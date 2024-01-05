Highlights The Houston Texans can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18.

Coming into the 2023 NFL campaign, one would've been hard-pressed to find many people who expected the Houston Texans would be in playoff contention entering the final week of the season.

But here we are in Week 18, and DeMeco Ryans & Co. are right in the thick of things heading into their regular-season finale against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, whom Houston selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has been nothing short of spectacular this season and could very well win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

And after missing the Texans' previous two games after suffering a concussion in a loss to the New York Jets on December 10, Stroud returned to the lineup this past Sunday and helped Houston to a crucial 26-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans, completing 24 of 32 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown.

With the win, the team improved to 9-7 on the year and is guaranteed its first winning season since 2020. That was also the last time the Texans earned a trip to the NFL Playoffs, which they could do again with a win over Indy. And with a little help from the team they just beat, they could also win the AFC South.

Let's take a look at every clinching scenario for Houston in Week 18.

How the Houston Texans can clinch a playoff spot in Week 18

The Texans take the AFC South with a win and a Jaguars loss

For the Texans to punch their postseason ticket, they either have to go into Indianapolis and beat the Colts, who kept themselves in the playoff hunt with a Week 17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, or have the game improbably end in a tie.

A win guarantees Houston a playoff berth, the tie scenario involves getting some help, and a loss eliminates the Texans entirely. So you can see the importance here, which is why the NFL chose to make it one of the few standalone games on the Week 18 schedule.

While a win on Saturday night guarantees the Texans a spot in the postseason, it wouldn't automatically give them the AFC South.

For that to happen, Houston would also need the Titans to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, as the Jags would own the tiebreaker if both teams end the year with the same 10-7 record.

How the Texans win the AFC South

Texans win vs. Colts + Jaguars lose/tie vs. Titans

If the Texans tie the Colts, they'd not only need Jacksonville to lose, but they'd also need the Pittsburgh Steelers to lose to or tie the Baltimore Ravens, who may be resting starters as they've already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

How the Texans clinch a playoff spot without winning the AFC South

Texans win vs. Colts OR

Texans tie vs. Colts + Jaguars lose vs. Titans + Steelers lose/tie vs. Ravens

And there you have it. That's every scenario facing the Texans in what promises to be a wild Week 18.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.