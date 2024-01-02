Highlights Mohamed Salah's departure for the Africa Cup of Nations will potentially see him miss up to eight big games for Liverpool.

Liverpool will have to potentially cope without Salah for matches against Arsenal and Chelsea, should Egypt get to the AFCON final in February.

Salah believes Liverpool has fantastic players who can step up in his absence and continue winning games, but fans will have to wait and see how the team performs without their talisman.

Mohamed Salah has been on fire for Liverpool this season. But the 31-year-old could miss eight big matches for the Reds as he now departs for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Egypt.

Following a dismal 2022/23 season by Liverpool's high standards which saw them drop out of the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp's side have had a 23/24 campaign to remember so far. Top of the Premier League, into the Carabao Cup semi-finals, and into the Europa League last 16 too.

Salah has been key to those efforts, leading the line superbly at Anfield. Despite having a decent year in 2022/23 where he scored 19 times and set up a further 12 goals, the Egyptian took to social media to voice his displeasure about the team's achievements in May 2022. However, he has channeled that disappointment into even better performances so far this season, already notching 14 goals and eight assists.

He has also achieved several milestones this time out with his club. Not only did he become the fifth-fastest player in Premier League history to reach 150 goals, but he also scored his 150th Premier League goal for Liverpool in their 4-2 victory against Newcastle United on New Year's Day. His league tally now stands at 153, the 10th most ever.

Salah could miss eight games for Liverpool

Klopp's side play Arsenal twice during AFCON

With him joint-top of the league's scoring charts this term, Liverpool would hardly want to lose Salah at any point of the season. But they will have to find a way to cope without him, with the winger potentially missing up to eight matches while he is away with Egypt at AFCON.

Liverpool's match against Newcastle was Salah's last for them until at least the 22nd January, which is when their final group stage match against Cape Verde takes place. However, given they have not failed to escape their group since 2003/04, winning the competition three times since then, you would imagine that Salah will help fire them past Mozambique, Cape Verde, and Ghana.

So, while he is guaranteed to miss at least three Liverpool matches in that time, he will likely miss alot more. And with AFCON running until February 11th, Salah might be absent for up to eight games if Egypt go all the way.

Every game Salah could miss for Liverpool while at AFCON Date Game Competition 07/01/24 Arsenal vs Liverpool FA Cup 10/01/24 Liverpool vs Fulham Carabao Cup 21/01/24 Bournemouth vs Liverpool Premier League 24/01/24 Fulham vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 21/01/24 Potential FA Cup fourth round tie FA Cup 31/01/24 Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League 04/02/24 Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 10/02/24 Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League

Should the Pharaohs get to the final, Liverpool will be without their star player for two games against Arsenal, and their tie against Chelsea too. It will be the league match against the former on Sunday 4th February that will concern supporters the most, with Arsenal potential rivals in this year's Premier League title race.

Should Liverpool beat Arsenal in their FA Cup third round match, then Salah could be absent for eight matches. His first game back will be against Brentford if he remains in Côte d'Ivoire for the duration of the tournament. While Liverpool fans will wish him well for the competition, a few might be hoping for his early return.

Salah believes his team will be fine without him

Forward desperately wants to lift trophy at AFCON

Speaking after the victory against Newcastle, Salah was asked about leaving his teammates for AFCON by Sky Sports. And while the 31-year-old said that he was desperate to win the competition with his country, he believes that Liverpool will survive without his efforts up front.

"Everybody asks me the same! I want to win this competition, I would love to win it. "But without me, I'm sure the [Liverpool] players will manage to win games. We have fantastic players, really good quality, they just need to keep the pressure away and just play their football. We have players who can play in my position, they can do what I am doing."

It will be down to the likes of Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz and Co. to ensure that Salah's absence is not too dearly felt. Fans will have to see Klopp's squad line up without their talisman for the first time on Sunday 7th January at 16:30 when Liverpool take on Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup.