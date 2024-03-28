Highlights What do all the flags mean that are used during a Formula 1 Grand Prix?

From green flags, to red flags and yellow flags to black flags, they all are VERY important and all have different meanings.

Here you can see what every flag means.

Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport. It features the fastest drivers and the most technologically advanced race cars. But with that comes inherent risk. Racetracks are unforgiving, especially when 20 of the world's finest are piloting machines with over 1,000 horsepower.

To ensure the safety of all drivers, fans, and trackside workers, F1 has a flag system to communicate with drivers. Trackside marshalls will wave various flags during a race weekend to inform drivers of certain situations. Drivers must know what all these flags mean. Here is GIVEMESPORT's beginner guide to F1's flags and their meaning.

Meaning of Every Flag in Formula 1

Green Flag

The green flag is the most understandable. As it does on the road, green means go. The green flag has multiple uses in F1. Marshalls wave green flags at the start of practice and qualifying sessions. Moreover, they wave it at the beginning of the formation lap before the race starts. The most common instance of a green flag being waved is following an accident. Once the marshalls clear an on-track accident, they wave the green flag, telling the drivers they can race at full throttle.

Yellow Flag

Yellow flags denote to drivers an on-track accident or potential danger. There are two types of yellow flag:

Single-Waved: Drivers must reduce speed and cannot overtake when entering a single-waved yellow flag zone.

Double Waved - Drivers must reduce speed, cannot overtake, and be prepared to stop when entering a double-waved yellow flag zone. This flag is often used when marshalls and trackside workers are on track recovering a vehicle.

Red Flag

Marshalls wave red flags when race control decides that a session must stop immediately due to a severe situation. Situations can range from a multi-car on-track accident to adverse weather conditions. When the red flag shows during a practice or qualifying session, drivers must slowly return to the pits and abandon all flying laps. They must slowly return to the pit lane in race order during a race.

Blue Flags

Blue flags tell slower drivers that a faster car is approaching to overtake them. This tends to happen in races, where the leading drivers lap the drivers at the back. However, blue flags can also fly during qualifying and practice sessions to send the same message. Furthermore, upon exiting the pit lane, a driver will also see a blue flag to warn them that there is oncoming traffic on the track.

Black Flags

Black flags are shown to a specific driver when the stewards have decided to disqualify that driver from the race. A driver can face disqualification for various reasons, such as dangerous driving, failure to comply with a penalty, or a pre-race infringement. When a driver sees the black flag, they must return to the pits and retire from the race.

Related George Russell's Full Team Radio From Australian GP The Mercedes driver suffered a scary looking crash at the Australian Grand Prix, leaving him panicking helplessly in the middle of the track.

Black and Orange Flag

This flag signals to the driver that their car has been damaged and poses an on-track hazard. The driver must stop in the pits as soon as possible for repairs before they can rejoin the race.

Black and White Flag

The black-and-white flag is a warning flag for a driver. A driver sees this flag following dangerous or unsportsmanlike behaviour.

White Flag

A white flag signals drivers that a slow-moving car is ahead.

Red and Yellow Flag

The red and yellow flag tells drivers that the track surface ahead is slippery. Marshalls often display this when a car deposits oil or other fluids onto the track. Marshalls also show this flag to warn drivers of a potentially wet track. This is a preemptive flag. Warning drivers of a slippery surface can help avoid accidents that could lead to yellow or red flags.

Code 60 Flag

Rarely used, the code 60 flag occurs when the race director imposes a speed limit on the whole track or on one particular section of the track. If the race director has imposed a full-track single-speed limit, a single yellow flag will fly with a 'Full Course Yellow' acronym board alongside it. In other instances, a purple flag with a white circle may fly if race control has set a 60km/h speed limit. If race control calls for a VSC (Virtual Safety Car), marshalls will display yellow flags with accompanying VSC boards.

Chequered Flag

The chequered flag gets waved at the end of each session. It tells drivers that the session is over. The chequered flag flies from the starting gantry on the start/finish straight. It will stay out until every driver has passed the flag, ending their respective session.

Flag Panels

Lastly, flag panels assist in displaying the various flags. These are LED boards which light up in the corresponding colour. They are helpful during night races or in wet weather conditions.