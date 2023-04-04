Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston believes that every professional golfer will be worried if Rory McIlroy wins The Masters from Augusta National. He has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about the Northern Irishman’s chances, in associating with OLBG.

The iconic tournament returns this week on April 6, seeing the elite from the world of golf battling it out for the iconic green jacket.

Whether or not McIlroy could get his hands on the famous jacket for the first time remains to be seen, but he has found some form as of late.

Rory McIlroy in 2023

So far, the Northern Irishman has had a little bit of a resurgence in recent years. Already in 2023 he has retained his CJ Cup in South Carolina.

That isn’t his only silverware. He has also clinched the Hero Dubai Desert Classic since the turn of the year and is surely a serious contender for the green jacket.

He is also making huge moves in the world of golf, teaming up with Tiger Woods to set up a new virtual golf tournament in association with the PGA Tour.

Andrew Johnston on Rory McIlroy’s chances at The Masters in 2023

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Johnston claimed: “Even since he had the rough back nine when leading in 2011, every year you can never write him off because he's such a good golfer. There's no way anyone can ever say he's not going to win it. He's coming into the tournament playing some great golf as well, so it'll be interesting to see how he handles it if he's in the lead on Sunday.

“It's one of those things, but if he does win it, I think every golfer will be worried. If he gets that monkey off his back, then I think he'll just keep winning more and more going forward. I think everyone wants to see him win this major, finally see him get over the line because he's been such a good player for a long time. But it is one of those things, if he does win it, then a lot of the players will be thinking 'oh s**t'.

“It's massively important that he gets off to a good start. I think with the competition in the field, if you get off to a slow start and the others pull away, then it's so hard to catch up. He doesn't have to do anything special, but he just needs to gradually keep himself in contention as the week goes on.

“That's what we look at in these tournaments and the old saying goes, “you can't win it on a Thursday, but you can certainly lose it. I think if he can come out, play some steady golf, and get himself in the mix on Sunday, then he's going to have a better chance than a lot of people.”

Could Rory McIlroy win The Masters?

If he does, it will be a huge monkey off his back, like Beef claims, and from then on in the floodgates could certainly open for him.

There’s no denying just how talented he is. And, who knows? Realising his potential and golfing destiny at Augusta could see him go on and dominate.

Whatever happens over the few days of action in Augusta, don’t be shocked if McIlroy is in and around the lead at the business end of the tournament.