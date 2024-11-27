When looking to predict who will be among football's next crop of global superstars, many will turn to the squads of successful youth teams, or to those who standout in youth international tournaments. However, these generally don't prove to be accurately predictive of who will dominate the game for years to come.

Winners of the under-17 World Cup Player of the Tournament in recent iterations of the competition include Kelechi Nwakali, Kelechi Iheanacho and Julio Gomez - certainly not household names in today's game.

However, winners of TuttoSport's Golden Boy Award tend to become pretty special. The accolade is voted on by journalists, and seeks to identify the best player under the age of 21 and playing in one of Europe's major leagues.

Lamine Yamal became the 22nd recipient of the award, honoured for his exploits for Barcelona and Spain throughout the duration of 2024. While most who have claimed the award have enjoyed illustrious playing careers, there have been a few whose careers have stagnated and they've ultimately failed to fulfill their potential.

GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at every single Golden Boy winner, and where they are now.

2003 - 2009

Van der Vaart, Rooney, Messi, Fabregas, Aguero, Anderson, Pato

The award's inaugural winner, Rafael van der Vaart, was applauded for his exceptional year for Ajax in 2003, which had seen him explode into one of the most prolific young midfielders in world football. He'd go onto have an impressive career playing for the likes of Hamburg, Real Madrid and Tottenham, before hanging up his boots in 2019. Nowadays, the Dutchman is mostly commonly seen voicing his critical opinions on an array of players as a pundit for football broadcasts in his home country, having seemingly given up post-retirement careers in coaching and darts.

In 2004, Wayne Rooney was named Golden Boy after bursting onto the scene with Everton and completing a switch to Manchester United. His achievements in the game need no introduction, and he's now continuing to pursue managerial endeavours, despite struggling in roles at D.C. United and Birmingham City. The United legend's Plymouth Argyle team sit 20th in the Championship.

Lionel Messi was granted the award in 2005, and he's certainly not looked back. Still playing at a high level, arguably the greatest footballer of all time plies his trade in Miami, and has scored 23 goals in 25 games in the 2024 MLS season.

Cesc Fàbregas, 2006's Golden Boy recipient, retired from playing last year, and is overseeing Como's meteoric rise in Italy. Winning promotion to Serie A last campaign with Gli Azzuri, the former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder has ambitions of forging a lengthy and successful coaching career.

Manchester City's record goalscorer, Sergio Aguero, won the award in 2007, and now spends most of his days streaming to his 4.8 million Twitch followers. He was forced into a premature retirement in 2021 due to a heart condition, and is yet to explore a career in punditry or coaching.

Perhaps the most surprising winner of the Golden Boy award is now an assistant manager in Turkey. Ex-United midfielder, Anderson, works for Adana Demirspor, and has been at the Süper Lig club in some capacity since retiring in 2019.

The notorious wonderkid Alexandre Pato was the final man to win the award in the noughties. Without a club after being released by Sao Paulo earlier this year, Pato is still only 35 and on the lookout for another contract.

Golden Boy Winners (2003-2009 Year Winner Club Then Current Club/Occupation 2003 Rafael van de Vaart Ajax Pundit 2004 Wayne Rooney Everton and Manchester United Manager (Plymouth Argyle) 2005 Lionel Messi Barcelona Inter Miami 2006 Cesc Fàbregas Arsenal Manager (Como) 2007 Sergio Agüero Atlético Madrid Streamer 2008 Anderson Manchester United Assistant Manager (Adana Demirspor) 2009 Alexandre Pato AC Milan Free Agent

2010 - 2019

Balotelli, Gotze, Isco, Pogba, Sterling, Martial, Sanches, Mbappe, De Ligt, Felix

Mario Balotelli was the first Golden Boy winner of the 2010s, and the Italian striker's career has arguably not gone in the direction he might've once hoped. Still playing in Serie A, the 34-year-old has managed 26 minutes for Genoa this season, since joining them on a free transfer in the summer.

Mario Götze was once Europe's hottest young playmaker, but the Bundesliga journeyman has settled for a squad role at Eintracht Frankfurt in his early 30s. Meanwhile, the German's Spanish counterpart, Isco, who developed at a similar time to Gotze, is fairing slightly better, taking up a talismanic role at Real Betis.

2013 Golden Boy winner Paul Pogba is a free agent at 31, after being released by Juventus in the summer following a doping ban. This suspension is over from March 2025, when he'll surely find a new club to showcase his talents at.

Raheem Sterling's exploits for Liverpool in 2014 earned him the prodigious accolade, and he's currently on loan at Arsenal, not playing regularly, after being ostracised by parent club Chelsea over the summer. 2015 recipient Anthony Martial continues this trend of winners whose careers have declined slightly earlier than they'd have hoped, with the Frenchman currently earning his living at AEK Athens in Greece, where he's made just five appearances.

Renato Sanches stormed into the footballing landscape in 2016, but hasn't really kicked on since. The former Swansea City loanee is back at his boyhood club Benfica, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

One of the more successful winners, Kylian Mbappe's 2017 antics have carried forward into years of exceptional productivity, although he's struggled to hit the ground running at Real Madrid following his move to Los Blancos this summer.

The only defender to win the Golden Boy award, Matthijs de Ligt, left Bayern Munich for Manchester United this year, and is now being looked at by the Red Devils' new boss Ruben Amorim to spearhead the Portuguese's long-term project at Old Trafford. The Dutchman claimed the accolade a year prior to another who now plies his trade in the Premier League.

João Félix was viewed as a supreme talent in 2019, and subsequently earned a big money move to Atletico Madrid. Years of stagnation in the Spanish capital have seen him wash up at Chelsea.

Golden Boy Winners (2010-2019) Year Winner Club Then Current Club 2010 Mario Balotelli Inter Milan and Manchester City Genoa 2011 Mario Gotze Borussia Dortmund Eintracht Frankfurt 2012 Isco Malaga Real Betis 2013 Paul Pogba Juventus Free Agent 2014 Raheem Sterling Liverpool Arsenal (on loan from Chelsea) 2015 Anthony Martial Monaco and Manchester United AEK Athens 2016 Renato Sanches Benfica and Bayern Munich Benfica (on loan from PSG) 2017 Kylian Mbappe Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid 2018 Matthijs de Ligt Ajax Manchester United 2019 Joao Felix Benfica and Atlético Madrid Chelsea

2020 - Present

Haaland, Pedri, Gavi, Bellingham, Yamal

Manchester City's Erling Haaland was nominated as the Golden Boy winner in 2020, after enjoying an outstanding year with Borussia Dortmund. Now the most prolific number nine in Europe, the Norwegian has scored 17 goals in 18 matches this season.

In 2021 and 2022, two Barcelona midfielders emerged from La Masia and flourished on the continental stage. First Pedri, and then Gavi, both Spaniard's have struggled with injuries in recent campaigns, but remain key to Hansi Flick's team when they are fit.

Jude Bellingham's incredible 2023 was rewarded with the Golden Boy title, and he's continuing to impress at the Bernabeu with Real Madrid, albeit his astounding goal-scoring exploits have hit something of a brick wall. Finally, Yamal has become a global superstar overnight, winning the Euros with Spain, leading a resurgent Barcelona, and of course, the Golden Boy award in 2024.

Golden Boy Winners (2020-2024) Year Winner Club Then Current Club 2020 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund Manchester City 2021 Pedri Barcelona Barcelona 2022 Gavi Barcelona Barcelona 2023 Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid Real Madrid 2024 Lamine Yamal Barcelona Barcelona