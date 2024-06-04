Highlights Italian coaches have won an unrivalled 13 Champions League titles between them since the competition's inception in 1955.

Alongside traditional Serie A giants, these managers have steered clubs from England and Spain to continental glory.

Carlo Ancelotti is the only coach to win the Champions League five times.

The Champions League is to clubs what the World Cup is to international teams. Founded in 1955 under the impetus of the French sports daily L'Equipe, the competition - formerly known as the European Champion Clubs' Cup - was an immediate success, despite the fact that no English club took part in its first edition due to the reluctance of the Football Association (FA).

As the years went by and its format evolved, the tournament gradually became the benchmark for European club football, and success in the event was synonymous with prestige for the winning club. And while the names of the triumphant players will always be remembered, a number of coaches have also left their mark on the tournament's history, through the quality of their play or the spectacular nature of their successes.

In almost 70 years of history, no fewer than 43 different coaches have lifted the big-eared trophy, with Italian tacticians dominating this rich list of victors. Here's a closer look at all seven Italian representatives to have achieved this feat.

Every Italian Manager to Win the Champions League Rank Manager Trophies Years 1 Carlo Ancelotti 5 2003, 2007, 2014, 2022, 2024 2= Nereo Rocco 2 1963, 1969 2= Arrigo Sacchi 2 1989, 1990 4= Giovanni Trapattoni 1 1985 4= Fabio Capello 1 1994 4= Marcello Lippi 1 1996 4= Roberto Di Matteo 1 2012

Related 10 Greatest Italian Managers in Football History [Ranked] GIVEMESPORT has ranked the top 10 Italian managers of all time.

7 Roberto Di Matteo

Champions League win: 2012

After a successful football career cut short by a series of injuries, Roberto Di Matteo turned to coaching. After stints at MK Dons and West Bromwich Albion, the former Italian international midfielder took over at Chelsea. It was a club he already knew well, having played there between 1996 and 2002, where he won several trophies. Initially brought in to assist Andre Villas-Boas, Di Matteo eventually replaced him in March 2012, after the Portuguese had been sacked for poor results.

At the start of the year, the Blues were on the verge of elimination from the Champions League, having been beaten 3-1 by Napoli in the first leg of the last 16. Under Di Matteo, the Londoners finally managed to turn the tie around in the return leg with a 4-1 victory, then saw off Benfica in the quarter-finals and Barcelona in the semis. Di Matteo and his men suffered against Bayern Munich in the final, but finally managed to win on penalties after drawing 1-1 in normal time.

6 Marcello Lippi

Champions League win: 1996

While Giovanni Trapattoni will always be remembered as the first coach to lead Juventus to the Champions League, Marcello Lippi is the man who brought them their most recent triumph. Appointed to the Turin club's bench in 1994 to replace Trapattoni, the Italian tactician achieved the feat of winning the league title with a squad of lesser quality than in previous years, due to the financial difficulties experienced by the management at the time.

The following season, he led the Bianconeri back to the summit of European football after seeing off Real Madrid, FC Nantes and finally Ajax on penalties. This historic success was unfortunately followed by two further defeats in the final of the competition, in 1997 and 1998, against Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. In 1999, after five seasons in Turin, Lippi took charge of Inter Milan, where he stayed for just one season before returning to Piedmont. His second spell as coach lasted three seasons, during which time he won two league titles, two Italian Super Cups and led the Turin giants to the Champions League final - where they lost to AC Milan on penalties in 2003. In fact, no club in history has lost more Champions League finals than Juventus (seven) - and few have disputed as many.

3:38 Related UEFA Champions League Winners List Established in 1955, the Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, with every winner writing themselves into history.

5 Fabio Capello

Champions League win: 1994

After joining AC Milan as a player, Fabio Capello began his career as a tactician at San Siro. Appointed permanent head coach of the Rossoneri in 1991, the Italian took charge of a dream team that went 58 games unbeaten between May 1991 and March 1993. The three-time reigning Italian champions dominated the 1993/94 edition of the Champions League.

In 10 games, they conceded just two goals and scored 21 - including seven against FC Copenhagen in the round of 16 and three against AS Monaco in the semi-final. In the final, against Barcelona, Capello's men decided to show no mercy and beat Johan Cruyff's legendary side 4-0. For the San Siro outfit, it was an opportunity to add a fifth Champions League title to their incredible trophy cabinet.

4 Giovanni Trapattoni

Champions League wins: 1985

Giovanni Trapattoni will go down in the history books as the first coach to lead Juventus to Champions League glory. Appointed to the Turin helm in 1976, the former AC Milan player - and coach - gradually became a Bianconeri legend.

Winner of six league titles in less than 10 years, as well as two UEFA Cups and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, he also helped the Old Lady lift what was then known as the European Champion Clubs' Cup against Liverpool in 1985. It was a final that will forever be remembered for the tragic loss of life at the crumbling Heysel Stadium, as clashes between fans led to 39 deaths and injuries to almost 500 others.

3 Arrigo Sacchi

Champions League wins: 1989, 1990

As Fabio Capello's predecessor on the Milan bench, Arrigo Sacchi certainly left his mark on the club's history. Considered one of the most important coaches in world football, the native of Fusignano revolutionised the Italian perception of the game, favouring an attacking style of play and a role as a true protagonist for his teams - a departure from the renowned 'catenaccio' - which means 'lock' in Italian and is a system based on an ultra-defensive game, with five defenders and two holding midfielders.

It was in 1987 that Silvio Berlusconi, the former president of AC Milan (and Italy), decided to entrust Sacchi with the reins of his club, even though the then-41-year-old had limited experience on the bench. Nevertheless, he won no fewer than eight trophies in four seasons - from 1987 to 1991 - including two Champions League titles, in 1989 and 1990, the first of which was marked by an incredible five-goal win over Real Madrid in the semi-final.

2 Nereo Rocco

Champions League wins: 1963, 1969

A defining figure on the Italian football scene in the mid-20th century, Nereo Rocco not only wrote one of the finest pages in the history of AC Milan, but also of Triestina and Padova, the two clubs he played for before helping them shine from his coaching bench. Appointed head coach of the Milanese giants in 1961, he helped them win the league title in 1962 and, more importantly, their first Champions League the following year.

Milan were merciless in a 14-0 aggregate triumph over US Luxembourg, then defeated Ipswich Town before making short work of Galatasaray. In the semi-finals, Dundee FC of Scotland fell victim to the Italians, before defending champions Benfica were also defeated. AC Milan became the first Italian club in history to win the competition. It was a fitting farewell for Rocco, who then moved on to Torino, where he remained until 1967. Returning to the San Siro that same year, he guided the red-and-blacks to their second European Cup in 1969, after overseeing victory in the Cup Winner's Cup a year earlier.

1 Carlo Ancelotti

Champions League wins: 2003, 2007, 2014, 2022, 2024

Considered to be one of the greatest coaches of all time, Carlo Ancelotti is undoubtedly a legend of the beautiful game and a leader of men like no other. The only manager in history to have won the big-eared cup five times, which he also lifted twice as a player, he is one of only six tacticians to have claimed it with two different clubs - AC Milan in 2003 and 2007, then Real Madrid in 2014, 2022 and 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carlo Ancelotti won seven Champions Leagues as a player and a coach, more than any other person in history.

This impressive record means that Italian coaches have won the most Champions League titles (13), ahead of Spain (11) and Germany (10). If Ancelotti's many victories are anything to go by, his only defeat in the final of the competition is perhaps one of the most legendary, known as the 'Miracle of Istanbul' - one of the greatest Champions League matches in history. With Milan leading 3-0 at half-time against Liverpool, they folded before finally collapsing on penalties.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 4th June 2024.