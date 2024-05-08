Highlights There will be 77 officials from 15 countries at Euro 2024, including World Cup final referee Szymon Marciniak.

The Premier League will contribute eight officials, including a VAR involved in one of the biggest refereeing controversies of the season.

England's Jude Bellingham has had notable run-ins with two different referees who will be at Euro 2024.

In the hypercritical world of modern football, referees garner more interest than most players. The officials on the pitch and the video assistant referees watching on from afar are invariably scrutinised for every goal, free-kick and throw-in awarded each weekend.

Premier League fans, players and even official club social media accounts have been guilty of heaping abuse on these beleaguered individuals tasked with applying laws from a controversial rulebook. The continental stage of this summer's European Championships will shine an even brighter spotlight on the officiating.

There will be 77 referees, assistants and VARs from 15 different countries at the highly anticipated 24-team tournament in Germany this June. Here is a closer look at each unwitting official desperately trying to stay out of the headlines once the tournament kicks off.

Euro 2024 Referee Teams Referee Assistant Referees Nationality Facundo Tello Gabriel Chade Ezequiel Brailovsky Argentina Michael Oliver Stuart Burt Dan Cook England Anthony Taylor Gary Beswick Adam Nunn England Francois Letexier Cyril Mugnier Mehdi Rahmouni France Clement Turpin Nicolas Danos Benjamin Pages France Daniel Siebert Jan Seidel Rafael Foltyn Germany Felix Zwayer Stefan Lupp Marco Achmuller Germany Marco Guida Filippo Meli Giorgio Peretti Italy Daniele Orsato Ciro Carbone Alessandro Giallatini Italy Danny Makkelie Hessel Steegstra Jan de Vries Netherlands Szymon Marciniak Tomasz Listkiewicz Adam Kupsik Poland Artur Soares Dias Paulo Soares Pedro Ribiero Portugal Istvan Kovacs Vasile Florin Marinescu Mihai Ovidiu Artene Romania Ivan Kruzliak Branislav Hancko Jan Pozor Slovakia Slavko Vincic Tomaz Klancnik Andraz Kovacic Slovenia Jesus Gil Manzano Diego Barbero Sevilla Angel Nevado Rodriguez Spain Glenn Nyberg Mahbod Beigi Andreas Soderkvist Sweden Sandro Scharer Stephane de Almeida Bekim Zogaj Switzerland Halil Umut Meler Mustafa Emre Eyisoy Kerem Ersoy Turkey

Euro 2024 Video Assistant Referees VAR Nationality Stuart Attwell England David Coote England Jerome Brisard France Willy Delajod France Bastian Dankert Germany Christian Dingert Germany Marco Fritz Germany Massimiliano Irrati Italy Paolo Valeri Italy Rob Dieperink Netherlands Pol van Boekel Netherlands Bartosz Frankowski Poland Tomasz Kwiatkowski Poland Tiago Martins Portugal Catalin Popa Romania Nejc Kajtazovic Slovenia Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez Spain Juan Martinez Munuera Spain Fedayi San Switzerland Alper Ulusoy Turkey

Related Every Referee Currently Working in the Premier League We take a look at every Premier League referee working during the 2023/24 season.

English Officials

Close

As would be the case for any official tasked with the most high-profile contests, England's selected referees have endured plenty of controversial moments over the years. Michael Oliver incited fury from Liverpool's fanbase in March 2024 when he failed to award a spot kick for Jeremy Doku's challenge on Alexis Mac Allister at the end of a 1-1 draw with Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp described it as "a penalty for all football people on the planet", but the official from Northumberland didn't agree.

Anthony Taylor barely goes a week without prompting the formation of a belligerent hate group from a different set of supporters. The Altrincham fan who was subjected to verbal abuse from Jose Mourinho after Roma's loss in the 2023 Europa League final managed to miss three glaring penalty appeals during Nottingham Forest's defeat to Everton in April 2024.

Stuart Attwell was the VAR for that hotly controversial clash and was accused by Forest's official X account of "being a Luton fan". Attwell will be one of two English VARs at Euro 2024 alongside David Coote, who was behind the screen for the 2023 FA Cup final.

Referees Official Role Michael Oliver Referee Anthony Taylor Referee Stuart Burt Assistant Dan Cook Assistant Gary Beswick Assistant Adam Nunn Assistant Stuart Attwell VAR David Coote VAR

French Officials

Clement Turpin is one of the most respected referees on the circuit. Leandro Trossard's doppelganger received warm praise for his approach in the first leg of the 2024 Champions League semi-final between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, letting an enthralling contest flow while also correctly spotting a pair of blatant penalties.

Francois Letexier is six years younger than his compatriot but boasts a wealth of experience after starting his journey towards refereeing aged 13. The FIFA-registered referee since 2017 navigated the 2023 UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla without any major blunders ahead of what will be his first appearance at a major international tournament.

Jerome Brisard and Willy Delajod will be behind the screens as the French VARs. Saddling Brisard to a desk will avoid any repeat of the most contentious moment of his seven-year refereeing career. The 38-year-old infamously told Neymar to "speak French" when showing the Brazilian a yellow card during a Ligue 1 game in February 2020.

Referees Official Role Francois Letexier Referee Clement Turpin Referee Cyril Mugnier Assistant Mehdi Rahmouni Assistant Nicolas Danos Assistant Benjamin Pages Assistant Jerome Brisard VAR Willy Delajod VAR

German Officials

Felix Zwayer and Daniel Siebert are the on-pitch officials entrusted with representing the host nation this summer. Neither referee inspires much confidence. Siebert has taken charge of more games in Germany's second tier than the Champions League this season, while Zwayer has a murky past.

The Berlin-born official was once banned for six months in 2004 after being accused of fixing a third-division match. Former Borussia Dortmund and current England star Jude Bellingham called out Zwayer after his side conceded a late Bayern Munich penalty in December 2021, earning himself a €40,000 fine despite referring to a matter of fact.

Referees Official Role Daniel Siebert Referee Felix Zwayer Referee Jan Seidel Assistant Rafael Foltyn Assistant Stefan Lupp Assistant Marco Achmuller Assistant Bastian Dankert VAR Christian Dingert VAR Marco Fritz VAR

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Host nation Germany are the only country to contribute as many as three dedicated VAR officials at Euro 2024.

Italian Officials

There are few officials in world football as experienced as Italy's Daniele Orsato. The spiky-haired 48-year-old has been frantically gesticulating at opposition players since 1993. Luka Modric has been around the block himself and ranks Orsato as "one of the worst" officials. "He is a disaster," the Real Madrid midfielder sighed after Croatia conceded a soft penalty during their World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina in 2022.

Marco Guida has created plenty of his own enemies. After one error-strewn match between Juventus and Genoa in 2014, the referee's Wikipedia page briefly included an unflattering, expletive-laden description before it was changed by an impartial editor.

Referees Official Role Marco Guida Referee Daniele Orsato Referee Filippo Meli Assistant Giorgio Peretti Assistant Ciro Carbone Assistant Alessandro Giallatini Assistant Massimiliano Irrati VAR Paolo Valeri VAR

Dutch Officials

Active referees are rarely lured into media appearances, but the Dutch official Danny Makkelie felt so aggrieved by his misstep that he sat down for an exclusive interview to apologise. After failing to spot that Cristiano Ronaldo's strike for Portugal in a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Serbia had crossed the line, Makkelie told A Bola: "The only thing I can say is sorry to Portuguese coach Fernando Santos."

The part-time police officer is highly regarded in the Netherlands and was in the running to referee the 2022 World Cup final. Makkelie was overlooked after Argentina's controversial clash with his home nation in the quarter-final. The "mental blow" forced the Dutch official into his hotel room for two days.

Referees Official Role Danny Makkelie Referee Hessel Steegstra Assistant Jan de Vries Assistant Rob Dieperink VAR Pol van Boekel VAR

Polish Officials

Poland boast the modern star of refereeing. Over the last 18 months, Szymon Marciniak has been the man in the middle for the final of the Club World Cup, Champions League and World Cup. According to Marciniak, he was a popular appointment with the players of Argentina and France ahead of the global showpiece in 2022. "Damn, we are glad you are refereeing the final," the Polish official recalls Olivier Giroud saying.

Throughout all my career, I have never had a perfect match. Never!

Marciniak missed Euro 2020 with tachycardia, a fast heart rate that forced him to temporarily hang up his whistle. The former amateur footballer was convinced to take up refereeing by the official who showed him a red card and said: "If you think this is easy work, go and try."

Referees Official Role Szymon Marciniak Referee Tomasz Listkiewicz Assistant Adam Kupsik Assistant Bartosz Frankowski VAR Tomasz Kwiatkowski VAR

Related How VAR will be used at Euro 2024 GIVEMESPORT looks at how VAR will be used at Euro 2024, and how it will be operated differently to the Premier League.

Portuguese Officials

Despite hailing from Porto, Artur Soares Dias has been trusted to oversee more clashes between Portugal's so-called 'Big Three' - which includes Lisbon rivals Sporting CP and Benfica alongside Porto - than any other active referee. The 44-year-old has not elicited the same faith from UEFA this season after being overlooked throughout the entire Champions League knockout stage.

Dias did take charge of Manchester City's semi-final first leg against Real Madrid in 2023, earning criticism from the usually placid Carlo Ancelotti regarding the controversial award of Kevin De Bruyne's goal. "The ball was off the pitch," the Italian seethed. "The referee didn't pay attention to many things tonight."

Referees Official Role Artur Soares Dias Referee Paulo Soares Assistant Pedro Ribiero Assistant Tiago Martins VAR

Romanian Officials

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was incensed by the decision-making from referee Istvan Kovacs throughout his side's Champions League quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in April. Barcelona were 1-0 up after weathering a rapid start from PSG before Ronald Araujo was sent off inside 12 minutes. "I told the referee he was a disaster," Xavi, who was also dismissed for kicking the foam protection cover around one of the cameras, hissed.

Kovacs is no stranger to criticism back in Romania. The outspoken FCSB owner Gigi Becali has dubbed him 'The Thief' - which is a bit rich coming from an individual sentenced to three years in prison.

Referees Official Role Istvan Kovacs Referee Vasile Florin Marinescu Assistant Mihai Ovidiu Artene Assistant Catalin Popa VAR

Slovakian Officials

Virgil van Dijk rarely strays towards hyperbole but was so disgusted by Ivan Kruzliak's decision to send him off that he branded the Slovakian as "the worst referee I have ever experienced in my career". While playing for Celtic in the Europa League against Inter Milan, Van Dijk was shown two yellow cards in the space of nine first-half minutes for a pair of innocuous fouls.

Kruzliak was a former goalkeeper who took up refereeing after sustaining a serious hand injury as a teenager. The 40-year-old didn't endear himself to one of the best goalkeepers in the world when he showed Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez two yellow cards during a chaotic Europa Conference League quarter-final in April. Unlike Van Dijk, Martinez remained on the field as one of his bookings came during the penalty shootout.

Referees Official Role Ivan Kruzliak Referee Branislav Hancko Assistant Jan Pozor Assistant

Slovenian Officials

Slavko Vincic calls the shots on and off the pitch. The Slovenian official has taken charge of knockout matches at the last two major international tournaments and was at the helm for the 2022 Europa League final. Outside of football, much of Vincic's time is taken up by the metal company which he owns.

A former basketball enthusiast who only became a football referee after turning 20, Vincic's dedication to his company has gotten him in hot water in the past. During a business trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2020, Vincic was questioned by police as a witness after a drug raid on a party he attended.

Referees Official Role Slavko Vincic Referee Tomaz Klancnik Assistant Andraz Kovacic Assistant Nejc Kajtazovic VAR

Spanish Officials

Spanish football may have an even bigger problem with referees than their English equivalents. The European giants only boast one on-pitch official at Euro 2024 and Jesus Gil Manzano's record is hardly spotless.

The referee from Extremadura infamously sent off Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham after ruling out a late, late strike which would have settled a fiery 2-2 draw against Valencia in March. Gil Manzano blew the final whistle just before Brahim Diaz tossed one last ball into the box for Bellingham to head home, sparking a sweary retort from the English star who had to double-check that he had been dismissed.

Referees Official Role Jesus Gil Manzano Referee Diego Barbero Sevilla Assistant Angel Nevado Rodriguez Assistant Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez VAR Juan Martinez Munuera VAR

Related What Jude Bellingham Said to Get Sent Off in Valencia 2-2 Real Madrid After the full-time whistle, chaos ensued and the Real Madrid ace was shown a red card for his actions.

Swedish Officials

Glenn Nyberg chose the wrong time to become an unpopular figure in Germany. Just two months before travelling to the country for this summer's Euros, Nyberg left Bayern Munich's manager and players incensed by his decision to overlook a strong penalty appeal during the Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal.

The Swedish official waved away Gabriel's handball while resetting a goal kick as "a kid's mistake". Thomas Tuchel fumed: "The referee did not have the courage today to give us a deserved penalty." Arsenal weren't best pleased either after Nyberg overlooked Manuel Neuer's clumsy challenge on Bukayo Saka right at the death.

Referees Official Role Glenn Nyberg Referee Mahbod Beigi Assistant Andreas Soderkvist Assistant

Swiss Officials

Sandro Scharer was the type of player that any referee would hate to come up against. "I was a rebel on the pitch and had difficulty accepting referee decisions," he recalled in an interview with his boyhood club FC Buttikon. After becoming an increasing irritant, Scharer's father tasked him with taking up the whistle himself.

Since overseeing his peers as a 15-year-old, Scharer has kept his position in the middle of the pitch. The Swiss official only turns 36 on the eve of Euro 2024 but has four seasons of Champions League football to fall back upon. Scharer has also overseen knockout contests in this season's Europa League and Conference League.

Referees Official Role Sandro Scharer Referee Stephane de Almeida Assistant Bekim Zogaj Assistant Fedayi San VAR

Turkish Officials

Officiating at a major international tournament is the highest-pressure scenario for a referee. Theoretically, at least. But Halil Umut Meler has been forged in the fiery realm of modern Turkish football. The 37-year-old was infamously punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca in December 2023.

The Turkish top flight was suspended after the attack, which left Meler with a small fracture that required hospital treatment. Turkey's only refereeing representative at the Euros has since returned to the field, taking charge of Liverpool's shock Anfield defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals where he avoided any blows from Jurgen Klopp.

Referees Official Role Halil Umut Meler Referee Mustafa Emre Eyisoy Assistant Kerem Ersoy Assistant Alper Ulusoy VAR

Argentinian Officials

As was the case at Euro 2020, there will be a South American officiating team at this summer's European competition as part of an exchange programme between the world's two biggest footballing continents. Facundo Tello will lead a three-man Argentinian team.

Tello is not his continent's top official - they will be at the Copa America running concurrently in the USA - but he does have experience on the global stage, taking charge of three matches at the 2022 World Cup. Portugal's Bruno Fernandes and Pepe heavily criticised Tello's handling of their quarter-final defeat to Morocco in Qatar, questioning his team's suitability because "they don't referee [in the] Champions League".

Referees Official Role Facundo Tello Referee Gabriel Chade Assistant Ezequiel Brailovsky Assistant

Information from UEFA.