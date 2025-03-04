Summary

  • Manage a League Two team wisely, as budgets vary from Wrexham's high £250k to Gillingham and Swindon's £0 constraints.
  • Focus on short-term solutions with low transfer budgets, prioritizing scouting and developing youth prospects.
  • Utilize smart planning and cautious spending to navigate financial limitations and aim for promotions in subsequent seasons.

In Football Manager 2024, managing a League Two team presents a test of your true skills. Every penny counts; smart financial decisions can make or break your season with dire consequences. Each club in League Two starts with a varying budget, reflecting their economic status and indicates their ambitions in the league.

Whether you take charge of a cash-strapped underdog or an aspiring big fish in a small pond, it is what you do with the money that counts. Your first transfer budget will set the tone for how seasons to come will shape. This article will dive into the financial landscape of every League Two team, and give an insight into how the budget can be maximised based on the quality of the squad.

Team

Transfer Budget (£)

Wrexham

250k

MK Dons

200k

Walsall

150k

Stockport County

100k

Notts County

100k

Forest Green Rovers

50k

Colchester Utd

50k

AFC Wimbledon

50k

Accrington Stanley

50k

Crewe Alexandra

50k

Mansfield Town

30k

Salford City

25k

Bradford City

10k

Grimsby Town

10k

Harrogate Town

10k

Newport County

10k

Doncaster Rovers

10k

Crawley Town

10k

Sutton Utd

5k

Tranmere Rovers

5k

Swindon Town

0

Gillingham

0

Morecambe

0

Barrow

0

Barrow - £0

Barrow badge

Barrow narrowly avoided relegation in 2022/23, finishing just one place above the drop zone. This highlights the work needed to stabilise the club. Your season will start with a significant setback, as star striker Cole Stockton is sidelined for 4–6 months with a torn thigh, while Mazeed Ogungbo is also unavailable for several months. This leaves you at an immediate disadvantage alongside a £0 transfer budget, making survival the priority in your first season. Focus on short-term solutions while playing the long game by investing in the scouting department and youth academy, which will lay the groundwork for a brighter future. Patience and smart planning are key to turning Barrow’s fortunes around.

Morecambe - £0

JJ McKiernan Football Manager 2024

Morecambe face a difficult task in FM24, starting with a £0 budget that demands shrewd management to compete against the best. The squad’s standout star is JJ McKiernan, a midfielder with excellent work rate (14) and stamina (13) which makes him the heartbeat of the team. In goal, loanee Archie Mair provides a reliable presence, offering a solid foundation to build from the back. With no transfer funds, success will hinge on maximising the potential of the existing squad with stars like this, and securing smart free transfers for much-needed depth. Careful management off the pitch, and managing squad expectations will be essential to navigate the immediate challenges ahead.

Gillingham - £0

Gillingham's Priestfield Stadium

Gillingham have £0 budget to spend in FM24, so consider relying on veterans like Shaun Williams and Glenn Morris in their twilight years at the club. Manage their minutes well across the season and consider building a team and playing style around Welsh international Jonny Williams. This could be a way to maximise your existing team without spending much. To succeed within your financial limitations, prioritise low-cost signings and develop your youth prospects from the senior and U18 setup.

Swindon Town - £0

Swindon Town's County Ground

Swindon have a £0 budget but boast Charlie Austin, a proven goalscorer in the Premier League in the past. His experience and leadership can mentor young talents like Jake Cain. Focus on free transfers and loans to build a technically gifted squad. Swindon generally rely on youth development for their success, so consider investing in quality coaches and the academy. In FM24, Austin’s goals will be crucial for you, but your chances of promotion will rely on how tactically astute you are in developing a team that can push for the higher positions in League Two.

Tranmere Rovers - £5k