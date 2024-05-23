Highlights Only six players have ever scored a hat-trick in the final of the Champions League, Europa League or any of their predecessors.

A former Real Madrid icon holds the unique distinction of bagging a treble in two different European finals.

Ademola Lookman scored all three goals in Atalanta's comprehensive victory over previously unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the 2024 Europa League final.

Finals are for winning, not for playing. The result is all that matters at the sharp end of a competition, particularly on European football's grand stage. Players rarely produce their best moments in the most high-pressure setting this thrilling sport can offer.

Even some of the greatest players of all time can freeze in the spotlight. Thierry Henry infamously never scored in a final across his legendary club career at Arsenal or Barcelona. But a few elite figures have risen to the occasion.

Only six players have scored three or more goals in a major European final across UEFA's various tournaments since a unified continental competition was first devised in 1955. Atalanta's Ademola Lookman became the first player in almost half a century to achieve this rare feat during a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the 2024 Europa League showpiece. Here's a look back at every player to have scored a hat-trick in a European final.

The Champions League was known as the European Cup before 1992 and the Europa League went by the UEFA Cup until 2009.

Every Hat-Trick Scorer in a European Final Number Player Team Competition Year 1 Ferenc Puskas Real Madrid European Cup 1960 2 Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid European Cup 1960 3 Ferenc Puskas Real Madrid European Cup 1962 4 Pierino Prati AC Milan European Cup 1969 5 Jupp Heynckes Borussia Monchengladbach UEFA Cup 1975 6 Ademola Lookman Atalanta Europa League 2024

1 Ferenc Puskas (1960)

Real Madrid

Had Ferenc Puskas not penned an apology letter, the 1960 European Cup final between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt may never have even taken place, let alone been defined by the Hungarian forward. Real Madrid's explosive left-footer was forced to withdraw his unfounded allegations that Germany's 1954 World Cup winning side had benefitted from the enhancements of illegal substances when defeating Puskas' nation in Berne.

Once the spectacle was allowed to get underway, Richard Kress gave the German underdogs a shock lead at Hampden Park before Eintracht hit the bar again. Madrid eventually steadied themselves and Puskas twisted the knife with four goals in a 7-3 humbling which captured the imagination of the crowd in Glasgow.

We almost achieved some kind of footballing perfection. At the end, the Scottish fans came running on to the pitch in sheer delight.

Puskas was paraded towards the city centre by his new adoring public without the match ball. Eintracht's Erwin Stein had scored two goals in vain after the break and made a beeline for Madrid's talisman at the final whistle, politely asking for a piece of memorabilia. Comfortably the greatest Hungarian footballer of all time also proved to be one of the most generous.

European Final Stats Match Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt Competition European Cup Date 18th May 1960 Venue Hampden Park Attendance 127,621 Goal minutes 45+1', 56' (pen), 60', 71'

2 Alfredo Di Stefano (1960)

Real Madrid

Ahead of the 1960 European Cup final, Real Madrid's legendary president Santiago Bernabeu told his players: "Man has five senses and fingers on his hand, you have four European Cups." Alfredo Di Stefano had been the defining figure behind the club's first four continental triumphs and ensured that the fifth was also painted a distinct shade of Di Stefano.

It was Madrid's omnipresent lynchpin who scored two goals in four first-half minutes to haul his side out of their slumber and into the lead after Eintracht Frankfurt's opener. Di Stefano conceded that one of his three goals fortuitously skidded off his shin, but when you cover as much ground as a player who rightly believed that he could "perform competently in all eleven positions", that is a happy possibility.

European Final Stats Match Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt Competition European Cup Date 18th May 1960 Venue Hampden Park Attendance 127,621 Goal minutes 20', 23', 73'

3 Ferenc Puskas (1962)

Real Madrid

Puskas' Spanish nickname 'Canoncito', Little Cannon, was not ironic. While his right foot did little more than support his not insignificant weight, Puskas' left side was a fearsome weapon. Real Madrid's amiable forward unleashed all of his firepower during the 1962 European Cup final and still ended on the losing side to Benfica.

Madrid's golden vintage which had won the first five European Cups had faded by the time they lined up against a Benfica side laced with some of the greatest Portuguese players ever to step onto a football pitch. Puskas never had much pace to lose and retained his thunderous shot, belting Madrid into a 2-0 lead after 23 minutes. Benfica struck back before Puskas completed his first-half treble to afford his tiring colleagues a slender advantage during the interval.

The Portuguese giants emphatically overturned the deficit with a rampant second half. Ironically enough, it was Puskas who lost the ball in the buildup to Mario Coluna's thumping equaliser. Eusebio rattled in a brace of his own to give Benfica their second continental title and had the honour of swapping shirts with Puskas at the final whistle.

European Final Stats Match Benfica 5-3 Real Madrid Competition European Cup Date 2nd May 1962 Venue Olympisch Stadium Attendance 61,257 Goal minutes 18', 23', 39'

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid's Ferenc Puskas is the only player to score a hat-trick in a European final and finish on the losing side.

4 Pierino Prati (1969)

AC Milan​​​​​

Pierino Prati deserves full credit for his treble against an early iteration of Johan Cruyff's Ajax in the 1969 European Cup final, but he had an unrivalled supply line to feed from. When England manager Sir Alf Ramsey was asked to name the four strongest players in Italy's squad for the 1970 World Cup, he laughed: "Rivera, Rivera, Rivera, Rivera." The dainty playmaker was Milan's star and won the Ballon d'Or in the same year as Prati's European Cup heroics.

Angelo Sormani created Prati's seventh-minute opener against Ajax before Gianni Rivera stole the show. Milan's skipper fired a cutback onto his striker's forehead to give the Italians a 2-0 lead at half-time. After Sormani cancelled out Velibor Vasovic's penalty, Rivera danced into Ajax's box and rounded goalkeeper Bert Gels before clipping a nonchalant pass to the back post for Prati to complete his treble. Milan's upright striker described his teammate as a player who "conducted the orchestra from the centre of midfield". In that triumphant European Cup final, Prati was Rivera's star soloist.

European Final Stats Match Milan 4-1 Ajax Competition European Cup Date 28th May 1969 Venue Santiago Bernabeu Attendance 31,782 Goal minutes 7', 40', 75'

5 Jupp Heynckes (1975)

Borussia Monchengladbach

Across Jupp Heynckes' legendary career as one of the greatest German managers of all time, he worked with Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski and Raul, to name just a few. Yet none of those iconic figures ever matched the feat of their criminally underrated coach.

The prolific Borussia Monchengladbach finisher racked up 195 goals in 283 games for the club, rivalling the revered Gerd Muller for German scoring efficiency. Three of Heynckes' strikes came in Gladbach's first European triumph. After settling for a goalless stalemate in the first leg of the 1975 UEFA Cup final against Dutch side Twente, the Bundesliga outfit delivered an emphatic 5-1 victory in the Netherlands.

"We played total football," Heynckes reflected. Twente had narrowly missed out on the Dutch top-flight title the year before, losing to champions Feyenoord on a dramatic final day, and were to suffer more heartbreak on the continent. Gladbach's wonderfully talented Danish midfielder Allan Simonsen gave the visitors a lead inside two minutes, paving the way for Heynckes to wreak havoc at the sharp end of a brilliant, if brutal, thrashing.

European Final Stats Match Twente 1-5 Borussia Monchengladbach Competition UEFA Cup Date 21st May 1975 Venue Diekman Stadion Attendance 21,767 Goal minutes 9', 50', 60'

6 Ademola Lookman (2024)

Atalanta

Close

Bayer Leverkusen sauntered into the 2024 Europa League final on the back of the longest unbeaten run in elite European football history. Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga champions had not tasted defeat in 361 days before lining up against Atalanta in Dublin. Alongside the demise of 'Neverlosen', Ademola Lookman's blistering treble ended his Italian club's 61-year wait for a major trophy. Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini - the steel mind behind a team triumph - hailed the former Everton and Fulham forward:

Tonight he achieved something which will remain in the annals of football history - a stunning hat-trick.

Lookman not only rattled in three goals against a team which hadn't conceded more than two all season but produced a trio of stunning strikes in the biggest game of his career. The London-born winger who chose to represent Nigeria caught Josip Stanisic sleeping at the back post to punch in a first-half opener. Within 15 minutes, Lookman had slipped the ball between Granit Xhaka's legs and stuffed his second into the bottom corner.

As Leverkusen desperately sought an equaliser, Lookman completed his treble with an exclamation point of a finish. Jinking onto his theoretically weaker left foot, Atalanta's hero belted his third goal into the top corner. No wonder he described the occasion as "one of the best nights of my life".

European Final Stats Match Atalanta 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen Competition Europa League Date 23rd May 2024 Venue Aviva Stadium Attendance 47,135 Goal minutes 12', 26', 75'

