Key Takeaways Erling Haaland has made a habit of scoring three or more goals in the same game for club and country.

Manchester City's prolific talisman scored his first hat-trick for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Molde in 2018.

The 23-year-old striker is closing in on Sergio Aguero's record tally of 12 Premier League hat-tricks.

Erling Haaland is burdened by problems few players are fortunate to have. Manchester City's unrelenting striker scored so many hat-tricks in quick succession that he became overwhelmed by the number of match balls clogging up his home.

This was a temporary issue solved by "a nice system with a guy who makes glass stands". That particular specialist has been kept busy by Haaland's frighteningly prolific career at club and international level.

Haaland has been scoring hat-tricks in senior football since he was 17. Molde, RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, the Norway national team and, of course, City have all benefitted from at least one of the forward's signature trebles. Here is a closer look at the 24 hat-tricks Haaland has gobbled up in anticipation of the many more that are still to come.

Molde

One hat-trick

Across Haaland's first 48 games as a senior professional, he only scored six goals - and never more than one in a single game. That would emphatically change in July 2018. At the home of Norwegian league leaders Brann, a team that had shipped just three goals across their previous 10 league games, Haaland found the net four times in 21 first-half minutes.

Brann goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger described the 17-year-old phenom as "extremely arrogant", but he was still smarting from a nut-and-bolt dismantling. Haaland twice rounded the sour shot-stopper, slipped the ball between his open legs and sent him the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Molde's bewitched manager, had already alerted his former employers to the talents of his teenage striker. Manchester United's scout Tommy Moller Nielsen was one of the 11,000 fans at Brann Stadion to watch Haaland's maiden treble, a fact that all the players - including Haaland - knew before the match. There was no stage fright for the Leeds-born forward, but his devastating display wasn't enough to convince United to cough up the £8m that RB Salzburg offered six months later.

Brann 0-4 Molde Date 1st July 2018 Stadium Brann Stadion Molde scorers Erling Haaland (4', 13', 15', 21') Attendance 11,371

RB Salzburg

Five hat-tricks

Haaland spent less than 10 months in Austria, only made 17 starts across all competitions for perennial champions RB Salzburg and still found time to rack up five hat-tricks. Salzburg's opponents were not the only ones who struggled to deal with the burly forward. "He is phenomenal," Haaland's teammate Maximilian Wober gushed. "It's really hard to play against him in training - you just have to foul him."

Genk couldn't find a way to stop him by fair means or foul on Haaland's Champions League debut. Emulating Manchester United's Wayne Rooney from 15 years earlier with a treble in his first appearance in the competition, the football obsessive had been preparing himself for the continent's highest level. The 6'4 giant was spotted riding around Salzburg in his car with the Champions League anthem blaring out of his speakers. That iconic hymn remains the ringtone for Haaland's alarm each morning.

Erling Haaland's RB Salzburg Hat-Tricks Competition Date Match Haaland Goals OFB-Cup 19th July 2019 SC/ESV Parndorf 1-7 RB Salzburg 3 Austrian Bundesliga 10th August 2019 RB Salzburg 5-2 Wolfsberger AC 3 Austrian Bundesliga 14th September 2019 RB Salzburg 7-2 TSV Hartberg 3 Champions League 17th September 2019 RB Salzburg 6-2 Genk 3 Austrian Bundesliga 10th November 2019 Wolfsberger AC 0-3 RB Salzburg 3

Borussia Dortmund

Four hat-tricks

Haaland's Bundesliga career was 23 minutes old by the time he scored his first three goals for Borussia Dortmund. Robert Lewandowski had made 40 league appearances before his maiden treble, the great Gerd Muller needed 47 games and Bayern Munich icon Franck Ribery never netted three goals in a German top-flight game. However, according to the nation's strict regulations, Haaland scored a 'Dreierpack' (triple-pack) rather than a hat-trick.

To meet the high bar of a German hat-trick, a player has to score three goals in the same half without interruption. Haaland nabbed his first goal three minutes after coming on against Augsburg in January 2020, halving the two-goal deficit Dortmund had suffered in his absence. Jadon Sancho broke his new teammate's scoring sequence to make it 3-3, but Haaland secured the match ball with two more goals in a debut which excited everyone apart from the striker himself. "I am pretty relaxed about it," he shrugged post-match.

Perhaps he knew it wasn't a classic hat-trick. Haaland got an indisputable treble against Hertha BSC before the year was out, scoring a fourth goal for good measure.

Erling Haaland's Borussia Dortmund Hat-Tricks Competition Date Match Haaland Goals German Bundesliga 18th January 2020 Augsburg 3-5 Borussia Dortmund 3 German Bundesliga 21st November 2020 Hertha BSC 2-5 Borussia Dortmund 4 DFB-Pokal 7th August 2021 Wehen Wiesbaden 0-3 Borussia Dortmund 3 German Bundesliga 30th April 2022 Borussia Dortmund 3-4 Bochum 3

Manchester City

11 hat-tricks

Manchester City's fans may never get tired of watching Haaland mercilessly plunder the opponent's goal, but some of his teammates have (jokingly) grown weary of the squad ritual to mark his hat-tricks. After the reigning champions' talisman rattled in three goals against Ipswich Town in the first home game of the 2024/25 campaign, one City player scribbled: "I'm sick of writing [on] these match balls." Seven short days later, Haaland presented his colleagues with another Premier League ball to sign after finding the net three times in a 3-1 victory over West Ham United. One player scrawled four letters that aren't worth repeating.

Haaland arrived in Manchester with a prolific reputation on the continent and rapidly silenced any doubts that his scoring touch would not translate to the top league in world football. In three of his first four Premier League appearances at the Etihad, City's new number nine ended the game with a treble. Haaland pointed out the common thread was eating his dad's homemade lasagne, quipping: "That's turning out fairly well every game."

The insatiable forward ended his debut campaign in England with 52 goals in 53 games - including five hat-tricks - but wasn't entirely satisfied. Haaland was substituted during City's 7-0 demolition of RB Leipzig in March 2023 after gobbling up five goals and told TNT Sports: "I would have loved to score a double hat-trick." Burnley felt the full force of Haaland's hunger, watching on helplessly as City's number nine bagged three more goals four days after that 'disappointment' in the Champions League.

Erling Haaland's Manchester City Hat-Tricks Competition Date Match Haaland Goals Premier League 27th August 2022 Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace 3 Premier League 31st August 2022 Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest 3 Premier League 2nd October 2022 Man City 6-3 Man Utd 3 Premier League 22nd January 2023 Man City 3-0 Wolves 3 Champions League 14th March 2023 Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig 5 FA Cup 18th March 2023 Man City 6-0 Burnley 3 Premier League 2nd September 2023 Man City 5-1 Fulham 3 FA Cup 27th February 2024 Luton 2-6 Man City 5 Premier League 4th May 2024 Man City 5-1 Wolves 4 Premier League 24th August 2024 Man City 4-1 Ipswich 3 Premier League 31st August 2024 West Ham 1-3 Man City 3

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland scored his eighth Premier League hat-trick on his 69th appearance in the competition. Thierry Henry bagged the same number of top-flight trebles during his 258-game Premier League career.

Norway

Three hat-tricks

International football is not immune to Haaland's ruthless goalscoring edge. Already considered to be Norway's greatest player of all time, the proud Bryne boy effectively scores a goal a game for his country, bolstering his tally with three trebles so far. But for all Haaland's strengths - coupled with the creative industry offered by his compatriot Martin Odegaard - Norway failed to qualify for Euro 2024.

The Scandinavian nation were once a significant force on the international stage. Under the dogmatic tutelage of Egil Olsen, Norway qualified for consecutive World Cups in 1994 and 1998. Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, was part of the squad for the trip to America and watched on from home as his compatriots defeated reigning champions Brazil in the group stages four years later.

That 'Golden Generation' quickly faded in the 21st century as teams became more attuned to the long-ball approach Olsen had championed. Norway's last appearance at a major tournament ended in a group-stage exit at Euro 2000, a month before Haaland was born. The current national team will need plenty of hat-tricks from their number nine to have any chance of returning to those lofty heights.

Erling Haaland's Norway Hat-Tricks Competition Date Match Haaland Goals UEFA Nations League 11th October 2020 Norway 4-0 Romania 3 World Cup Qualification 7th September 2021 Norway 5-1 Gibraltar 3 International Friendly 5th June 2024 Norway 3-0 Kosovo 3

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 3rd September 2024.