Key Takeaways Southampton served as a feeder club for Liverpool from 2014-2018, with mixed success.

Players like Paul Jones and Rickie Lambert made minimal impacts at Anfield.

Others likes Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane have cemented themselves as club legends.

While Liverpool are riding high in the Premier League and have flourished in recent seasons, Southampton have suffered from relegation and struggled generally in the top flight of late.

The gap between the two sides might be substantial right now, but there was a time when the Saints were flirting with European qualification and, as a result, were producing several players the Reds were interested in prying away from St. Mary's. Between 2014 and 2018, the south coast outfit became something of a feeder club to the Merseysiders, with several of the club's star players jumping ship for the north-west.

Some of these acquisitions have gone on to become staple figures in successful Liverpool teams, securing legendary status at Anfield. Others certainly haven't done that. GIVEMESPORT have decided to rank every single player that has swapped the south coast for the Merseyside giants.

8 Paul Jones

Loan, 2004

The flurry of arrivals at Melwood from Southampton began in 2004, and this certainly didn't set the tone for the successful future deals between the two clubs. An insignificant transfer saw goalkeeper Paul Jones leave St Mary's, having made 216 appearances for the Saints, joining Liverpool in January during the 2003/04 campaign.

The Reds were in the midst of an injury crisis in between the sticks, with first choice Jurzy Dudek's two back-up options, Chris Kirkland and Patrice Luizi, both suffering from fitness issues. Thus, Gerrard Houllier opted to sign 36-year-old Jones, who had lost his place as number one at Southampton, on a temporary deal. The Welsh shot-stopper made two appearances in a Liverpool shirt.

Jones' Liverpool Statistics Appearances 2 Clean Sheets 1 Honours N/A

7 Rickie Lambert

£4m, 2014

Following a meteoric from the depths of the football league, which saw him eventually thrive in the top flight for Southampton and earn 11 England caps, including a very memorable debut against Scotland, there was excitement on Merseyside when the Reds secured Rickie Lambert his dream move in 2014. Arriving for £4 million, the Scouser had netted 15 and 13 Premier League goals in his final two seasons on the south coast respectively.

Essentially replacing the departing Luis Suarez, this excitement amongst the Kop was swiftly washed away. Scoring just three goals in his 36 appearances for Liverpool, he was shipped to West Bromwich Albion the following summer.

Ultimately, a failure of a signing, but the fact that a lifelong Reds supporter got the opportunity to represent his boyhood club, having worked in a beetroot bottling plant earlier in his career, is heartwarming nonetheless. Lambert's move also kick-started the rush of Southampton to Liverpool deals.

Lambert's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 36 Goals 3 Honours N/A

Related ‘I Left Liverpool Because of Klopp’s Comments - I Told Him He’d Never See Me Again’ Jurgen Klopp has been known to fall out with his players in the past - and one man even decided to end his Liverpool career after one conversation.

6 Nathaniel Clyne

£12.5m, 2015

The first entry on this list who could be deemed somewhat successful. Flourishing in his final season at Southampton, racking up 41 appearances in all competitions, Liverpool spent a relatively modest £12.5 million on one of the up-and-coming full-backs in the Premier League in Nathaniel Clyne in 2015.

Replacing the ageing Glenn Johnson, Clyne enjoyed two seasons as the first-choice right-back at Anfield, and became a fixture in the England squad. However, a supremely talented Trent Alexander-Arnold was brewing in the background, in the club's academy, and when a serious back injury ruled Clyne out for eight months at the start of the 2017/18 campaign, the youngster took the ex-Saints man's place, and he never earned it back. The Londoner made just ten more appearances for Liverpool, before rejoining his first club, Crystal Palace, in 2020.

Clyne's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 103 Goals 2 Honours N/A

5 Dejan Lovren

£20m, 2014

After enjoying an excellent sole season for Southampton during the 2013/14 campaign, which saw the Saints finish eighth, Brendan Rodgers insisted that Liverpool spend £20 million to secure Dejan Lovren's services. Rodgers lasted only a season and a few months longer, but new boss Jurgen Klopp took a liking to the Croatian.

Making 185 appearances for the Reds, Lovren was a dependable servant, and remained a regular at the heart of the Merseysiders' back-line until the end of the 2017/18 season. Virgil van Dijk's arrival half-way through that campaign essentially spelled the end for Lovren as a first-choice option, but he remained at the club for a further two years, collecting Premier League and Champions League winners' medals.

He ultimately wasn't at the requisite level to lead the north-west club to these feats himself, but was good enough to remain a squad player through this period of success.

Lovren's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 185 Goals 8 Honours Premier League, Champions League

4 Adam Lallana

£25m, 2014

The captain and talisman of that heroic Southampton side that finished eighth in 2013/14, Adam Lallana was the major coup for Liverpool from the Saints that summer. The creative midfielder had netted 10 goals in his final season in the south, and arrived in the north for £25 million.

Playing a prominent role in Klopp's early years, Lallana made 125 appearances, scoring 21 goals, in his first three seasons at Anfield. His following three years were plagued by injuries, and he added just one goal and 53 more appearances to his tally in that time. Regardless of the frustrating nature of the second half of his time at the club, he was admired by Klopp, the fans and his teammates, and left with Premier League and Champions League winners' medals.

Lallana's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 178 Goals 22 Honours Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup

3 Peter Crouch

£7m, 2005

Only a Saint for a season, Liverpool picked Peter Crouch up for just £7 million in 2005, after the gangly striker had netted 16 goals in all competitions under Harry Redknapp. Developing a cult hero status on Merseyside, Crouch enjoyed three prolific campaigns for the club, before returning to the south coast in 2008, joining Southampton's arch rivals, Portsmouth, and reuniting with Redknapp.

While the Premier League veteran won't be remembered as one of Liverpool's greats, as he largely played second fiddle to the likes of Djibril Cisse and Fernando Torres in his time, he'll certainly be remembered fondly. The lanky number nine was incredibly effective for the Reds, and consistently produced for Benitez's side in the Champions League specifically, with European defences not capable of handling his rangy frame and physicality.

Crouch's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 134 Goals 42 Honours FA Cup, Community Shield

2 Sadio Mane

£34m, 2016

Scoring 15 goals for Southampton in his second and final season for the club, Sadio Mane was a wanted man in the summer of 2016. He'd spearheaded the Saints to a sixth-place finish, and Liverpool opted to splash £34 million on the Senegalese winger.

The fee was deemed hefty at the time, but it ultimately turned out to be a bargain. Mane scored 120 goals in 269 games for the Reds, leading them to a Premier League title, a Champions League and two domestic cups. Named in four Premier League Teams of the Year, and coming second in the 2022 Ballon d'Or, the exciting wide man became one of Klopp's best signings for the Reds and has certainly earned legendary status at Anfield.

Mane's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 269 Goals 120 Honours Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, Super Cup, Club World Cup

1 Virgil van Dijk

£75m, 2018

Given Mane's list of accolades, it takes something quite special to rank ahead of the Senegal international on this list. Virgil van Dijk has certainly proven to be this.

Similarly to Mane, when Van Dijk arrived at Liverpool, the price the Reds paid to secure him was scoffed at. The £75 million acquisiton was a record fee for a defender, and despite impressing for the Saints, it was still seen as an excessive amount of money for a centre-back.

The Dutchman instantly made the Reds better, representing a significant upgrade on what had become before him. Described as 'era defining' in a list of the greatest ever central defenders, Van Dijk has made 285 appearances for Liverpool, captains the club, and is widely believed by many to be the greatest to ever do it in his position.

Van Dijk's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 285 Goals 25 Honours Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup x2, Community Shield, Super Cup, Club World Cup

Related 11 Greatest Liverpool Players of the 21st Century [Ranked] Liverpool have had some world-class players over the years, with Fernando Torres, Steven Gerrard, and Mohamed Salah all featuring.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 21/11/2024