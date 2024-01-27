The European Championships, commonly known as the 'EUROs', are held every four years and inaugurated in 1960. Back then, only four teams competed for the desired trophy, but now, 24 nations enter the competition after a series of qualification matches. Other than the World Cup, it is the biggest international tournament that European teams compete for.

As Germany prepares to host the 17th edition of the competition, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look back through the history books at every Golden Boot winner, and there are some legendary names that make this list.

Every Golden Boot winner in the history of the EUROs Year Golden Boot winner(s) Goals Tournament Winner 1960 Milan Galic, Francois Heutte, Valentin Ivanov, Drazan Jerkovic, Viktor Ponedelnik 2 Soviet Union 1964 Ferenc Bene, Dezso Novak, Chus Pereda 2 Spain 1968 Dragan Dzajic 2 Italy 1972 Gerd Muller 4 West Germany 1976 Dieter Muller 4 Czechoslovakia 1980 Klaus Allofs 3 West Germany 1984 Michel Platini 9 France 1988 Marco van Basten 5 Netherlands 1992 Dennis Bergkamp, Tomas Brolin, Henrik Larsen, Karl-Heinz Riedle 3 Denmark 1996 Alan Shearer 5 Germany 2000 Patrick Kluivert, Savo Milosevic 5 France 2004 Milan Baros 5 Greece 2008 David Villa 4 Spain 2012 Fernando Torres 3 Spain 2016 Antoine Griezmann 6 Portugal 2020 Cristiano Ronaldo 5 Italy Information per SportsAdda

EURO 1960

Milan Galic - Yugoslavia

Milan Galic netted two goals at EURO 1960 as he helped Yugoslavia defeat France in the semis before suffering a 2-1 defeat to the Soviet Union in the final. The Partizan forward scored in both games, though, his extra-time effort in the finale turned out to be a consolation. Galic retired with a phenomenal international record, netting 37 times across 51 outings. He also scored seven goals in five appearances for Yugoslavia's Olympic team.

Francois Heutte - France

Whilst France suffered defeat in their opening game to Yugoslavia, Francois Heutte found himself on the score-sheet twice and subsequently collected the Golden Boot award along with five others. The centre-forward scored just shy of 100 goals in France's top-flight across 284 appearances, playing for the likes of RC Paris and LOSC Lille. Interestingly, Heutte only played nine times for France during his career, scoring four goals.

Valentin Ivanov - Soviet Union

Valentin Ivanov scored a brace in the semi-finals, as his team swept aside Czechoslovakia 3-0 to advance to the final against Yugoslavia. Whilst he didn't get on the score-sheet in the inaugural EUROs final, Ivanov played 114 minutes of the grueling affair. He went on to receive 57 caps for Soviet Union, netting 25 times. The striker also featured three times for the Olympic team and found the net against Indonesia's Olympic side.

Drazan Jerkovic - Yugoslavia

Dinamo Zagreb and Yugoslavia centre-forward Drazan Jerkovic only played one game at the tournament but made a huge impact against France in the semis, netting twice. He also went on to collect the Golden Boot award at the World Cup in 1962 as his side reached the semi-finals of the competition. Jerkovic retired in 1966 and became a manager, taking charge of Dinamo Zagreb, FC Karnten, WSG Radenthein and Croatia.

Viktor Pondelnik - Soviet Union

Viktor Pondelnik scored and assisted in the Soviet Union's 3-0 victory against Czechoslovakia in the semi-final and proceeded to net the winning goal in the final. He retired in 1967, scoring 21 goals across 31 outings for his national team, only two players netted more for the Soviet Union (Oleg Protasov and Oleg Blokhin). After his career, Pondelnik worked as a head coach at Rostselmash and later become a sports journalist.

EURO 1964

Ferenc Bene - Hungary

Ferenc Bene scored in Hungary's 2-1 semi-final defeat to the tournament hosts Spain, and in the third place play-off victory over Denmark, which ended 3-1. The prolific marksman ended his international career with 36 goals across 76 caps and netted 12 times in five outings for the Olympic team. Bene is Hungary's seventh all-time record goalscorer, with Ferenc Puskas topping the chart. Following his career, he went on to manage Hungary and worked as a scout and technical director for Ujpest.

Dezso Novak - Hungary

Despite playing in defence, Dezso Novak scored a brace in Hungary's aforementioned third place play-off win against Denmark. He would score once more for his nation before hanging up the boots after earning nine caps. Novak went on to become a manager and had two spells with Hungary. Interestingly, he managed in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad in 1997 before departing the following year.

Chus Pereda - Spain

Spanish midfielder Chus Pareda scored in both the semi and final, as his nation won their first-ever EUROs on home soil. Pereda netted the opening goal in the final against the Soviet Union before turning provider for Marcelino to head home the winner six minutes from time. Much of his career was spent at La Liga giants Barcelona, making 203 appearances for the club. Between 1976 and 1991, Pereda managed Spain's youth teams from the U19 set-up to the U21s before landing a job with Xerez CD in 1995.

EURO 1968

Dragan Dzajic - Yugoslavia

Yugoslavia's Dragan Dzajic scored in the 1-0 semi-final win against England before proceeding to net in the final against Italy. However, despite his strike, after 120 minutes the scores were level, meaning a replay would ensue two days later to determine the winner. Gli Azzuri were ultimately crowned champions in the decider, winning 2-0, but Dzajic's two goals in the tournament were enough to secure the Golden Boot award.

On the 14th of March 2023, the former Red Star winger was elected president of the Football Association of Serbia for four years and he has been honorary president of his former club since December 2014.

EURO 1972

Gerd Muller - Germany

West Germany won their first EUROs in 1972 and Gerd Muller was imperative to achieving that feat, netting four goals - the most achieved in the history of the tournament at that point. The Bayern Munich front-man scored a brace in a 2-1 victory over Belgium in the semis before scoring twice in the 3-0 win against the Soviet Union in the final.

The 1970 Ballon D'or winner ended his glittering international career with 68 goals across 62 outings, helping his nation win the World Cup and indeed the EUROs. Muller is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the sport.

EURO 1976

Dieter Muller - West Germany

Dieter Muller scored the first hat-trick in EUROs history when West Germany beat Yugoslavia 4-2 in the semi-finals of the competition. Remarkably, he didn't actually start the game as he came on as a substitute for 41 minutes. The prolific forward proceeded to net in the final, but Czechoslovakia were ultimately crowned champions after a dramatic penalty shootout, with Antonin Panenka scoring the decisive spot kick with an iconic chipped finish - a technique that would later be named after his surname.

Notwithstanding that, Muller's four goals saw him take home the Golden Boot award and he went on to top the Bundesliga goal-scoring charts the following two seasons. He is also the only player in German top-flight history to score six goals in one game.

EURO 1980

Klaus Allofs - West Germany

EURO 1980 staged eight teams rather than four for the first time, and it also birthed a new format. The eight sides were split into two groups and each group winner advanced straight to the final, meaning a minimum of three games were played. West Germany acclaimed their second championship, with Klaus Allofs ending the campaign as top scorer with three goals. The left-footed attacker netted a hat-trick in the group phase as his side edged past the Netherlands in a thrilling five-goal affair.

Allofs played 56 times for West Germany, scoring 17 goals and was crowned Bundesliga top scorer in two seasons throughout his career. The German has worked as a sporting director after hanging up the boots and is currently with Fortuna Dusseldorf.

EURO 1984

Michel Platini - France

Michel Platini is one of the best players of all time, having won the Ballon d'Or three times in a row. The Frenchman came seventh in the FIFA Player of the Century vote, evincing his lasting legacy. EURO 1984 saw Platini top the goal-scoring charts after netting a whopping nine goals - no player in the competition's history has scored more.

He captained Les Blues to their first-ever EUROs triumph and scored successive hat-tricks along the way against Belgium and Yugoslavia. Platini opened the scoring in the final with a free-kick before Bruno Bellone added a second to beat Spain 2-0 at the Parc des Princes.

EURO 1988

Marco van Basten - Netherlands

The Netherlands won their first-ever EUROs in 1988 and their talisman Marco van Basten collected the Golden Boot Award after netting five goals in as many games. The Dutch forward, who plied his trade at Serie A giants Milan at the time, scored a hat-trick against England in the group phase before netting in the semis and final against Germany and the Soviet Union. His volleyed strike in the final is considered one of the greatest goals ever and certainly one of the most important in the history of Dutch football, as it put his nation two goals to the good.

The former Milan and Ajax striker won the Ballon d'Or award three times throughout his career, but sadly he was forced to retire early, playing his final match at the age of 28 due to an ankle injury.

EURO 1992

Dennis Bergkamp - Netherlands

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp topped the goal-scoring charts at EURO 1992 along with three others, as his Netherlands side reached the semi-finals before suffering defeat to Denmark on penalties. The creative attacker scored against Scotland in the opener, Germany in the final group game and the aforementioned Red and Whites in the semis.

Tomas Brolin - Sweden

Like Bergkamp, Tomas Brolin also reached the semi-finals before his Sweden side lost 3-2 to Germany. The then AC Parma centre-forward scored in wins against Denmark and England in the group, and also in his side's semi-final defeat to Berti Vogts' German outfit.

Henrik Larsen - Denmark

Denmark, who only qualified for the tournament after Yugoslavia's disqualification, pulled off a miraculous upset and won the EUROs. En route to the final, Henrik Larsen netted in a 2-1 win against France and scored a brace against Netherlands in the semis.

Karl-Heinz Riedle - Germany

42-cap Germany international Karl-Heinz Riedle scored in a 2-0 victory against Scotland in the group phase before netting twice against Sweden in the semis. Ultimately, despite winning the shared Golden Boot award, his tournament ended in heartbreak as Germany suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Denmark in the final.

EURO 1996

Alan Shearer - England

The Premier League's all-time record marksman, Alan Shearer topped the goal-scoring charts at EURO 1996, as the Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the competition. The prolific forward netted in all three group games against Switzerland, Scotland and the Netherlands, including a brace against the latter, while his final strike came in the semis against Germany, which ended in a penalty shootout defeat.

Shearer would go on to complete a world record transfer to Newcastle United from Blackburn Rovers later that summer for a fee worth £15m, eclipsing the fee Barcelona paid to PSV for Ronaldo. The Newcastle-born striker was unveiled in front of 15,000 fans outside St James' Park.

EURO 2000

Patrick Kluivert - Netherlands

Netherlands' talisman Patrick Kluivert scored five goals at EURO 2000, including a hat-trick against Yugoslavia in the quarter-finals of the competition. The former Barcelona striker also netted in wins against Denmark and France in the group stages. Frank Rijkaard's side ran Italy close in the semis but lost out on penalties, though, Kluivert took home the Golden Boot Award along with one other player.

Savo Milosevic - Yugoslavia

Savo Milosevic netted in all four games he played at EURO 2000, as Yugoslavia reached the quarter-finals of the competition. The 6ft 1 centre-forward was on the score-sheet twice against Slovenia in the opening game before scoring against Norway, Spain and the Netherlands. Following the tournament, Milosevic completed a £21.4m switch to Serie A outfit AC Parma, though, he only ended up playing 50 times for the club, scoring 15 goals.

EURO 2004

Milan Baros - Czech Republic

Milan Baros took home the Golden Boot Award at EURO 2004 after scoring five goals for the Czech Republic en route to the semi-finals. The Liverpool forward struck in all three group games against Latvia, the Netherlands and Germany, before netting a brace against Denmark in the last eight. His nation suffered a 1-0 semi-final defeat to eventual winners Greece who beat hosts Portugal in the final.

Baros ended his international career with 41 goals across 93 caps, a tally only bettered by Jan Koller who netted a whopping 55 times. Perhaps the most successful spell in his career was with Liverpool, where he won the League Cup and Champions League.

EURO 2008

David Villa - Spain

Spain's golden era on the international stage began at EURO 2008, as they won the competition for the second time in their history. David Villa's four goals were enough to see him claim the Golden Boot award, as he netted a hat-trick in the group stage opener against Russia before scoring against Sweden in the second game. He limped off in the semis due to injury and was ruled out of the final against Germany.

Villa went on to score five goals for Spain in their 2010 World Cup triumph, which was the joint-most in the tournament, though, Thomas Muller ended up claiming the award due to his three assists.

EURO 2012

Fernando Torres - Spain

Fernando Torres scored three goals at EURO 2012, as Spain won the competition for the third time in their history. They also became the first nation to ever win the tournament back-to-back following their triumph in 2008. Chelsea's inconsistent forward scored a brace against Ireland in the group phase and netted in the final against Italy whilst laying on an assist despite being on the pitch for just 15 minutes. Much of his appearances at the tournament were from the bench, as he started two of the six games. Only Raul and Villa have scored more goals for Spain than Torres, who netted 38 goals across 110 outings.

EURO 2016

Antoine Griezmann - France

Antoine Griezmann enjoyed a marvelous campaign at EURO 2016, scoring six goals and providing two assists. The France maverick scored against Albania in the group phase before netting a brace in the 2-1 victory over Ireland in the round of 16. The last-eight clash against Iceland saw the Atletico Madrid forward once again on the score-sheet whilst turning provider on two occasions, before another brace ensued in the semis against Germany.

Ultimately, his prolific tournament ended in heartbreak as Portugal defeated Les Blues 1-0 in the final, with Eder netting an extra-time winner. As well as the Golden Boot, Griezmann won the Player of the Tournament.

EURO 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, won the Golden Boot Award at EURO 2020 after scoring five goals. The legendary Portuguese forward scored a brace against Hungary in the group stage opener before netting against Germany whilst also providing an assist. In the final group game, Ronaldo added another two goals to his tally against the reigning champions France in a thrilling four-goal draw. Ronaldo's tournament came to an end in the round of 16 as Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Belgium.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward is Portugal's all-time record scorer by quite some distance, having scored 128 goals across 205 outings. He also holds the record for the most goals in the history of international football.

All stats in this article sourced from Transfermarkt