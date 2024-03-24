Highlights Of the 88 first overall picks in NFL draft history, just 14 have gone on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Colts and Rams have made the most No. 1 overall selections with seven each.

Quarterbacks have taken most with the top pick, followed by running backs and defensive linemen.

Throughout the course of NFL draft history, which began in 1936, there have been 88 first overall picks, the most recent being Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in 2023.

Of these 88, 43 have earned a trip to at least one Pro Bowl, and 14 have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the most recent being Peyton Manning, who was taken with the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts are one of two franchises to have held the No. 1 overall pick seven times, the most in NFL draft history, the other being the Los Angeles Rams. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, and Arizona Cardinals are next on the list with five each. The Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and Seattle Seahawks are the only three teams never to have held the top pick.

As the first overall pick is awarded to the franchise with the worst record from the previous season, although it doesn't always remain as such with trades, it isn't often that a team makes the NFL Playoffs in the ensuing season after they made the top selection. In fact, just nine teams have done so, the most recent being the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars. Not one of the nine reached the Super Bowl.

Related 2023 NFL Redraft: An Early Look Back at the Star-Studded Class One season later, we take a look back at the 2023 draft class and imagine how differently things might go a second time around.

Every No. 1 Overall Pick in NFL Draft History

Quarterbacks have been taken with the most first overall picks in NFL draft history

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Unsurprisingly, quarterbacks have been selected with the most No. 1 overall picks, making up 35 of the 88 top selections. Running backs (23) rank second on the list, and defensive linemen (16) rank third.

Here's a look at every first overall pick in NFL draft history.

First Overall Picks in NFL Draft History Year Player Position College Team 1936 Jay Berwanger HB Chicago Philadelphia Eagles 1937 Sam Francis FB Nebraska Philadelphia Eagles 1938 Corbett Davis FB Indiana Cleveland Rams 1939 Ki Aldrich C TCU Chicago Cardinals 1940 George Cafego HB Tennessee Chicago Cardinals 1941 Tom Harmon HB Michigan Chicago Bears 1942 Bill Dudley HB Virginia Pittsburgh Steelers 1943 Frank Sinkwich HB Georgia Detroit Lions 1944 Angelo Bertelli QB Notre Dame Boston Yanks 1945 Charley Trippi HB Georgia Chicago Cardinals 1946 Frank Dancewicz QB Notre Dame Boston Yanks 1947 Bob Fenimore HB Oklahoma A&M Chicago Bears 1948 Harry Gilmer HB, WR Alabama Washington Commanders 1949 Chuck Bednarik C, LB Penn Philadelphia Eagles 1950 Leon Hart E Notre Dame Detroit Lions 1951 Kyle Rote HB SMU New York Giants 1952 Bill Wade QB Vanderbilt Los Angeles Rams 1953 Harry Babcock E Georgia San Francisco 49ers 1954 Bobby Garrett QB Stanford Cleveland Browns 1955 George Shaw QB Oregon Baltimore Colts 1956 Gary Glick DB Colorado A&M Pittsburgh Steelers 1957 Paul Hornung HB Notre Dame Green Bay Packers 1958 King Hill QB Rice Chicago Cardinals 1959 Randy Duncan QB Iowa Green Bay Packers 1960 Billy Cannon HB LSU Los Angeles Rams 1961 Tommy Mason HB Tulane Minnesota Vikings 1962 Ernie Davis HB Syracuse Washington Commanders 1963 Terry Baker QB Oregon State Los Angeles Rams 1964 Dave Parks WR Texas Tech San Francisco 49ers 1965 Tucker Frederickson HB Auburn New York Giants 1966 Tommy Nobis LB Texas Atlanta Falcons 1967 Bubba Smith DE Michigan State Baltimore Colts 1968 Ron Yary T USC Minnesota Vikings 1969 O.J. Simpson HB USC Buffalo Bills 1970 Terry Bradshaw QB Louisiana Tech Pittsburgh Steelers 1971 Jim Plunkett QB Stanford New England Patriots 1972 Walt Patulski DE Notre Dame Buffalo Bills 1973 John Matuszak DE Tampa Houston Oilers 1974 Ed Jones DE Tennessee State Dallas Cowboys 1975 Steve Bartkowski QB California Atlanta Falcons 1976 Lee Roy Selmon DE Oklahoma Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1977 Ricky Bell HB USC Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1978 Earl Campbell HB Texas Houston Oilers 1979 Tom Cousineau LB Ohio State Buffalo Bills 1980 Billy Sims HB Oklahoma Detroit Lions 1981 George Rogers HB South Carolina New Orleans Saints 1982 Kenneth Sims DE Texas New England Patriots 1983 John Elway QB Stanford Baltimore Colts 1984 Irving Fryar WR Nebraska New England Patriots 1985 Bruce Smith DE Virginia Tech Buffalo Bills 1986 Bo Jackson HB Auburn Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1987 Vinny Testaverde QB Miami (FL) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1988 Aundray Bruce LB Auburn Atlanta Falcons 1989 Troy Aikman QB UCLA Dallas Cowboys 1990 Jeff George QB Illinois Indianapolis Colts 1991 Russell Maryland DT Miami (FL) Dallas Cowboys 1992 Steve Emtman DE Washington Indianapolis Colts 1993 Drew Bledsoe QB Washington State New England Patriots 1994 Dan Wilkinson DT Ohio State Cincinnati Bengals 1995 Ki-Jana Carter HB Penn State Cincinnati Bengals 1996 Keyshawn Johnson WR USC New York Jets 1997 Orlando Pace T Ohio State St. Louis Rams 1998 Peyton Manning QB Tennessee Indianapolis Colts 1999 Tim Couch QB Kentucky Cleveland Browns 2000 Courtney Brown DE Penn State Cleveland Browns 2001 Michael Vick QB Virginia Tech Atlanta Falcons 2002 David Carr QB Fresno State Houston Texans 2003 Carson Palmer QB USC Cincinnati Bengals 2004 Eli Manning QB Ole Miss San Diego Chargers 2005 Alex Smith QB Utah San Francisco 49ers 2006 Mario Williams DE North Carolina State Houston Texans 2007 JaMarcus Russell QB LSU Oakland Raiders 2008 Jake Long T Michigan Miami Dolphins 2009 Matthew Stafford QB Georgia Detroit Lions 2010 Sam Bradford QB Oklahoma St. Louis Rams 2011 Cam Newton QB Auburn Carolina Panthers 2012 Andrew Luck QB Stanford Indianapolis Colts 2013 Eric Fisher T Central Michigan Kansas City Chiefs 2014 Jadeveon Clowney DE South Carolina Houston Texans 2015 Jameis Winston QB Florida State Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2016 Jared Goff QB California Los Angeles Rams 2017 Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M Cleveland Browns 2018 Baker Mayfield QB Texas A&M Cleveland Browns 2019 Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma Arizona Cardinals 2020 Joe Burrow QB LSU Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Travon Walker DE Georgia Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 Bryce Young QB Alabama Carolina Panthers