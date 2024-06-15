Highlights Six nations to stage the final of the European Championships have reached the showpiece on home soil since the competition's inception in 1960.

France have twice reached a home final, winning at the first attempt before suffering a surprise defeat 32 years later.

Germany will be relying upon their home crowd at Euro 2024 this summer.

Since the first edition of the European Championships back in 1960, six host nations have gone on to reach the final. As in any international tournament, home advantage has proven to be a decisive factor, emboldening teams to progress further than might be expected if they were in a foreign setting.

While home crowds have been treated to plenty of deep tournament runs, only three host nations have won the entire competition. No team has won the Euros on home soil in three decades - long before the European Union had even been formed.

Germany have been tasked with breaking this streak. Euro 2024 is the first time that the European Championships have been played in Germany since 1988. Back then, they lost in the semi-finals to the Netherlands, thanks to a late Marco van Basten strike. They are one of the favourites for Euro 2024 and will be hopeful of going at least one better.

Host Nations to Reach the Final at the European Championship Year Host Nation Tournament Result Final Opponent 1964 Spain Winners Soviet Union 1968 Italy Winners Yugoslavia 1984 France Winners Spain 2004 Portugal Runners-up Greece 2016 France Runners-up Portugal 2020 England Runners-up Italy

6 1964 – Spain

Winners

To qualify for the final tournament of the 1964 European Nations Cup, Spain had to go through three rounds of qualifying. This included two-legged ties against Romania, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland.

In the semi-finals, Jose Villalonga's side faced Hungary at the Santiago Bernabeu. It looked like Chus Pereda's 35th-minute goal was enough to win the game, but Ferenc Bene's late equaliser sent the game to extra time. The first half of additional time was tense, with chances limited for both sides, but with eight minutes left, Amancio scored the decisive goal to send Spain to the final where they would face the Soviet Union.

Nearly 80,000 fans attended the final in Madrid, with Spain looking to lift their first-ever major tournament trophy. It was a quick start from both teams, as it was 1-1 after only eight minutes. Following the break, it became a much more cagey affair, but with six minutes left on the clock, Marcelino scored a glancing header to ensure that Spain were the champions of Europe for the first time.

5 1968 – Italy

Winners

1968 marked the first year that the tournament name changed from the "European Nations' Cup" to the "European Championships". The qualifying stage was also changed as the 31 teams were split into eight groups, with the winners of each standing going into a two-legged quarter-final for a place at the final tournament in Italy.

Ferruccio Valcareggi's team dominated their group to set up a quarter-final tie with Bulgaria. Italy lost the first leg 3-2 but were able to turn the tie around back in Naples, winning 2-0 and booking their place in the final tournament in their home country.

After a 0-0 draw against the Soviet Union in the semi-finals, there was uncertainty around who would qualify for the final as penalty shootouts had not been approved by football's lawmakers yet. The match was decided by a coin toss conducted in the referee's dressing room. Italian supporters found out that they had qualified for the final as the captain Giacinto Facchetti came back out onto the pitch to celebrate that his call of tails had been correct.

This set up a final against Yugoslavia, which was played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Following a 1-1 draw in the first match, a replay was played instead of a coin toss. In the return fixture, Italy won 2-0 thanks to goals from Gigi Riva and Pietro Anastasi. They had become the second host nation in a row to win the tournament on home soil.

Italy's Record in European Championship Finals Tournament Final Result Host Nation Euro 1968 Champions Italy Euro 2000 Runners-up Belgium/Netherlands Euro 2012 Runners-up Poland/Ukraine Euro 2020 Champions 11 host nations across Europe

4 1984 – France

Winners

Euro 1984 was split into two groups of four, and as the hosts, France automatically qualified for the tournament. In a group consisting of Denmark, Belgium, and Yugoslavia, France won every game, including Michel Platini's mind-bending hat-trick against Denmark. This set up a semi-final against Portugal, and after 90 minutes, the match was locked at one goal apiece. France went 2-1 down in extra time, but goals from Jean-Francios Domergue and Platini turned the game around and sent the hosts to the final.

Michel Hidalgo's team faced Spain in the final at the Parc des Princes. Platini scored his ninth goal of the tournament in the 57th minute, which is a record for the most number of goals at a single European Championship. Bruno Bellone then wrapped up the result in the final minute of the game to ensure that France were champions of the continent for the first time.

Most Goals Scored in a Single European Championship Tournament Rank Player Tournament Nation Goals Scored 1 Michel Platini Euro 1984 France 9 2 Antoine Griezmann Euro 2016 France 6 T3 Marco van Basten, Alan Shearer, Savo Milosevic, Patrick Kluivert, Milan Baros, Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrick Schick Euro 1988, Euro 1996, Euro 2000, Euro 2004, Euro 2020 Netherlands, England, Yugoslavia, Czech Republic, Portugal 5

3 2004 – Portugal

Runners-up

After losing their opening match of Euro 2004, Portugal bounced back to win their last two group stage games to finish first. This put the hosts up against England in the quarter-final. Helder Postiga scored an 83rd-minute equaliser to cancel out Michael Owen's first-half strike and send the match to extra time. The two teams could still not be separated after 120 minutes after goals from Frank Lampard and Rui Costa sent the match to penalties. Portugal's number one Ricardo saved Darius Vassell's spot kick before converting from 12 yards himself to send his nation through to the semi-finals. They then managed to find their way past the Netherlands in Lisbon, thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Maniche.

Portugal went into the final as huge favourites against European minnows Greece. Over 62,000 fans packed into the Estadio da Luz, but the match didn't go as planned. Greece scored the only goal of the game, thanks to Angelos Charisteas, to shock the world. Luiz Felipe Scolari's side were unable to find the answers against a stubborn Greece defence and became the first host nation to lose a Euros final.

2 2016 – France

Runners-up

This was the third time that France had hosted the Euros, following their fourth-place finish in 1960 and victory in 1984. Euro 2016 was the first time that the competition was made up of 24 teams, with six groups of four, allowing the best four third-placed teams to qualify for the round of 16. Didier Deschamps' side eased out of their group ahead of Switzerland, Albania and Romania. They then played the Republic of Ireland in the first knockout round, coming from behind to win 2-1 thanks to a brace from their star striker, Antoine Griezmann.

After Iceland's historic 2-1 win against England in the round of 16, they then faced France in the quarter-final. In front of over 75,000 fans at the Stade de France, Iceland struggled to a 5-2 defeat, which set up a semi-final tie against Germany for Les Bleus. Griezmann scored another double against the Germans to book France's place in the final. However, they were unable to repeat the heroics of 1984 and lost 1-0 to an Eder strike in the 109th minute.

Euro 2016 Top Scorers Player Nation Goals Antoine Griezmann France 6 Olivier Giroud France 3 Dimitri Payet France 3 Nani Portugal 3 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 3 Alvaro Morata Spain 3 Gareth Bale Wales 3

1 2020 – England

Runners-up

Euro 2020 was a unique edition of the European Championships in many ways. The tournament, which was delayed until 2021 by the COVID-19 outbreak, had 11 hosts. England's opponents in the final, Italy, staged four matches, but London's Wembley Stadium was the venue for both semi-finals and, crucially, the showpiece event.

Luke Shaw gave England the perfect start with one of the fastest goals in Euros history, registering the first strike of his international career after just one minute and 56 seconds. Italy grew into the contest, equalising through Leonardo Bonucci in the second half to force a penalty shootout. Despite two saves from Jordan Pickford, England were consigned to another agonising defeat via spot-kicks.

Euro 2020 Final Details Date 11th July 2021 Score Italy 1-1 (3-2 pens) England Venue Wembley Stadium, London Attendance 67,173

