Highlights
- Of the 88 first overall picks in NFL draft history, just 14 have gone on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- The Colts and Rams have made the most No. 1 overall selections with seven each.
- Quarterbacks have taken most with the top pick, followed by running backs and defensive linemen.
Throughout the course of NFL draft history, which began in 1936, there have been 88 first overall picks, the most recent being Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in 2023.
Of these 88, 43 have earned a trip to at least one Pro Bowl, and 14 have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the most recent being Peyton Manning, who was taken with the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts are one of two franchises to have held the No. 1 overall pick seven times, the most in NFL draft history, the other being the Los Angeles Rams. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, and Arizona Cardinals are next on the list with five each. The Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and Seattle Seahawks are the only three teams never to have held the top pick.
As the first overall pick is awarded to the franchise with the worst record from the previous season, although it doesn't always remain as such with trades, it isn't often that a team makes the NFL Playoffs in the ensuing season after they made the top selection. In fact, just nine teams have done so, the most recent being the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars. Not one of the nine reached the Super Bowl.
Every No. 1 Overall Pick in NFL Draft History
Quarterbacks have been taken with the most first overall picks in NFL draft history
Unsurprisingly, quarterbacks have been selected with the most No. 1 overall picks, making up 35 of the 88 top selections. Running backs (23) rank second on the list, and defensive linemen (16) rank third.
Here's a look at every first overall pick in NFL draft history.
|
First Overall Picks in NFL Draft History
|
Year
|
Player
|
Position
|
College
|
Team
|
1936
|
Jay Berwanger
|
HB
|
Chicago
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
1937
|
Sam Francis
|
FB
|
Nebraska
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
1938
|
Corbett Davis
|
FB
|
Indiana
|
Cleveland Rams
|
1939
|
Ki Aldrich
|
C
|
TCU
|
Chicago Cardinals
|
1940
|
George Cafego
|
HB
|
Tennessee
|
Chicago Cardinals
|
1941
|
Tom Harmon
|
HB
|
Michigan
|
Chicago Bears
|
1942
|
Bill Dudley
|
HB
|
Virginia
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
1943
|
Frank Sinkwich
|
HB
|
Georgia
|
Detroit Lions
|
1944
|
Angelo Bertelli
|
QB
|
Notre Dame
|
Boston Yanks
|
1945
|
Charley Trippi
|
HB
|
Georgia
|
Chicago Cardinals
|
1946
|
Frank Dancewicz
|
QB
|
Notre Dame
|
Boston Yanks
|
1947
|
Bob Fenimore
|
HB
|
Oklahoma A&M
|
Chicago Bears
|
1948
|
Harry Gilmer
|
HB, WR
|
Alabama
|
Washington Commanders
|
1949
|
Chuck Bednarik
|
C, LB
|
Penn
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
1950
|
Leon Hart
|
E
|
Notre Dame
|
Detroit Lions
|
1951
|
Kyle Rote
|
HB
|
SMU
|
New York Giants
|
1952
|
Bill Wade
|
QB
|
Vanderbilt
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
1953
|
Harry Babcock
|
E
|
Georgia
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
1954
|
Bobby Garrett
|
QB
|
Stanford
|
Cleveland Browns
|
1955
|
George Shaw
|
QB
|
Oregon
|
Baltimore Colts
|
1956
|
Gary Glick
|
DB
|
Colorado A&M
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
1957
|
Paul Hornung
|
HB
|
Notre Dame
|
Green Bay Packers
|
1958
|
King Hill
|
QB
|
Rice
|
Chicago Cardinals
|
1959
|
Randy Duncan
|
QB
|
Iowa
|
Green Bay Packers
|
1960
|
Billy Cannon
|
HB
|
LSU
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
1961
|
Tommy Mason
|
HB
|
Tulane
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
1962
|
Ernie Davis
|
HB
|
Syracuse
|
Washington Commanders
|
1963
|
Terry Baker
|
QB
|
Oregon State
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
1964
|
Dave Parks
|
WR
|
Texas Tech
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
1965
|
Tucker Frederickson
|
HB
|
Auburn
|
New York Giants
|
1966
|
Tommy Nobis
|
LB
|
Texas
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
1967
|
Bubba Smith
|
DE
|
Michigan State
|
Baltimore Colts
|
1968
|
Ron Yary
|
T
|
USC
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
1969
|
O.J. Simpson
|
HB
|
USC
|
Buffalo Bills
|
1970
|
Terry Bradshaw
|
QB
|
Louisiana Tech
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
1971
|
Jim Plunkett
|
QB
|
Stanford
|
New England Patriots
|
1972
|
Walt Patulski
|
DE
|
Notre Dame
|
Buffalo Bills
|
1973
|
John Matuszak
|
DE
|
Tampa
|
Houston Oilers
|
1974
|
Ed Jones
|
DE
|
Tennessee State
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
1975
|
Steve Bartkowski
|
QB
|
California
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
1976
|
Lee Roy Selmon
|
DE
|
Oklahoma
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
1977
|
Ricky Bell
|
HB
|
USC
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
1978
|
Earl Campbell
|
HB
|
Texas
|
Houston Oilers
|
1979
|
Tom Cousineau
|
LB
|
Ohio State
|
Buffalo Bills
|
1980
|
Billy Sims
|
HB
|
Oklahoma
|
Detroit Lions
|
1981
|
George Rogers
|
HB
|
South Carolina
|
New Orleans Saints
|
1982
|
Kenneth Sims
|
DE
|
Texas
|
New England Patriots
|
1983
|
John Elway
|
QB
|
Stanford
|
Baltimore Colts
|
1984
|
Irving Fryar
|
WR
|
Nebraska
|
New England Patriots
|
1985
|
Bruce Smith
|
DE
|
Virginia Tech
|
Buffalo Bills
|
1986
|
Bo Jackson
|
HB
|
Auburn
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
1987
|
Vinny Testaverde
|
QB
|
Miami (FL)
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
1988
|
Aundray Bruce
|
LB
|
Auburn
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
1989
|
Troy Aikman
|
QB
|
UCLA
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
1990
|
Jeff George
|
QB
|
Illinois
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
1991
|
Russell Maryland
|
DT
|
Miami (FL)
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
1992
|
Steve Emtman
|
DE
|
Washington
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
1993
|
Drew Bledsoe
|
QB
|
Washington State
|
New England Patriots
|
1994
|
Dan Wilkinson
|
DT
|
Ohio State
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
1995
|
Ki-Jana Carter
|
HB
|
Penn State
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
1996
|
Keyshawn Johnson
|
WR
|
USC
|
New York Jets
|
1997
|
Orlando Pace
|
T
|
Ohio State
|
St. Louis Rams
|
1998
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
Tennessee
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
1999
|
Tim Couch
|
QB
|
Kentucky
|
Cleveland Browns
|
2000
|
Courtney Brown
|
DE
|
Penn State
|
Cleveland Browns
|
2001
|
Michael Vick
|
QB
|
Virginia Tech
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
2002
|
David Carr
|
QB
|
Fresno State
|
Houston Texans
|
2003
|
Carson Palmer
|
QB
|
USC
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
2004
|
Eli Manning
|
QB
|
Ole Miss
|
San Diego Chargers
|
2005
|
Alex Smith
|
QB
|
Utah
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
2006
|
Mario Williams
|
DE
|
North Carolina State
|
Houston Texans
|
2007
|
JaMarcus Russell
|
QB
|
LSU
|
Oakland Raiders
|
2008
|
Jake Long
|
T
|
Michigan
|
Miami Dolphins
|
2009
|
Matthew Stafford
|
QB
|
Georgia
|
Detroit Lions
|
2010
|
Sam Bradford
|
QB
|
Oklahoma
|
St. Louis Rams
|
2011
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
Auburn
|
Carolina Panthers
|
2012
|
Andrew Luck
|
QB
|
Stanford
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
2013
|
Eric Fisher
|
T
|
Central Michigan
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
2014
|
Jadeveon Clowney
|
DE
|
South Carolina
|
Houston Texans
|
2015
|
Jameis Winston
|
QB
|
Florida State
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
2016
|
Jared Goff
|
QB
|
California
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
2017
|
Myles Garrett
|
DE
|
Texas A&M
|
Cleveland Browns
|
2018
|
Baker Mayfield
|
QB
|
Texas A&M
|
Cleveland Browns
|
2019
|
Kyler Murray
|
QB
|
Oklahoma
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
2020
|
Joe Burrow
|
QB
|
LSU
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
2021
|
Trevor Lawrence
|
QB
|
Clemson
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
2022
|
Travon Walker
|
DE
|
Georgia
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
2023
|
Bryce Young
|
QB
|
Alabama
|
Carolina Panthers