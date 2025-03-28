Liverpool are set to lose homegrown star Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid this summer, with reports revealing that the England international has signed off on a pre-contract deal to join Los Blancos on a free transfer. After months of speculation over his long-term future, this January saw him enter the final six months of his contract at Anfield, meaning that he was able to speak to clubs outside of the Premier League over a summer move. That now appears to have materialised, with Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid seemingly getting their man after a long-running pursuit.

But this story isn't a new one for Liverpool fans. The path trodden from Merseyside to Madrid is one that has been walked down before, and Alexander-Arnold will simply join the rest in making that switch. This article now looks at the five players who swapped the red of Liverpool for the white of Real Madrid, and how their careers panned out at the Santiago Bernabeu. Will Alexander-Arnold's own move to Madrid be a success or a failure like a couple of these players on this list?

Steve McManaman