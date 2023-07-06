2023 marks 20 years since Tuttosport’s conception of the Golden Boy Award. The prestigious accolade is awarded to the most outstanding under-21 player in Europe by an assortment of journalists. Over the years, those who partake in the annual vote have recognised some pretty big names…

While some winners have blossomed, others have bombed, and with 20 winners as of writing, there’s no better way to assess the accuracy of such a prize than by ranking the victors based on how their careers have fared.

20 Anderson, 2008

Sir Alex Ferguson possessed the inexplicable power of making average players look good. While Anderson Luis de Abreu Oliviera was by no means average when he claimed the Golden Boy honour, his career soon fell into the depths of mediocrity before retiring in 2019, having made only 299 senior appearances in 14 years as a pro.

19 Anthony Martial, 2015

Anthony Martial announced himself to the world on his debut at Manchester United, scoring against the Red Devils’ nemesis, Liverpool, and securing the award shortly after. Although the French international started his time at Old Trafford brightly, torrid luck with injuries and examples of noncompliance have resulted in a lacklustre career.

18 João Félix, 2019

Bought by Atletico Madrid for £113 million from Benfica in 2019, João Félix has flattered to deceive. As one of the most expensive teenagers of all time, the weight of expectation has clearly been felt, and his time at Atletico Madrid has been disenchanting. Despite winning the Spanish giants’ Player of the Season Award for 21-22, the Portuguese international was loaned out to Chelsea after a reported bust-up with head coach Diego Simeone.

17 Mario Balotelli, 2010

It turns out it really has always been him, even when it came to the Golden Boy Award. Possibly the most charismatic, and enigmatic of its long list of winners, Mario Balotelli took home the golden statuette in 2010 in the aftermath of Inter Milan’s historic treble win. The Italian centre-forward now plies his trade in the Swiss second tier for FC Sion. A dramatic fall from grace saw Balotelli’s career fall into decline after numerous instances of misbehaviour, coach fallouts, and disrespect.

16 Renato Sanches, 2016

There was real fanfare surrounding the Portuguese international before his Golden Boy triumph, having already won the Euros with Portugal earlier in the year. Sanches is a technically dexterous player, whose ability to manipulate the ball while dribbling with it is mesmeric. Saying that, Sanches’ inconsistency has plagued his career thus far, and although he still has time to turn it around, a player of his hotly-tipped ability has never been massively convincing.

15 Alexandre Pato, 2009

Alexandre Pato literally shot onto the scene in Serie A after signing for AC Milan for £24 million and netting 51 times in 117 Serie A games for the Rossoneri. Winning the award in 2009, the forward’s spell in Northern Italy was seemingly a one-off, and since 2013 has been unable to settle down and achieve the same feat at any other club, flicking between returns to his native Brazil and Europe.

14 Rafael van der Vaart, 2003

With a name like Rafael van der Vaart, the Dutchman was destined to be memorable. The first-ever winner of the award in question, the 109-cap Netherlands international rose through the ranks at Ajax, and went on to play for clubs like Spurs, Real Madrid, and Hamburg.

13 Mario Götze, 2011

You’d think scoring the winning goal in a World Cup final at the age of 22 would translate to a fruitful career, sadly, for Mario Götze, since he sealed the deal for his nation in Brazil, his time as a professional footballer has been a tale of untapped potential and a string of injuries. The period between winning the Golden Boy accolade and holding the World Cup aloft was perhaps his most profitable as a player, winning consecutive Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund and finishing runner-up in the Champions League final.

12 Isco, 2012

The offensive midfielder won it in 2012 while at Malaga, and although it can be argued that he never quite hit the heights many expected, his role in Real Madrid’s European domination in the 2010s saw him lift five Champions League titles.

11 Matthijs de Ligt, 2018

The Ajax side of 2018-2019 had the football sphere reverberating with enthusiasm. Erik ten Hag’s young, fearless, and exciting side that played with that kind of naive freedom few teams do these days made a refreshing change. Matthijs de Ligt was a cornerstone of that side, and regardless of his tender years, featured in 55 games for de Godenzonen. After an underwhelming move to Juventus, the centre-half is now finding his feet again.

10 Paul Pogba, 2013

When he’s not hiring witch doctors, Paul Pogba is either nursing a recurring injury or infuriating Graeme Souness. Jokes aside, the France World Cup Winner has frequently proven his worth and his status as one of the world’s elite central midfielders. Unfortunately, due to an amalgamation of indiscipline, injury, and finding himself in underperforming teams, Pogba’s career hasn’t exactly panned out how he would have hoped when his Golden Boy win was announced in 2013.

9 Gavi, 2022

Gavi’s stats are nothing short of astonishing for an 18-year-old. Making his swansong for Xavi’s Barca at just 16, the centre midfielder has chalked up 95 senior appearances in just two seasons at Camp Nou, registering five goals and 13 assists. With 21 international caps to his name, Gavi has drawn comparisons to his boss, but is debatably, more robust and assertive in possession. A bright future lies in wait.

8 Pedri, 2021

Barcelona’s Pedri is one of the hottest prospects in the world currently. Being named Golden Boy in 2021, the Spanish central midfielder combines the attributes of both Xavi and Iniesta, to form this scarily talented hybrid. Winning his first La Liga title last season, and still only 20, Pedri has the time to rise through these rankings, but also plummet, so around mid-table is a fair assessment.

7 Raheem Sterling, 2014

The fact Raheem Sterling runs like Scooby Doo’s Velma has never hampered his ability to kick a football. The Jamaican-born, England-bred winger still has years ahead of him and remarkably is still only 28. With 171 goals to his name, and a further 20 at international level, the tricky left-winger was a mainstay in Guardiola’s City side and in Southgate’s England.

6 Sergio Aguero, 2007

“Agueroooooooooo!!” was a defining extract in the life and times of the Argentine. Martin Tyler’s audio accompaniment was the soundtrack to that historic occurrence where the striker fired home to win City the league in the dying embers of the final game of the season. After the sheer elation and euphoria of scoring that fateful goal in 2012, Sergio Aguero’s career came on leaps and bounds, gathering a total of 385 goals in 685 senior displays. It’s a little unsurprising he won the Golden Boy Award in 2007.

5 Cesc Fabregas, 2006

One word to describe Cesc Fabregas would be “deft”. Deftness in touch, deftness in passing, and deftness in playing. Fabregas was one of the most elegant footballers to grace the pitch in modern times. A playmaker of the highest calibre, the Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Monaco, and Spain midfielder pulled the strings wherever he went. His ridiculous technical ability and gorgeous range of passing were extraordinary, and under Arsene Wenger who put the utmost importance in playing the right way, Fabregas’ ability flourished.

4 Erling Haaland, 2020

This Nordic nightmare is a horrifying sight for opposing defenders. Erling Braut Haaland enjoyed an unprecedented debut season for his new side, Manchester City, registering 52 goals in all competitions last season, and taking the crown for most Premier League goals scored in one season. Now a treble winner, the 22-year-old who seemingly defies the laws of physics is forecast to get better and better, a simply frightening prospect. In 236 professional appearances, the Norwegian has already notched up an eye-watering 187-goal return.

3 Kylian Mbappe, 2017

At 18 years of age, Kylian Mbappe hadn’t just appeared on the scene, but burst onto it, famously becoming the most expensive teenager ever. Within a year of claiming the revered Golden Boy award, the Frenchman was crowned World Champion along with his compatriots, being the youngest player to score in a World Cup Final since Pele. Now 24, Mbappe has won French Footballer of the Year on three occasions, as well as six Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups. While the Champions League still eludes him, time remains very much on his side as he looks to assume the mantle of the best player in the world from Lionel Messi.

2 Wayne Rooney, 2004

Pictures of a babyfaced Wayne Rooney posing proudly next to his blue Ford Ka at Goodison Park regularly resurface on social media. It’s hard to believe at that age, the bold scouser was enticing interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world, including the admiring eye of Sir Alex Ferguson, and had already scooped the Golden Boy award. United’s number 10 was the standout talent of his generation in England, accumulating 16 major honours during his 13-year stay in Manchester.

1 Lionel Messi, 2005

Barcelona knew his potential the moment they paid for the young Messi’s growth hormones. Nurtured at La Masia from the Millennium onwards, the Argentinian prodigy grew into the undisputed, best player in world football. Winning everything on offer to him, including the 2005 Golden Boy gong. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has amassed a staggering 42 trophies during his career, including the biggest prize of them all, 2022’s FIFA World Cup.