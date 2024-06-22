Highlights Several teams across Europe share a stadium, including clubs who have long been historic rivals.

Milan and Inter are perhaps the most iconic example of two teams sharing a ground, doing so with the San Siro.

Unique shared stadiums also exist elsewhere in Italy, as well as in Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

As a historic theatre for its supporters, every stadium has an indestructible link with the club it hosts. However, there are a few exceptions where a venue is shared by two or more clubs. This means that everyone has to adapt to a shared environment, but it in no way detracts from the sense of belonging felt by fans as they climb the steps of these modern-day arenas.

Rivalries are exacerbated and fostered, and while nowadays every club prefers to have its own stadium, this was not always the case. In the past, it was not uncommon for clubs to occupy the same ground, mainly for financial reasons - which still exist today.

Wimbledon FC and Crystal Palace shared Selhurst Park, while Maine Road hosted Manchester City and Manchester United's home games after the Second World War. This article now lists every single European club that continue to share a football stadium.

Every Football Club in Europe That Shares a Stadium Rank Clubs Stadium Country 1 AC Milan - Inter San Siro Italy 2 Roma - Lazio Stadio Olimpico Italy 3 Genoa - Sampdoria Stadio Luigi Ferraris Italy 4 Club Brugge - Cercle Brugge Jan Breydelstadion Belgium 5 Sassuolo - Reggiana Citta del Tricolore Italy 6 Universitatea Craiova - FC U Craiova 1948 Ion Oblemenco Stadium Poland 7 FC Zurich - Grasshoppers Letzigrund Switzerland 8 Adana Demirspor - Adanaspor New Adana Stadium Turkey 9 Banik Ostrava - MFK Vitkovice Mestsky Stadion Czech Republic 10 GAIS - IFK Goteborg - Orgryte IS Gamla Ullevi Sweden 11 Genclerbirligi & Ankaragucu Eryaman Stadium Turkey

13 Genclerbirligi and Ankaragucu

Stadium: Eryaman Stadium

Inaugurated in January 2019, Eryaman Stadium was built to replace Ankara's old 19th of May Stadium and is part of Turkey's project to renovate its sports stadiums. Initially designed to hold 15,000 spectators, its capacity was increased to 22,000 after the city and former mayor of Ankara abandoned plans to build a second stadium.

This meant that Genclerbirligi and Ankaragucu had to share the stadium, even though the original plan had been for each of them to have their own stadium. In an attempt to satisfy all the fans, the seats in the main stand are decked out in Genclerbirligi's red and black colours, while the other three are decked out in Ankaragucu's blue and yellow.

11 GAIS, IFK Goteborg and Orgryte IS

Stadium: Gamla Ullevi

Opened in 1916, the Gamla Ullevi (Old Ullevi in Swedish) is located in the city of Goteborg, in the west of Scandinavia. With a capacity of between 15,000 and 18,000, it hosts matches between three different clubs: IFK Goteborg, Orgryte IS and GAIS. The stadium was demolished in 2007 and rebuilt on the same site two years later.

Once again, the stadium has been the subject of some controversy, for a variety of reasons. Initially criticised for the cost of its construction (around £25.3 million), it was later panned for the quality of its infrastructure and its already outdated appearance, even though it is not yet 20-years-old.

9 Banik Ostrava and MFK Vitkovice

Stadium: Mestsky Stadion

The fifth-largest stadium in the Czech Republic and the second-largest outside the capital, Prague, the Mestsky Stadio, also known as the Municipal Stadium, is the home of four-time national champions Banik Ostrava and MFK Vitkovice, founded in 1919 and the victim of bankruptcy in 2011, who have won only once in their history.

Located in Ostrava, in the north-east of the Czech Republic, this stadium can hold just over 15,000 people and is used for athletics competitions. As well as interclub matches, the stadium has also hosted a number of international matches, including qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

8 Adana Demirspor and Adanaspor

Stadium: New Adana Stadium

Used exclusively for football, the New Adana Stadium hosts the home matches of Adana Demisport and Adanaspor. As was the case with Eryaman Stadium, the latter is part of a plan to renovate Turkish stadiums.

Opened in 2021, five years after its initial inauguration (construction began in 2014 and was expected to take two years), it replaced the 5th of May stadium in Adana city centre, which had become too small for its time. Half the stands are coloured blue and light blue, the colours of Adana Demirspor, while the other half are orange and white, reminiscent of those of Adanaspor. It can accommodate over 33,500 spectators.

7 FC Zurich and Grasshoppers

Stadium: Letzigrund

Zurich, Switzerland is home to Letzigrund Stadium. First opened in 1925, it was demolished in 2006 and then rebuilt in 2007 in readiness for Euro 2008. Capable of holding almost 31,000 spectators in its football configuration, it is the home ground of the city's two main clubs, FC Zurich and Grasshoppers, who inaugurated it when it reopened in 2007.

It has also hosted more than a dozen international matches in its history, many of them involving the Swiss national team. Today, the stadium is owned and managed by the city of Zurich, which took over ownership in 1937 during the Great Depression.

6 Universitatea Craiova and FC U Craiova 1948

Stadium: Ion Oblemenco Stadium

A Romanian legend in the second half of the 20th century, first as a player and then as a manager, Ion Oblemenco had the municipal stadium in Craiova named after him. The fourth largest stadium in Romania, it can accommodate almost 31,000 fans and is considered one of the best open-air structures in Europe.

Home to Universitatea Craiova and FC U Craiova 1948, it was inaugurated in 2017 after two years of work and is owned by the city. International matches of the Romanian national team have also been staged here, although the Arena Nationala in Bucharest remains the Tricolores' favourite venue.

5 Sassuolo and Reggiana

Stadium: Citta del Tricolore

Also known by its sponsored name of Mapei Stadium, the Citta Del Tricolore is home to Sassuolo and Reggiana. Sassuolo, who play their club football in Serie B, moved into the stadium as soon as it opened in 1995, before being joined by neighbours, who will be joining them in the upper echelons of Italian football for the 2024/25 season.

With a capacity of just over 20,000, the stadium, located in the northern suburbs of Reggio Emilia, now belongs to Mapei, an Italian group that is one of the world's leading producers of chemical products for the construction industry. In the past, the Citta Del Tricolore has also been used by Atalanta for their Europa League home matches (2017-2019), as well as by Carpi for the 2011/12 season.

4 Club Brugge and Cercle Brugge

Stadium: Jan Breydelstadion

Built in 1974 and financed by the Belgian city of Brugge at a time when Club Brugge and Cercle Brugge were experiencing major financial difficulties, the Jan Breydelstadion is named after Jan Breydel, a revolutionary of the 14th century who symbolised the libertarian struggle of the bourgeoisie and the communes against the nobles.

With some 29,000 seats, it is somewhat similar to English stadiums, with the name of the stadium visible through the blue and white seats in the stands. Over the years, the stadium has undergone a number of changes, in particular due to the hosting of Euro 2000 in Belgium and the Netherlands.

3 Genoa and Sampdoria

Stadium: Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Nicknamed after Marassi, the district in which it is located, but also il Tempio del Calcio (the football temple, in Italian), the Stadio Luigi Ferraris is a football stadium based in Genoa, Italy. Home to Genoa since it opened and Sampdoria since it was founded in 1946, it can accommodate around 36,500 people in its stands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The stadium's record attendance was set in 1949 for a match between Italy and Portugal, with more than 60,000 spectators in the stands that day.

Inaugurated in 1911, it is named after Luigi Ferraris, a former Genoa captain and First World War hero. The stadium's history includes hosting matches at the 1934 World Cup and the 1990 World Cup, for which it was demolished in 1989 and then rebuilt.

2 Roma and Lazio

Stadium: Stadio Olimpico

Opened in 1953, Roma's Stadio Olimpico has always played host to the home matches of the capital's two clubs, Roma and Lazio, who go head to head every year in one of the greatest rivalries in world football. Now seating just over 70,000, when it was inaugurated it could hold between 80,000 and 90,000 spectators in its stands. The site of Roma's incredible comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League, the stadium has seen many memorable encounters.

Renovated many times over the course of its history, it has been the venue for the 1990 World Cup final, when a roof was erected over it, as well as the 1977, 1984, 1996 and 2009 Champions League (or European Champion Clubs' Cup) finals. Among the other major events it has hosted, the 1960 Summer Olympics and the 1987 World Athletics Championships are among the most important.

1 AC Milan and Inter

Stadium: San Siro

When it comes to ranking the world's most legendary stadiums, San Siro certainly holds a more than advantageous position. The historic home of AC Milan and Inter, it has a capacity of 80,000, making it the largest stadium in Italy. Named after the district in which it is located, it was built in 1925 and inaugurated by a match between the two Lombardy rivals.

Related Why Inter and AC Milan Share the San Siro An explanation of why Inter and AC Milan share the San Siro with historical context and financial reasons.

Initially, only the Rossoneri played there, but they were eventually joined by the Nerazzuri in 1947. This continued the strong rivalry between the two clubs, who have a long history in the Italian league and are considered to be among the best in European football. To top it all off, San Siro has one of the best atmospheres in Europe.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as 12th June 2024.