Commanders

1963

Terry Baker

QB

Oregon State

Los Angeles Rams

1964

Dave Parks

WR

Texas Tech

San Francisco 49ers

1965

Tucker Frederickson

HB

Auburn

New York Giants

1966

Tommy Nobis

LB

Texas

Atlanta Falcons

1967

Bubba Smith

DE

Michigan State

Baltimore Colts

1968

Ron Yary

T

USC

Minnesota Vikings

1969

O.J. Simpson

HB

USC

Buffalo Bills

1970

Terry Bradshaw

QB

Louisiana Tech

Pittsburgh Steelers

1971

Jim Plunkett

QB

Stanford

New England Patriots

1972

Walt Patulski

DE

Notre Dame

Buffalo Bills

1973

John Matuszak

DE

Tampa

Houston Oilers

1974

Ed Jones

DE

Tennessee State

Dallas Cowboys

1975

Steve Bartkowski

QB

California

Atlanta Falcons

1976

Lee Roy Selmon

DE

Oklahoma

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1977

Ricky Bell

HB

USC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1978

Earl Campbell

HB

Texas

Houston Oilers

1979

Tom Cousineau

LB

Ohio State

Buffalo Bills

1980

Billy Sims

HB

Oklahoma

Detroit Lions

1981

George Rogers

HB

South Carolina

New Orleans Saints

1982

Kenneth Sims

DE

Texas

New England Patriots

1983

John Elway

QB

Stanford

Baltimore Colts

1984

Irving Fryar

WR

Nebraska

New England Patriots

1985

Bruce Smith

DE

Virginia Tech

Buffalo Bills

1986

Bo Jackson

HB

Auburn

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1987

Vinny Testaverde

QB

Miami (FL)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1988

Aundray Bruce

LB

Auburn

Atlanta Falcons

1989

Troy Aikman

QB

UCLA

Dallas Cowboys

1990

Jeff George

QB

Illinois

Indianapolis Colts

1991

Russell Maryland

DT

Miami (FL)

Dallas Cowboys

1992

Steve Emtman

DE

Washington

Indianapolis Colts

1993

Drew Bledsoe

QB

Washington State

New England Patriots

1994

Dan Wilkinson

DT

Ohio State

Cincinnati Bengals

1995

Ki-Jana Carter

HB

Penn State

Cincinnati Bengals

1996

Keyshawn Johnson

WR

USC

New York Jets

1997

Orlando Pace

T

Ohio State

St. Louis Rams

1998

Peyton Manning

QB

Tennessee

Indianapolis Colts

1999

Tim Couch

QB

Kentucky

Cleveland Browns

2000

Courtney Brown

DE

Penn State

Cleveland Browns

2001

Michael Vick

QB

Virginia Tech

Atlanta Falcons

2002

David Carr

QB

Fresno State

Houston Texans

2003

Carson Palmer

QB

USC

Cincinnati Bengals

2004

Eli Manning

QB

Ole Miss

San Diego Chargers

2005

Alex Smith

QB

Utah

San Francisco 49ers

2006

Mario Williams

DE

North Carolina State

Houston Texans

2007

JaMarcus Russell

QB

LSU

Oakland Raiders

2008

Jake Long

T

Michigan

Miami Dolphins

2009

Matthew Stafford

QB

Georgia

Detroit Lions

2010

Sam Bradford

QB

Oklahoma

St. Louis Rams

2011

Cam Newton

QB

Auburn

Carolina Panthers

2012

Andrew Luck

QB

Stanford

Indianapolis Colts

2013

Eric Fisher

T

Central Michigan

Kansas City Chiefs

2014

Jadeveon Clowney

DE

South Carolina

Houston Texans

2015

Jameis Winston

QB

Florida State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2016

Jared Goff

QB

California

Los Angeles Rams

2017

Myles Garrett

DE

Texas A&M

Cleveland Browns

2018

Baker Mayfield

QB

Texas A&M

Cleveland Browns

2019

Kyler Murray

QB

Oklahoma

Arizona Cardinals

2020

Joe Burrow

QB

LSU

Cincinnati Bengals

2021

Trevor Lawrence

QB

Clemson

Jacksonville Jaguars

2022

Travon Walker

DE

Georgia

Jacksonville Jaguars

2023

Bryce Young

QB

Alabama

Carolina Panthers
