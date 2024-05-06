Highlights Lionel Messi has a combined total of 1243 goals and assists in all competitions, a footballing record in history.

Messi's career has been broken down into four sections categorising his stats and achievements at Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami, and Argentina.

The footballing icon has achieved glory in every team he's played with, despite some early career struggles with Argentina.

For many, Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer to have ever played the game. With a record eight Ballon d’Ors to his name, countless club records, and a World Cup under his belt, the evidence is all there.

He might be forever compared with Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Argentine is the undoubted superior player in many areas. One such factor to consider is his ability to pick up assists as well as regularly finding the back of the net.

In fact, across all competitions for club and for country, Messi has a combined total of 1243 goals and assists (at time of writing). As has recently been reported, he is the first player in football history to have surpassed the 1200 mark.

With that being the case, it feels like a good time to consider his achievements. And so, his career has been broken down into four sections – his three clubs and international career – with all of his key stats tabled up for every season he's played.

Barcelona

2004 - 2021

Messi's time at Barcelona famously started with a contract signed on a napkin, growth hormones and a fair bit of homesickness. However, by the age of 16 years, four months, and 23 days old, he got his first opportunity at senior level, making his debut in a friendly against Porto on 16 November 2003. The Argentine would play nine times that season, scoring one goal – which just so happened to be assisted by Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho.

Over the next few seasons, his talent would become obvious to the world outside of Barcelona and he would go supernova in 2008/09. With 38 goals and 19 assists, Messi would lead his team to a treble which included a brace in the Champions League final – he would pick up his first Ballon d'Or that year as well.

His best calendar year was in 2012 when he scored a world-record 91 goals for club and country. The footballing magician would score at least 40 goals for Barcelona every season between 2009/10 and 2018/19 but there would be a bit of a drop off in his final two campaigns.

Even so, in those last two seasons, Messi would still bag 30 goals and reach double digits for assists, showing just how incredible he was for the Catalan giants. He would depart in 2021 largely due to the club's financial issues, having scored more goals (672) for Barcelona than any other player in their history.

Lionel Messi at Barcelona Season Games Goals Assists Honours 2004/05 9 1 0 La Liga 2005/06 25 8 5 La Liga, Champions League 2006/07 36 17 3 Supercopa de Espana 2007/08 40 16 16 None 2008/09 51 38 19 La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey 2009/10 53 47 12 La Liga, Supercopa de Espana, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup 2010/11 55 53 27 La Liga, Champions League, Supercopa de Espana 2011/12 60 73 32 Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup 2012/13 50 60 17 La Liga 2013/14 46 41 14 Supercopa de Espana 2014/15 57 58 31 La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey 2015/16 49 41 24 La Liga, Copa del Rey, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup 2016/17 52 54 20 Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana 2017/18 54 45 20 La Liga, Copa del Rey 2018/19 50 51 22 La Liga, Supercopa de Espana 2019/20 44 31 27 None 2020/21 47 38 14 Copa del Rey Total: 778 672 303 34

Paris Saint-Germain

2021 - 2023

Having left the club he loved, Messi didn't ever quite seem happy in France and struggled to settle at Paris Saint-Germain. Indeed, in his debut campaign, he managed just 26 goal contributions – which were his worst numbers since 2006/07 when he was still a teenager.

But with 41 goals and assists in 41 games the following season, playing alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the ageing superstar looked back to his best. Perhaps he was inspired by the fact that it was a World Cup year. Mid-way through that term, club football was put on hold as the best international teams travelled to Qatar for the game's most prestigious tournament.

Messi, of course, returned to Paris as a World Cup winner. Having essentially completed football by this stage, the Argentine would head off to America at the end of the 2022/23 European season. And while he didn't have the best time at PSG, he still won Ligue 1 twice.

Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain Season Games Goals Assists Honours 2021/22 34 11 15 Ligue 1 2022/23 41 21 20 Ligue 1, Trophee des Champions Total 75 32 35 3

Inter Miami

2023 - Present

Now in his mid-30s, Messi would take America by storm. He'd score 11 goals and 5 assists in his first 14 games for Inter Miami. He would also pick up his record eighth Ballon d'Or win, becoming the first MLS-based player to claim the coveted prize, although the award was given largely due to his success at the World Cup.

Former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets would then join him in Florida. Despite being 36, it's clear that Messi is still one of the best players in the world even now. In May 2024, he even managed an MLS record, becoming the first player to manage assists five times in one game, proving he's not quite put his feet up just yet.

Lionel Messi at Inter Miami Season Games Goals Assists Honours 2023 14 11 5 Leagues Cup 2024* 11 12 11 None Total 25 23 16 1 *Ongoing

Argentina

2005 - Present

It's funny to think that for quite some time many were unconvinced by Messi as a footballer for Argentina. Sure, he'd achieved great things with Barcelona, but having left his country while still just 13 years of age, was his heart truly with La Albiceleste?

His national team career got off to an inauspicious start too as he picked up a red card against Hungary on debut as an 18-year-old. Living in the shadow of the iconic Diego Maradona, many years of frustration would follow for Messi.

Argentina would lose the 2014 World Cup final, as well as three Copa America finals in 2007, 2015, and 2016. Eventually, though – after a few early retirements which were later taken back – the Rosario-born star would end his international trophy drought in 2021.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Messi's greatest calendar year with Argentina came in 2022 when he scored 18 goals and picked up 6 assists in 14 total games. He also won the World Cup.

Scoring four times and picking up five assists in seven games, Messi would captain his side to glory at Copa America. And this would prove to be the perfect warm-up for Qatar less than a year later. The iconic number 10 would prove to be the best player at the World Cup, scoring in all but one of the games (seven goals and three assists in seven games) as his nation would lift the famous golden trophy for just the third time, and the first time since Maradona did so in 1986.

Lionel Messi at Argentina Year Games Goals Assists Honours 2005 5 0 2 None 2006 7 2 2 None 2007 14 6 4 Non 2008 9 2 2 None 2009 10 3 1 None 2010 10 2 1 None 2011 13 4 9 None 2012 9 12 1 None 2013 7 6 4 None 2014 14 8 4 None 2015 8 4 3 None 2016 11 7 6 None 2017 7 4 0 None 2018 5 4 3 None 2019 10 6 2 None 2020 4 1 0 None 2021 16 9 5 Copa America 2022 14 18 6 World Cup 2023 8 8 1 None 2024* 0 0 0 None Total 180 106 56 2 *Ongoing

The Olympics, at which Messi and Argentina won gold in 2008, is not included as it is technically an Under-23 tournament.

All stats via Transfermarkt (as of 06/05/24).