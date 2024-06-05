Highlights German Champions League-winning coaches are often overlooked despite racking up 10 titles between them.

Historical figures like Udo Lattek and Dettmar Cramer paved the way for German success in Europe.

No manager from any nation has lost more Champions League finals than Jurgen Klopp.

Of all the club football competitions on the planet, the Champions League is undoubtedly the most prestigious. Created in 1955, what was originally known as the European Champion Clubs' Cup was an instant hit. Although it was initially reserved for a small number of teams, its format was to evolve and, by 2024, 36 teams would be competing.

In addition to the great clubs that have taken part, the names of several players who have become legends have enabled the Champions League to establish itself at the very top of the hierarchy of football competitions on the continent. But beyond the players involved in the game, coaches are too often overlooked, even though they are largely responsible for the success of their teams.

In fact, 43 of them have lifted the trophy in the nearly 70 years since it was first awarded. In this article, GIVEMESPORT lists the seven German representatives to have achieved this performance. With 10 titles, they are the third most represented nation on the podium - behind Spanish and Italian coaches.

Every German Manager to Win the Champions League Rank Manager Trophies Years 1= Dettmar Cramer 2 1975, 1976 1= Ottmar Hitzfeld 2 1997, 2001 1= Jupp Heynckes 2 1998, 2013 4= Udo Lattek 1 1974 4= Jurgen Klopp 1 2019 4= Hansi Flick 1 2020 4= Thomas Tuchel 1 2021

Related 10 Greatest German Managers in Football History (Ranked) Germany has produced a glut of World Cup and Champions League-winning managers. Here's how Jurgen Klopp stacks up against his greatest compatriots.

7 Thomas Tuchel

Champions League win: 2021

Thomas Tuchel's 2020/21 season was full of twists and turns. After starting the campaign on the Paris Saint-Germain bench, he ended up leaving in December, after his situation with the club management became strained. A month later, the German moved to Chelsea. It was an arrival that changed everything for the Londoners, who enjoyed a second half of the season that was as unexpected as it was welcome.

In addition to a string of good results in the league, Tuchel helped the Blues reach the FA Cup final (which they lost 1-0 to Leicester), and above all qualified for the Champions League final after eliminating Real Madrid. Against Manchester City, the former Borussia Dortmund coach succeeded in beating Pep Guardiola and his superteam, enabling Chelsea to win the second Champions League in their history.

6 Hansi Flick

Champions League win: 2020

After a first spell on the bench at TSG Hoffenheim between 2000 and 2005, but above all following a series of positions as assistant coach and sporting director, Hansi Flick took over the reins at Bayern Munich in 2019. Initially Niko Kovac's right-hand man, the German replaced him following his dismissal, at a time of crisis for the Rekordmeister.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During the 2019/20 season, Bayern Munich became the first team in history to win every match played in the competition (11/11).

In the space of a few months, Flick managed to completely reverse the trend and even led the Bavarian outfit to an incredible sextuple, winning the Bundesliga, German Cup, Champions League, UEFA Supercup, German Supercup and Club World Cup) in one of the best debut seasons ever. A resounding feat - albeit perhaps somewhat diminished by the health situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic - only achieved by Pep Guardiola with Barcelona 10 years earlier. It is a performance that was highlighted by the Catalan club when it made official the arrival of the German coach for the 2024/25 season.

5 Jurgen Klopp

Champions League win: 2019

In almost a decade on the Liverpool bench, Jurgen Klopp won almost everything - with the exception of the Europa League - and established himself as one of the best managers in the world of football. But among his many successes, the Champions League title is bound to have a special flavour. An unfortunate finalist at the end of the 2017/18 season, the German led his side to glory the following year, disposing of Tottenham Hotspur at Atletico Madrid's Civitas Metropolitano.

It was an impressive triumph at a time when his team had just failed to win the English league title, with 97 points on the board, against Manchester City, who then had one more. Liverpool's 2018/19 campaign was marked by a stunning semi-final second leg against Barcelona, in which they overcame a three-goal deficit to win thanks to a goal from Divock Origi, and remains an example of resilience for teams the world over.

4 Udo Lattek

Champions League win: 1974

Udo Lattek became the first German coach to win the Champions League. An attacking midfielder who had previously played for Bayer Leverkusen and Osnabruck, Lattek's first experience on the bench came in the mid-1960s, when he joined the staff of Helmut Schon at the German national team. In 1970, despite the reluctance of some in view of his inexperienced record as a senior manager, he was appointed Bayern Munich manager, having been recommended by Franz Beckenbauer himself.

On the Bavarian bench, Lattek was crowned German champion three times (1972, 1973, 1974), but more importantly, he led Bayern - and Germany - to their first-ever Champions League title. Sacked in 1974/75, he returned to the Bavarian bench between 1983 and 1987, winning further domestic trophies.

3 Jupp Heynckes

Champions League win: 1998, 2013

Known for the clinical finishing of his right foot during his playing career, Jupp Heynckes also embraced success after his conversion to coaching. After several high-profile spells on the bench, he was hired by Spanish champions Real Madrid at the start of the 1997/98 season. With the Madrid club, the German won a Spanish Supercup, but above all the Champions League, against Juventus. It was a triumph of enormous symbolic significance, as Los Blancos fans had to wait 32 years to see their club return to the pinnacle of European football. This success was not enough to save him from dismissal at the end of the season, as his domestic results were deemed too inconsistent. Fourteen years later, he was appointed Bayern Munich coach for the third time in his career.

After a record-breaking 2012/13 campaign, Heynckes won his second Champions League with a memorable 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, ensuring he became the fourth coach in history to win the competition with two different clubs (after Ernst Happel, Ottmar Hitzfeld and Jose Mourinho). A final success for the man who, at the end of a season marked by an unprecedented European treble for Bayern Munich, handed over his position to Pep Guardiola, considering that he could now rest after a most honourable end to his adventure. Many consider his team to be the best Bayern Munich has ever produced.

Related Ranking the 10 Greatest Managers in Champions League History As we approach the end of another dramatic Champions League campaign, check out the 10 best managers in the competition since its rebrand in 1992.

2 Ottmar Hitzfeld

Champions League wins: 1997, 2001

Considered one of the greatest German coaches of all time, Ottmar Hitzfeld helped two of his nation's fierce footballing rivals - Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich - win the Champions League. In 1997, it was with BVB that the former Swiss national coach lifted the first trophy of his career, defeating favourites Juventus in the final. This success prompted the Bavarian giants to immediately snatch him away from his Dortmund counterparts and sign him up for the following season.

It was a decision that quickly paid off, with Hitzfeld leading his troops to four league titles and two Champions League finals. Although in 1999 he failed to beat Manchester United after an incredible turnaround by the English side, in 2001 he managed to beat Valencia to give Bayern the fourth Champions League title in their history. In a reversal of the 1999 final, Hitzfeld's men mounted a comeback to turn around a poor start to the game after the Spaniards had opened the scoring.

1 Dettmar Cramer

Champions League wins: 1975, 1976

The successor to Udo Lattek - whom he had worked alongside on the German national team staff for many years - at the helm of Bayern Munich, Dettmar Cramer quickly lived up to expectations, given the glorious performances of his predecessor. Reigning European champions, Bayern Munich managed to retain their crown in 1975 and 1976, at the expense of Leeds United and AS Saint-Etienne.

This historic achievement made the German club only the third team in history to retain the title for three consecutive years. Before them, only Real Madrid (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960) and Ajax (1970, 1971, 1972) had managed such a feat. Among the only failures of Cramer's career, however, was his puzzling inability to win the German championship.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 5th June 2024.