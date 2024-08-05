Highlights Novak Djokovic's 2024 Olympic gold was his first, making him a 'Golden Slam' champion.

The Serbian became only the fifth tennis player in history to have completed the set of all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal.

Steffi Graf was the first to achieve the Golden Slam in 1988, while Andrei Agassi became the first male to repeat the feat in 1999.

It may not be one of the events that first comes to mind when people think of the Olympics, but tennis has a long history in the Games. One of the nine original sports from when the event was modernised in 1896, the racket sport has been ever-present since, inviting the best in the world to represent their country.

With how dominant he has been throughout his career, it may be a surprise to find that Novak Djokovic's 2024 gold medal was the first in his career, adding him to a very exclusive list. The Serbian became a 'Golden Slam' champion, meaning he has won every single Grand Slam in tennis alongside a place on top of the podium at the Olympics. In total, there are only five people to have ever done this, and below is the order in which they did so.

1 Steffi Graf

1988

When she wasn't busy turning down proposals at Wimbledon, Steffi Graf was a dominant trailblazer in women's tennis. In total, the German won 22 Grand Slam titles, but her finest year was undoubtedly in 1988. Having won her first major in the form of the French Open the year before, Graf would go on to win every single Grand Slam available, dropping just two sets across the four finals.

1988 also saw the Olympics make its debut in Korea. At just 19 years old, the teenager swept aside the competition with ease as she had done throughout the year, to take home the gold medal and complete the set.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Steffi Graf is the only person to win all four grand slams and an Olympic gold medal in one calendar year.

2 Andrei Agassi

1999

Graf wouldn't have known this at the time, but 11 years after becoming the first person to complete the Golden Slam, her future husband would become the second. What a successful household that is. In his own right, Andrei Agassi was one of the finest players of his generation. He won his first Grand Slam in 1992, winning Wimbledon. US Open and Australian Open wins followed over the next couple of years.

Pushed by his father, who had previously represented Iran as an amateur boxer at the Olympics, Agassi took home the gold medal in 1996, this time as an American representative. Three years later, he would get his hands on the French Open title to join his soon-to-be spouse in the record books.

3 Rafael Nadal

2010

It would take another 11 years for a third golden champion to be crowned. In this era of tennis, it was always going to be either Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, as the two GOATs of the game could barely be separated. However, the Swiss legend only ever got his hands on a silver medal, whereas Nadal was able to bring home gold in 2008 and complete the Golden Slam two years later when he won the US Open for the very first time.

Interestingly, this wouldn't be the last victory at the greatest sporting event that the Spaniard would collect. While he would never regain his singles title, he would pick up doubles gold alongside compatriot Marc Lopez.

4 Serena Williams

2012

One of the greatest athletes in all sports that has ever been seen, Serena Williams is perhaps the least surprising name on this list given the stranglehold she had over tennis during her illustrious career. The American had already won all four Grand Slams in 2002 after sweeping them that very year. However, she would have to wait a decade to add a singles Olympic gold medal.

Williams did procure doubles titles in both 2000 and 2008, but the Golden Slam accounts for only singles victories. For that, she had to wait until the London games. The icon dominated Russia's Maria Sharapova in the final, dropping just a single game on the way to winning 6-0, 6-1. She would go on to win a third doubles gold alongside her sister Venus that year too.

5 Novak Djokovic

2024

The latest entrant into the club. Welcome, Novak Djokovic. The Serbian was able to get revenge on Carlos Alcaraz in Paris after being beaten in three sets earlier in the summer during the Wimbledon final. The veteran returned the favour to bring home the gold and the 37-year-old spoke of becoming a member of a very illustrious group: