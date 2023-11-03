Highlights Several big names like Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala are included in this year's shortlist for the Golden Boy award.

The award's winner is decided by sports journalists from across Europe who nominate and rank five players from a 25-man shortlist.

The team at GIVEMESPORT have ranked the Golden Boy finalists based on their average rating, taking every player's rating from WhoScored.

Over the years, some of football’s biggest stars have collected the prestigious Golden Boy award. The likes of Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Kylian Mbappe, and most recently, Barcelona’s Gavi. And now, the next batch of under-21 stars are looking to etch their names into the history books. The final shortlist of 25 players is now known, with several big names like Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala included in this year's running.

Each of the players named has had an extraordinary 2023 so far, and there could be more memorable moments before the year is out. The final decision on who wins the award will ultimately come down to the sports journalists from papers across Europe, with each voter nominating and ranking five players from the list. 10 points are given to the most impressive player, seven to the second, five to the third, three to the fourth, and one to the fifth, with the eventual winner being the individual who collects the most points. But what if there was no vote? What if things worked differently?

The team at GIVEMESPORT have thought about how the award might change if the winner was decided by their average rating. So, after paying a visit to WhoScored and noting all 25 ratings so far, we have ranked the Golden Boy finalists from lowest average rating to highest. Let’s take a look at how the nominees shape up shall we…

25 Martin Baturina - N/A (6.02 last season)

Club Dinamo Zagreb Nationality Croatia Age 20 Position Midfielder Total appearances 102 International Caps 0

Ah well, this is awkward… Despite playing in 20 matches so far for Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia, Baturina does not have an average rating on the website. We’ve factored in his score from last year to get around that, though, and his rating of 6.02 means that he brings up the pack. The midfielder, who scored six goals and registered 12 assists in the league last time out, has three goals in all competitions so far this season, but his chances of picking up the award are very slim given the competition that he faces.

24 Milos Kerkez - 6.43

Club Bournemouth Nationality Hungary Age 19 Position Defender Total appearances 129 International Caps 12

Hungarian defender Kerkez looked very good for AZ Alkmaar last year, helping them finish fourth in the Eredivisie in his first year as a regular player. Bournemouth clearly saw enough to think that he was worth £15.5m in the summer, but things haven’t gone according to plan since the move. The Cherries have won just one league game and have leaked 21 goals already, with Kerkez playing nine times. That poor start sees him take the second-worst spot in our rankings, but at just 19 years old, there is certainly room to grow, especially if Andoni Iraola gets his side ticking.

23 Andy Diouf - 6.51

Club Lens Nationality France Age 20 Position Midfielder Total appearances 87 International Caps 0

Diouf certainly looks like one to watch after a decent campaign with Basel in the Swiss Super League last year. Three assists in 34 league appearances might not be much to shout about, but his record in the Conference League was much more impressive, with the 20-year-old notching three goals and an assist. Lens decided he was worth adding to their ranks, with his composure on the ball a necessity in the engine room. Things haven’t gone as smoothly so far this season for the Frenchman, with Lens 10th in the table, but there is plenty of time for him to show what he’s all about in Ligue 1.

22 Arda Guler - 6.59

Club Real Madrid Nationality Turkey Age 18 Position Midfielder Total appearances 81 International Caps 4

One of Real Madrid’s new stars is also close to the foot of this ranking, but you shouldn’t be fooled by the numbers. Guler is a supremely talented youngster, someone who shone for Fenerbahce last season in the middle of the park, with six goals in 35 appearances. Representing and starring for his country too, there is a reason why so many clubs were after the 18-year-old before he eventually ended up at Real Madrid. Injuries have limited his playing time thus far, but it won’t be long until he gets his chance at the Bernabeu.

21 Alejandro Balde - 6.65

Club Barcelona Nationality Spain Age 20 Position Defender Total appearances 99 International Caps 7

A Barcelona star boy might have collected the award last year, but it is a new one who is seeking to get his hands on the Golden Boy trophy this time out. If the honour was handed out based on average rating, though, Balde would be nowhere near the silverware. The 20-year-old had a fine season last time out as the Blaugrana secured the La Liga title, playing 33 times and creating six goals. The heir to Jordi Alba indeed. He had been leading the fan vote for the trophy before Taylor Swift fans stepped in to swing it away from him. If he does collect the honour, he would become only the second defender to win it.

20 Evan Ferguson - 6.67

Club Brighton Nationality Republic of Ireland Age 19 Position Attacker Total appearances 89 International Caps 8

Brighton’s next big sale? Everyone certainly seems to think so given that at 19 years old, Ferguson is scoring goals for fun. The Irishman already has eight goals to his name for club and country in all competitions this season, having previously notched seven for the Seagulls last campaign. He bagged his fifth in the league against Fulham recently, only adding to his stock, and became the first teenager to score 10 league goals in a calendar year since Wayne Rooney in 2005. If that doesn’t tell you the calibre of player Ferguson is, then we’re not sure what to say. The Golden Boy award is a pipe dream for him at the moment, but he has plenty of time to win it.

19 Lucas Gourna-Douath - 6.68

Club RB Salzburg Nationality France Age 20 Position Midfielder Total appearances 120 International Caps 0

Unfortunately for Gourna-Douath, WhoScored have only registered his rating in the Champions League so far this season, which means that the RB Salzburg man is some way behind the best of the best in this list. However, the defensive midfielder has already become a key presence for the Austrian side, playing 11 times already this season and registering two assists for his club. His greatest strength, however, is his ability to track back, with Gourna-Douath very strong in the tackle and capable of muscling players off the ball with ease. Dubbed "the new Paul Pogba" when Brighton were keeping an eye on him in the summer, the 20-year-old could be destined for big things. The Golden Boy Award, however, is probably not one of them.

18 Mathys Tel - 6.77

Club Bayern Munich Nationality France Age 18 Position Attacker Total appearances 62 International Caps 0

Slated to be one of the next big things for France, Bayern Munich’s Tel has plenty of work to do if he wants to be lining up alongside Kylian Mbappe on a regular basis. Not that he needs to rush, though. Still only 18, there is plenty of time for him to develop into a fine forward, especially now that he has Harry Kane to tutor him in Germany. This season has brought six goals in 14 appearances so far for the Frenchman, but he is yet to start in either the Bundesliga or the Champions League for the Bavarian giants. Still, Bayern making him the most expensive footballer aged 17 or under says a lot about just how highly rated he is. He’s just not that high in this ratings list.

17 Arnau Martinez - 6.78

Club Girona Nationality Spain Age 20 Position Defender Total appearances 105 International Caps 0

There’s lots to like about Girona’s flying full-back at the moment, with the 20-year-old continuing to make his mark in La Liga. While he may not be starting in every game, Martinez had a breakthrough year last time out, playing 33 times and propelling the Blanquivermells to a 10th-place finish with three goals and four assists. That, reportedly, was enough for Manchester United to take a look at him in the summer.

This season, Girona are flying even higher, level on points with Real Madrid at the top of the table and four points ahead of current champions Barcelona. Martinez, despite only playing in seven matches so far, already has two assists to his name, highlighting his quality at the back and going forward. He might not win this year, but he’s certainly a promising youngster to keep an eye on.

16 Ousmane Diomande - 6.81

Club Sporting Lisbon Nationality Ivory Coast Age 19 Position Defender Total appearances 65 International Caps 1

Interested clubs usually tell you a lot about how good a player is, and with Premier League giants Arsenal keeping a close eye on Diomande, that tells you everything you need to know. Standing at 6’ 3”, the defender is a physical presence at the back for Sporting Lisbon, and despite being just 19 years old, he is already a regular fixture in their backline. Playing 13 times last season and every league game so far of 23/24, he made his international debut for the Ivory Coast earlier this year - again, a good marker of just how good he is at such a young age. He might not get the credit he deserves just yet, but a move to a big club might cement his status as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe today.

15 Rasmus Højlund - 6.85

Club Manchester United Nationality Denmark Age 20 Position Attacker Total appearances ​​​​​​​128 International Caps 8

He might not have scored just yet for Manchester United in the league, but there is plenty to like about Hojlund. His movement is fantastic, he looks competent with both feet, he’s quick and strong - everything that you would want from a number nine, and he has left people at Old Trafford surprised, per Dean Jones. His potency in front of goal is better demonstrated by his seven goals for Denmark in the Euro 2024 qualifying, with only Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo netting more times than Hojlund’s tally of seven. You would imagine he finishes a lot higher in the real rankings compared to this one.

14 Levi Colwill - 6.86

Club Chelsea Nationality England Age 20 Position Defender Total appearances ​​​​​​​116 International Caps 1

It says a lot about Colwill’s ability that he is has the best ranking of all Premier League players in this list despite Chelsea being so poor this season. While his side may be 11th, the 20-year-old has given them plenty to be proud of, with his passing and defensive awareness already leaving fans astonished. He has (mostly) picked up where he left off last season after some impressive performances for Brighton, including one against Arsenal which caught the eye. There might not be much to be happy about at Stamford Bridge right now, but having Colwill sign a six-year contract this summer might be the best bit of news all year for supporters.

13 João Neves - 6.88

Club Benfica Nationality Portugal Age 19 Position Midfielder Total appearances 73 International Caps 1

Another promising youngster plying his trade in the Portuguese league, and another who, like Diomande, is already a key presence for his side. Playing slightly further forward as a defensive midfielder, Neves is a great passer and tackler, someone who acts as an excellent shield for his backline as all players in the pivot should. Impressively, he records an average rating of seven overall in the Portuguese league so far this year, with his overall score dragged down by his performances in the Champions League and for Portugal. Still only 19, though, there is plenty of time for him to rise to the biggest occasions.

12 Giorgio Scalvini - 6.88

Club Atalanta Nationality Italian Age 19 Position Defender Total appearances 127 International Caps 7

Had we been solely looking at league rating here, Scalvini would be a lot higher on this list, recording a score of 7.08 in Serie A. Strong, technical, defensively astute - those are just some of the takeaways fans have after watching him. Shocking to think he is still 19… But we could say that about most players on this list. Following his breakthrough during the 2021/22 campaign, Atalanta began to depend on the Italian an awful lot more last year as he racked up 2,343 minutes. That hasn’t changed this time out either, and he has attracted interest from a host of clubs this year, including Manchester United. Given the Red Devils’ need to upgrade their defensive options and Scalvini’s rise to stardom, we could see that move happen soon.

11 Lamine Yamal - 6.88

Club Barcelona Nationality Spain Age 16 Position Winger Total appearances 24 International Caps 2

Yamal has had quite the year since bursting onto the scene for Barcelona. The Spanish wonderkid went from being the youngest player to make a Barcelona appearance to being the youngest player to start in the Champions League, to then being the youngest goalscorer for both Barca and the Spanish national team. Those aren’t even all the records he’s broken, and he’s not even old enough to have a card in EA FC 24! La Masia have unearthed yet another gem. Yamal might not be among the top contenders in this list, but you would put good money on him winning this award at some point.

10 Warren Zaïre-Emery - 6.90

Club PSG Nationality France Age 17 Position Midfielder Total appearances 56 International Caps 0

It says a lot that Paris Saint-Germain’s brightest star in their 4-1 hammering against Newcastle in the Champions League was this 17-year-old prodigy. The midfielder helped to create the French side’s only chance in the game, and he has quickly become a go-to option for new boss Luis Enrique. Having only started eight times last season, he has made the starting lineup 12 outings this term, shining in the middle of the park as PSG seek to bounce back from a relatively lacklustre start to the season. His new manager absolutely loves his maturity, describing how he could be 37 instead of 17. Certainly worthy of a spot in the top 10, and a potential winner of this prestigious award in the future perhaps.

9 Arthur Vermeeren - 6.94

Club Royal Antwerp Nationality Belgium Age 18 Position Midfielder Total appearances 59 International Caps 1

Despite only being 18, Vermeeren has been making waves in the football world for nearly a year now. A breakthrough season at Royal Antwerp last time out saw the midfielder record a 6.8 rating in the league while he weighed in with two assists and a goal too. Already a league champion in Belgium and capped at international level, he is excellent in the tackle and can snuff out danger superbly, while also being competent on the ball and being capable of spraying passes around the pitch. Arsenal are reportedly keeping one eye on the talented youngster as a Thomas Partey replacement, and their potential new recruit would certainly add quality and depth to an already brilliant squad.

8 Benjamin Sesko - 6.97

Club RB Leipzig Nationality Slovenia Age 20 Position Attacker Total appearances 150 International Caps 23

There was no shortage of clubs interested in signing Sesko while he was at Red Bull Salzburg, and for good reason too. After breaking into the first team at just 17 years old, the Slovenian went on to score 29 goals in 70 appearances, underlining his status as one of the brightest talents in European football. With 23 caps and nine goals for his country already at the age of 20, there is potential for him to get even better in Germany with Leipzig. That development already looks as if it’s well underway too, with Sesko currently averaging just shy of a goal every two games.

7 Antonio Silva - 6.98

Club Benfica Nationality Portugal Age 20 Position Defender Total appearances 109 International Caps 6

It’s impressive to see so many defenders in this ranking, and if the award was based on average rating, Silva would be the most defender to collect it. The man courted by Manchester United cemented his status as one of the most promising defenders in Europe with consistent performances week in and week out for Benfica. That consistency is underlined by his 7.26 average rating in the Portuguese league this year, although a 5.8 in the Champions League does drag him down quite a lot. Despite that, his passing and defensive nous mean that he has all the qualities you would want from a modern-day centre-back. Success in the Golden Boy award might be unlikely, however.

6 Xavi Simons - 7.06

Club RB Leipzig Nationality Netherlands Age 20 Position Winger Total appearances 88 International Caps 9

What a talent this lad is. On loan from Paris Saint-Germain, he has been tearing it up at RB Leipzig, with five goals in all competitions while also bagging seven assists. That includes one absolute screamer in the Champions League against Crvena zvezda. Simons’ talent was evident for all to see during his time at PSV Eindhoven last season, though. Only FC Utrecht’s Anastasios Douvikas scored more than the Dutchman’s 19 goals in the Eredivisie, while he also bagged eight assists too. His ability to create and score will prove invaluable to Leipzig as they push for Champions League qualification and cup success this season.