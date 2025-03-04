Summary Manage a League Two team wisely, as budgets vary from Wrexham's high £250k to Gillingham and Swindon's £0 constraints.

Focus on short-term solutions with low transfer budgets, prioritizing scouting and developing youth prospects.

Utilize smart planning and cautious spending to navigate financial limitations and aim for promotions in subsequent seasons.

In Football Manager 2024, managing a League Two team presents a test of your true skills. Every penny counts; smart financial decisions can make or break your season with dire consequences. Each club in League Two starts with a varying budget, reflecting their economic status and indicates their ambitions in the league.

Whether you take charge of a cash-strapped underdog or an aspiring big fish in a small pond, it is what you do with the money that counts. Your first transfer budget will set the tone for how seasons to come will shape. This article will dive into the financial landscape of every League Two team, and give an insight into how the budget can be maximised based on the quality of the squad.

Team Transfer Budget (£) Wrexham 250k MK Dons 200k Walsall 150k Stockport County 100k Notts County 100k Forest Green Rovers 50k Colchester Utd 50k AFC Wimbledon 50k Accrington Stanley 50k Crewe Alexandra 50k Mansfield Town 30k Salford City 25k Bradford City 10k Grimsby Town 10k Harrogate Town 10k Newport County 10k Doncaster Rovers 10k Crawley Town 10k Sutton Utd 5k Tranmere Rovers 5k Swindon Town 0 Gillingham 0 Morecambe 0 Barrow 0

Barrow - £0

Barrow narrowly avoided relegation in 2022/23, finishing just one place above the drop zone. This highlights the work needed to stabilise the club. Your season will start with a significant setback, as star striker Cole Stockton is sidelined for 4–6 months with a torn thigh, while Mazeed Ogungbo is also unavailable for several months. This leaves you at an immediate disadvantage alongside a £0 transfer budget, making survival the priority in your first season. Focus on short-term solutions while playing the long game by investing in the scouting department and youth academy, which will lay the groundwork for a brighter future. Patience and smart planning are key to turning Barrow’s fortunes around.

Morecambe - £0

Morecambe face a difficult task in FM24, starting with a £0 budget that demands shrewd management to compete against the best. The squad’s standout star is JJ McKiernan, a midfielder with excellent work rate (14) and stamina (13) which makes him the heartbeat of the team. In goal, loanee Archie Mair provides a reliable presence, offering a solid foundation to build from the back. With no transfer funds, success will hinge on maximising the potential of the existing squad with stars like this, and securing smart free transfers for much-needed depth. Careful management off the pitch, and managing squad expectations will be essential to navigate the immediate challenges ahead.

Gillingham - £0

Gillingham have £0 budget to spend in FM24, so consider relying on veterans like Shaun Williams and Glenn Morris in their twilight years at the club. Manage their minutes well across the season and consider building a team and playing style around Welsh international Jonny Williams. This could be a way to maximise your existing team without spending much. To succeed within your financial limitations, prioritise low-cost signings and develop your youth prospects from the senior and U18 setup.

Swindon Town - £0

Swindon have a £0 budget but boast Charlie Austin, a proven goalscorer in the Premier League in the past. His experience and leadership can mentor young talents like Jake Cain. Focus on free transfers and loans to build a technically gifted squad. Swindon generally rely on youth development for their success, so consider investing in quality coaches and the academy. In FM24, Austin’s goals will be crucial for you, but your chances of promotion will rely on how tactically astute you are in developing a team that can push for the higher positions in League Two.

Tranmere Rovers - £5k