Highlights Liverpool have secured the signing of Wataru Endo to strengthen their midfield, replacing outgoing players like Milner, Fabinho, and Henderson.

The Reds announced the signing of the 30-year-old for a deal worth £16.2m.

Previous midfield signings under Klopp have had mixed success, with some players struggling with injuries and limited playing time.

It has been no secret that Liverpool have been on the lookout for midfield reinforcements this summer, and Jurgen Klopp has managed to get a third addition to the engine room over the line in the form of Wataru Endo.

The Japan captain was officially announced as a Reds' player on Friday afternoon after a shock move was made to bring him in from Stuttgart in recent days. He will cost the club a reported £16.2m.

Klopp looks to have requested the signing in order to replace some of the outgoing experience the side has lost in the form of James Milner, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson. The German boss was full of compliments for his new signing as he told Liverpoolfc.com: "I'm really happy. Wataru is a really good player. I know in this world of football how it goes and stuff like this, but have a look, have a look, because he's a really good player."

The 30-year-old is the 13th midfield player to have been signed by the club since Klopp took over from Brendan Rodgers in the Anfield hot seat in October 2015. But how did the midfielders before Endo fare? We take a look at the previous 12 players to have been signed in this position, and rank them from worst to best.

12 Arthur Melo

Through no fault of the Brazilian's, there is no competition when it comes to Klopp's worst midfield signing during his stint in England as his loan move from Juventus was a disaster from start to finish. On the back of an injury to Henderson towards the end of the transfer window, the club scrambled to get an extra body in and the former Barcelona man was deemed the right choice on deadline day in summer 2022.

He made one competitive appearance for the Reds in a Champions League defeat against Napoli before suffering a long-term injury that kept him out of action for the majority of the campaign. Upon his return to training in early 2023, it was apparent that Arthur had no place in his manager's plans going forward and would return to Juve in the summer.

11 Marko Grujic

Klopp's first ever signing for Liverpool was the Serbian youngster, Grujic, in January 2016 with big things expected for the midfielder due to the manager's reputation for developing young talent. After being loaned back to Red Star Belgrade for the remainder of the season, he hit the ground running in pre-season with a number of goals in friendly matches. His time at the club was poor overall with a lack of game time and injuries limiting his minutes in a Liverpool shirt.

Loans at Cardiff City, Hertha Berlin and Porto did spell the beginning of the end for Grujic as he went on to sign for the latter in a permanent deal. While his impact on the pitch was not great for Liverpool, the club did double their money with a £10.5 million fee received for the player.

10 Fabio Carvalho

Joining during the same window as the aforementioned Arthur, the youngster had already been monitored in the previous transfer window. This suggested that Klopp was keen to get him into the team, but this did not pan out as the 20-year-old managed only 13 league appearances despite scoring a last-gasp winner against Newcastle early on in the season.

It appears to have been a case of not fitting into the system being utilised at the time rather than not being good enough with Carvalho showing glimpses of being a very good player for the future. His best role for Fulham previously was as a number 10, operating just behind the striker rather than as a central midfielder. There could still be time for his Anfield career to be rescued with a loan move to RB Leipzig sealed for the 2023/24 season.

9 Stefan Bajcetic

Stefan Bajcetic in Liverpool vs Everton

Spanish youngster Bajcetic was brought into the club during the January 2021 transfer window for well below £1 million with a view to a future career in the first-team squad. In 2022/23 he got a break into the team with injuries and form issues plaguing the engine room for Klopp's side.

In a struggling team, he was the standout performer as both a defensive midfield player and a central midfielder. However, he has only played 11 times in the league and suffered a long-term injury towards the end of the campaign. At just 18-years-old, the future is very bright for the Spaniard after forcing his way into his manager's plans with his short time in the team.

8 Harvey Elliott

Originally signed as a right-winger from Fulham and the age of 16, Elliott's role has evolved over time with Klopp and assistant manager - Pep Lijnders - having a different vision for him. His pace is not quite on the electrifying scale such as Mohamed Salah, and as such, he has been moved into a more advanced central midfield role over recent seasons. His technical ability is right up there with some of the best players in the current squad although his physicality and size is sometimes a cause for concern.

At 20-years-old, there is plenty of room for improvement and there are no signs that Klopp is going to give up on the Englishman any time soon. His attitude is superb as seen on the pitch, with Elliott always putting in a shift for his team defensively which is something he often doesn't get credit for.

7 Naby Keita

There were huge expectations surrounding the transfer that saw the midfielder join from RB Leipzig, with the club so desperate to secure his signature that they agreed the deal 12 months in advance to avoid any other clubs swooping in. It gives a good indication of how the transfer went when it is brought to attention that he suffered 21 different injury issues during his five years on Merseyside.

When he was available to play, there were some very memorable moments such as his goal at Old Trafford in the 5-0 rout or the sensational first-time volley he netted in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid. While the talent was there for the now 28-year-old, they say the best ability is availability.

6 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool went toe-to-toe with Chelsea for the signing of Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal, with the winger struggling for form and having a long list of injuries to his name. £35 million was a sizable sum of money in 2017 in comparison to today's market. In similar fashion to Keita, the England international suffered with many injuries that stopped him from ever reaching his full potential.

He was superb in the run to the Champions League final in 2018 with his most memorable moments being two stunning strikes against Manchester CIty in both the league and Europe. The semi-final of the Champions League that season saw him suffer an ACL injury, and he never looked the same after that. His last few campaigns at the club were spent on the bench or treatment table in disappointing fashion.

5 Dominik Szoboszlai

This one is a speculative ranking with potential that the Hungarian could end up further up or down on this list depending on how his career in England unfolds. He made his Premier League debut against Chelsea where he put in a solid showing, and much more is expected of the 22-year-old for now and the years to come.

The £60 million move from RB Leipzig has been viewed as a very good piece of business with Szoboszlai looking to be the replacement for Henderson after the former skipper moved on to Saudi Arabian club, Al Ettifaq. He is full of running and has an eye for goal which makes him an ideal Klopp midfielder on paper, now it's time to see how he matches up on the pitch.

4 Alexis Mac Allister

Coming into the club alongside Szoboszlai is the 2022 World Cup winner - Mac Allister - for a very modest £35 million fee from Brighton on the back of a very strong season for the Seagulls. Like his new midfield partner, there is potential for the Argentine to move places on this list depending on how he performs, although his Premier League experience is a good indicator that he should do well.

He got 12 goal contributions in 35 league games last season, with many of his goals coming from the penalty spot, so watch out Salah, you've got competition. The 24-year-old will look to bring a calming influence in possession with intelligence off the ball that cannot be matched by many in the division.

3 Georginio Wijnaldum

In truth, the Dutchman is unlucky to miss out on the top two spots on the list as he was a revelation at Anfield after disappointing in a relegated Newcastle side the season prior to moving. He was part of Klopp's most successful midfield to date as an unsung hero with all of the dirty and unnoticed work he got through. His ball retention and never-ending running were vital parts to the well-oiled machine that Liverpool became for years under Klopp.

His departure in 2021 left fans feeling disappointed and to date the impact he had on the team has still not been fully replaced despite the attempts of the club. In contrast to Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum was always available for selection, appearing more than 200 times across five years.

2 Thiago

If this list was based on pure footballing ability, there is no question that Thiago would finish right at the top, but his injury issues are hard to look past at times. A brilliant player that has helped dominate even Manchester City's midfield on several occasions, the move from Bayern Munich was a good one overall.

Despite initial struggles during the lockdown season, he became a settled part of the team, and even pushed them on to the next level as they went within two wins of a historic quadruple. There is a big season ahead for the Spaniard in 2023/24 as he will be one of the only remaining players left from last year's midfield.

1 Fabinho

Known affectionately as the 'lighthouse' during his time at Liverpool, the Brazilian destroyer was absolutely sensational at winning the ball back in the middle of the park to deny transitions for the opposition. His first season with the reds saw a Champions League success, and a Premier League title followed the next season. Fabinho was vital in the team that conquered every trophy available.

His form did dip unexpectedly in his last year at the club, although he was not helped out by his teammates in the slightest. Glimpses of the old Fabinho reared their head at the end of 2022/23 before a £40 million move to Al Ittihad was sealed.