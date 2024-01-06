Highlights The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost four of their last five but still control their own destiny heading into Week 18.

The Jaguars can clinch the AFC South with a win over the Tennessee Titans.

Even with a loss or tie, Jacksonville can still make the playoffs as a wild-card team with help from other teams.

It wasn't long ago that the Jacksonville Jaguars were the clear-cut favorites to win the AFC South.

With a three-point victory over the Houston Texans in Week 12, the Jags improved to 8-3, and a second straight division title was seemingly a mere formality.

But the month that followed was an absolute disaster, as Jacksonville lost four straight and also lost franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence on several occasions due to various injuries, the latest of which forced him to miss the first start of his three-year career.

Thankfully for the Jaguars, the game he was forced to miss this past Sunday was a matchup with the Carolina Panthers, owners of the worst record in the NFL. So even with Lawrence out of the lineup, Jacksonville had no problem ending the four-game skid with an easy 26-0 victory.

The Jags also need to be thankful that neither the Texans nor the Indianapolis Colts got genuinely hot during their losing streak, as each suffered losses at the right times that always allowed Jacksonville to remain atop the division.

And that's how Doug Pederson & Co. enter Week 18. While all three teams own identical 9-7 records, the Jaguars hold the overall tiebreaker and control their own destiny heading into their regular-season finale with the Tennessee Titans.

How the Jacksonville Jaguars clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 18

The Jaguars clinch the AFC South with a win over the Titans

The Week 18 schedule couldn't have worked out any better for Jacksonville, who will have Lawrence back under center.

While Indianapolis and Houston square off with one another, the Jaguars get the last-place Titans, who've lost three straight and are coming off a 26-3 defeat to the Texans. The Jags easily took the first meeting between the two teams with a 34-14 victory in Week 11.

And this is a pure "win and in" situation for Jacksonville as a victory clinches the division and the No. 4 seed in the AFC. A tie also gets the job done, but only if the Texans and Colts tie as well.

How the Jaguars win the AFC South

Jaguars win vs. Titans OR

Jaguars tie vs. Titans + Texans-Colts tie

The Jaguars also have the luxury of being able to take a loss. They can't win the division that way but can still make the NFL Playoffs as a wild-card team if they get some help.

Specifically, they'd need the Pittsburgh Steelers to lose to the Baltimore Ravens, the Denver Broncos to lose to the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Texans-Colts matchup to have a winner, although it doesn't matter who that winner is.

How the Jaguars clinch a playoff berth without winning the AFC South

Jaguars tie vs. Titans + Steelers lose/tie vs. Ravens OR

Steelers lose vs. Ravens + Broncos lose/tie vs. Raiders + Texans-Colts doesn't end in a tie

And there you have it. The Jaguars are automatically in with a win and still have a shot with a loss or tie.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.