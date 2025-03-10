Summary Smaller clubs in League One start with limited budgets, while bigger ones like Peterborough have a significant advantage.

Financial constraints can impact squad-building strategies in Football Manager 2024, adding an extra layer of challenge.

Effective recruitment, focusing on loans and free transfers, is crucial for success in lower-league clubs with restricted budgets.

Choosing a team in Football Manager 2024 is always a challenge. However, taking charge of a lower-league club adds another layer of excitement to the game. It presents the chance to craft a fairy-tale rise through the divisions, much like Ipswich Town and Luton Town in recent years.

Starting budgets play a crucial role in shaping the first steps in your managerial journey, especially in League One, where financial constraints are a barrier for many clubs. A significant number of teams begin with £0 transfer budgets. However, this presents a unique opportunity to hone your skills in FM24. You can start the game with an advantage by choosing a team like Peterborough United, who have a starting budget of £1 million. On the contrary, Wycombe Wanderers will test your skills with a £0 starting budget. This article ranks every League One club’s starting transfer budget for the 2023-24 season, from smallest to largest, helping you choose the right challenge or opportunity to suit your managerial style.

Team Budget (£) Peterborough Utd 1m Barnsley 250k Oxford Utd 100k Blackpool 200k Bristol Rovers 50k Portsmouth 50k Shrewsbury Town 50k Wigan Athletic 50k Charlton Athletic 25k Stevenage 20k Cambridge Utd 10k Exeter City 10k Northampton Town 10k Carlisle 0 Bolton 0 Burton Albion 0 Cheltenham 0 Derby County 0 Fleetwood Town 0 Leyton Orient 0 Lincoln 0 Port Vale 0 Reading 0 Wycombe Wanderers 0

Wycombe Wanderers - £0

Wycombe start FM24 with a £0 transfer budget, making immediate squad improvements challenging. To strengthen, consider selling players or targeting free transfers. The squad is youthful, with loanees like Kian Breckin, Nigel Lonwijk, Chem Campbell, Gideon Kodua, and Freddie Potts providing temporary quality. Historically, Wycombe have always operated on tight budgets, so this aligns with reality. Focus on developing young talent, extending loan deals, and scouting for veteran free agents to balance the youthful squad. This strategy can help you stabilise the team and push for promotion within a year or two.

Reading - £0

Reading begin FM24 with a £0 transfer budget due to ongoing financial difficulties, which limits immediate transfer activity. To rebuild, consider selling promising assets like goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke, who could fetch around £4.5 million, providing funds for multiple reinforcements. Reading have faced difficult times in recent times, thanks to the club's debts and complicated ownership. Focus on your youth academy setup, as you will reap the fruits of investing in homegrown talent, as Michael Olise has proven in the past. Scouting smart, cheap loan deals will also be crucial. Your short-term aim will be to stabilise the club and work towards restoring Reading’s status.

Port Vale - £0

Port Vale also start with no transfer budget, which will require your knowledge of the free agency market to enhance your squad. Their wage budget does offer some additional flexibility. Experienced players like James Wilson and Jason Lowe will provide your team with vital leadership traits. The most exciting part of this team is arguably the loan trio of Dan Gore, Jensen Weir, and Alex Mighten from Premier League clubs. Port Vale generally operate with limited resources. With a balanced squad and smart recruitment, you can push for improvement on their 18th-place finish in 2022/23, aiming for a mid-table or higher position.

Lincoln - £0

Should you choose Lincoln City, you are expected to follow up on an 11th-place finish in 2022/23. The squad has a solid core, including Ethan Hamilton, striker Freddie Draper, and loanee defender Alex Mitchell, who all provide a strong foundation to build on. Lincoln are another team who have operated with limited budget. To strengthen, focus on smart free transfers, particularly in attack, to complement a possession-based style. By carefully recruiting and quickly defining your style of pay, you can build on Lincoln's mid-table finish and push for a top-half position, ensuring swift progress.

Leyton Orient - £0

Fresh from winning League Two in 2022/23, Leyton Orient enter League One with no transfer budget. Key players like forward Khayon Edwards and midfielder Idris El Mizouni will provide you with quality depth, offering a solid foundation in your first League One season. A defensive approach may suit you initially to survive your first season, but the squad can gradually adapt to a more attacking style as you test boundaries and achieve positive results. With limited funds, the starting squad will likely carry you through the first season, so focus on establishing the correct tactics, and look to get more experienced League One players in your squad.

Related 7 Best Formations in Football Manager 2024 (Ranked) Discover our 7 best formations ranked for Football Manager 2024 to dominate your season.

Fleetwood Town - £0

Fleetwood Town are flailing in League One with no transfer budget to spend. Use loan deals to add meat to your squad and push higher in the table. Key players like Promise Omochere and loanees Xavier Simons and Gavin Kilkenny will offer young, exciting quality. The squad is one of the youngest in League One, making it well-suited for gegenpressing tactics. Consider signing young players with high work rates to compliment this. Fleetwood have limited resources, so focus on continuing to breed younger talent by investing in your youth facilities. This will build a foundation for your success in future years.

Derby County - £0