Highlights The Indianapolis Colts have a chance to win the AFC South for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Colts automatically clinch at least a wild-card berth if they defeat the Houston Texans in Week 18.

Indianapolis is automatically eliminated from playoff contention with a loss.

To say the 2023 NFL season has been a rollercoaster ride for the Indianapolis Colts would almost be an understatement, as rookie head coach Shane Steichen has had several issues with which to deal.

There was the contract dispute with superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Then came the season-ending injury to rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, which put the campaign in the hands of the always-entertaining Gardner Minshew.

There were winning streaks and losing streaks and several overtime games, some of which went Indy's way and others that didn't.

But through all of it, Indianapolis, winners of just four games a season ago, enters a crucial Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans with a surprising 9-7 record and a chance to make the NFL Playoffs for the first time in three years.

But not only can the Colts clinch a playoff berth, they've also still got a shot to win the AFC South for the first time in nearly a decade. Or they could miss out on the postseason altogether if things don't go their way.

Here's a quick look at every clinching scenario for Indianapolis in Week 18.

How the Indianapolis Colts clinch a playoff spot in Week 18

The Colts can claim the AFC South with a win and a Jaguars loss

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The simplest path to the postseason for Indianapolis is a win over Houston, as this is a pure "win and in" situation for both teams. A tie still gives the Colts a shot as well, but a loss eliminates them from the playoff picture entirely.

For the Colts to win the AFC South for the first time since the 2014 campaign, they'll first need to beat the Texans in primetime on Saturday night and then have the Tennessee Titans beat or tie the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. An improbable tie with the Texans coupled with a Jaguars loss also gets the job done.

How the Colts win the AFC South

Colts win vs. Texans + Jaguars lose/tie vs. Titans OR

Colts tie vs. Texans + Jaguars lose vs. Titans

As mentioned, if the Colts beat the Texans, they're guaranteed at least a wild-card berth. And that's even if the Jaguars take down the Titans to win the division, which they would with a victory.

If Indianapolis and Houston tie, the Colts would still clinch a playoff spot if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon.

How the Colts clinch a playoff spot without winning the AFC South

Colts win vs. Texans OR

Colts-Texans tie + Steelers lose/tie vs. Ravens

And there you have it, folks. That's every scenario for the Colts in what's guaranteed to be a wild Week 18.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.