Alisson Becker's arrival at Liverpool was the final jigsaw piece that helped Jurgen Klopp complete his puzzle and transform the Reds into one of the best sides in the world. Having a figure like himself standing in between the sticks makes an immeasurable difference to a team's fortunes.

The Brazilian is one of the best goalkeepers in the world today and has been massive for the Merseyside club. There's no doubt they're worse off when he isn't available. Unfortunately, there have been multiple occasions over the last couple of years where that has been the case. In fact, some of the Liverpool fans are even getting a little tired of the goalkeeper's injury woes.

Having recently been forced off during the Reds' victory over Crystal Palace, manager Arne Slot revealed that Alisson would be out of action until the next international break in November. The timing couldn't be worse for the team, with Liverpool dealing with an incredibly tough run of fixtures once the international break wraps up. Here is a closer look at the upcoming fixtures that the Premier League club might have to face without their number-one.

Every Liverpool Game Alisson Becker Could Miss Through Injury Date Competition Opponent Venue Sunday, 20th October Premier League Chelsea Anfield Wednesday, 23rd October Champions League RB Leipzig Red Bull Arena Sunday, 27th October Premier League Arsenal Emirates Stadium Wednesday, 30th October EFL Cup Brighton & Hove Albion American Express Stadium Saturday, 2nd November Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion Anfield Tuesday, 5th November Champions League Bayer Leverkusen Anfield Saturday, 9th November Premier League Aston Villa Anfield

Latest News on Alisson's Injury

The keeper will be out for six weeks

The last couple of years have seen Alisson miss an increasing amount of time due to injuries. He was out of action for a sustained period last season and had already missed time this campaign. In the second half of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, the keeper went down with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. He was forced out of the game and, after the fact, Slot revealed that he thought he would be without his keeper for the foreseeable future.

"We have to wait and see but it will be a few weeks for him to be back. I think it is, yes (his hamstring)."

The injury was as bad as first feared and it's now been reported by Sky Sports that he won't be able to return to the pitch until the next international break in the middle of November. That means he won't be available for a handful of very important fixtures. This next period of games could define Liverpool's season.

Liverpool Are Set to Face Their Toughest Group of Fixtures

It's going to be tough without Alisson

So far, Liverpool have had a very strong start to life under Slot. The former Feyenoord boss arrived at Anfield this past summer, taking over from the departing Jurgen Klopp. There were questions raised about whether the club would struggle without their iconic coach. It was a brand-new era and the likes of Manchester United post-Sir Alex Ferguson have shown how tumultuous things can get. So far, though, that hasn't been the case for Liverpool.

They've been splendid so far under Slot, winning nine of their 10 games under the coach. He's the first manager in Liverpool's history to start so impressively. Things are about to get a whole lot tougher, however. The next six weeks will see the club take on the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen. They've been tasked with taking on some very strong teams and Slot is well aware of how hard things might be, especially without Alisson.

"It is a tough run of fixtures. We probably won't be as dominant as we were today when we play Arsenal. All fixtures are difficult. It is up to us to show up in the big games. Unfortunately, Ali will not be with us in those matches, I assume, because of how he walked off."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alisson Becker has conceded just three times in 2024/25

Liverpool's Record With and Without Alisson

The Reds have had to play without the Brazilian on multiple occasions

With Alisson's injury issues over the last couple of years, Liverpool have been forced to turn to second-choice keeper Caoimhin Kelleher more often than they probably would have wanted to recently. Fortunately, the Irishman has stood up to the task on multiple occasions. Since the beginning of last season, Alisson has been forced to miss 22 games for Liverpool as a result of injury.

They've handled his absence extremely well throughout that time, though. Throughout those 22 games, Liverpool won 16 times, lost three times and drew three matches as well. Those figures will at least make Slot and the Reds' supporters feel a little better heading into what will be their toughest period of the campaign.

Liverpool's Record With and Without Alisson Premier League Stat With Alisson Without Alisson Games 207 28 Wins 138 21 Draws 42 5 Losses 27 2 Goals Conceded 178 35 Cleansheets 90 8

