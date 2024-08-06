Highlights Justin Herbert is expected to miss a few weeks in a boot with a plantar fascia injury.

DeAndre Hopkins' absence due to a knee injury could extend into the regular season.

Three of the Rams' five starting linemen have gone down with injuries at training camp.

Positional battles, implementation of new schemes and players, and building team camaraderie during NFL training camps are all important, but not the most important.

The most important aspect of a team's training camp is as simple as it is obvious: health.

One of the main goals of training camp is, of course, to improve the team mentally and physically while attempting to have 50+ players coalesce into a single, well-oiled machine. However, those goals take a backseat when a player picks up an injury that could affect his availability during the regular season: the top priority is always emerging from training camp with all 53 players happy and healthy above all.

The 2024 training camp season around the league has been no different from years past, with superstars and bubble guys alike dropping like flies on training fields across the nation—and especially at Loyola Marymount, where the Los Angeles Rams have been absolutely ravaged.

When those guys do go down, it's not just a hard time for the player, but for the team as well, as they must then scramble to replace the impact they were expecting from said player.

If you've had a hard time keeping track of all the ailments around the league during training camp, you're not alone. To that end, we've put together a list (by aphabetical order of team city) of every major injury suffered during training camp, with a brief discussion of how that injury affects the team in that position group and a calculation of how worried the team should be on a scale of 1-10.

B.J. Ojulari, Edge, Torn ACL (Out For Season)

Arizona Cardinals Worry-O-Meter: 6/10

Much has been said and written about the Arizona Cardinals' potential for a potent offense in 2024, but not enough about how little they did to improve what was one of the worst defenses in football in 2023. Now, with edge rusher B.J. Ojulari lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL in training camp, that unit looks even worse.

Ojulari had just 4.0 sacks as a rookie last year, but he was expected to take the next step in 2024 and lead Arizona's pass rush. Without him, the Cardinals were forced to go back to the well and re-sign Zaven Collins, who had 3.5 sacks last year, to a two-year, $14 million deal. The ability for 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson to get a lot more reps with Ojulari out of the mix is a silver lining for the Cardinals here.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Illness (Back At Practice)

Baltimore Ravens Worry-O-Meter: 1/10

There was a good bit of worry in Maryland when it was reported that reigning MVP Lamar Jackson had missed practice, but when it was revealed that the absence was due to an illness, that worry largely abated. Jackson missed a few days during the first week of training camp, but he was back in full force by July 29.

Ravens fans have nothing to worry about here, though the fact that Jackson has dealt with illnesses as often as he has over the last few years is something to monitor.

Carolina Panthers Worry-O-Meter: 4/10

Training camp and preseason are the most crucial times of the offseason for rookies, like Carolina Panthers first-round WR Xavier Legette. Unfortunately, this rookie exited practice during the first week of training camp with a foot injury. After undergoing an MRI, the worst (a fracture) was ruled out, though his return timetable remains a bit ambiguous.

Without Legette, the Panthers will likely have to rely more on youngsters Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall, both of whom entered the league with tons of potential—none of which we've seen in the NFL so far. If Legette's injury keeps him off the field during preseason, Mingo and Marshall should get a real shot at taking over that WR3 role behind proven assets Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson.

It's also worth noting that the Panthers also announced that their other big offensive addition in the draft, running back Jonathon Brooks, will miss the early part of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery in November to repair a torn ACL.

Cam Sample, Edge, Torn Achilles (Out For Season)

Cincinnati Bengals Worry-O-Meter: 4/10

Cam Sample has been a rotational player along the defensive line in the Jungle since he was drafted in 2021, amassing 5.0 sacks and six TFLs during that time. On August 2, Sample was carted off the practice field after suffering a lower leg injury. Turns out, it was a torn Achilles, which ends Sample's season before it begins. A timetable has not been set for his surgery.

The loss of Sample wouldn't have been a big deal if Cincy was healthy at defensive end—but they're not. Sam Hubbard is week-to-week after hyperextending his knee, and Trey Hendrickson, who also toyed with a trade request and holdout this offseason, is dealing with a bruised chest that has kept him off the field. There's not much on the depth chart behind those guys, so if they miss any time, Sample's absence will be felt.

D'Onta Foreman, RB, Neck (Back At Practice)

Cleveland Browns Worry-O-Meter: 3/10

Everyone held their breath in Cleveland for a while after D'Onta Foreman went down at practice following a hit to the head. He was subsequently carted off and taken to the hospital. Thankfully, there was nothing serious, and Foreman was released from the hospital shortly thereafter. He returned to the team on August 2, and should return to the practice field in due time.

The injury was scary for Foreman as a person and player, but also for the Browns as a team, who are likely to lean a little more on Foreman early in the year as starter Nick Chubb, who continues working through his own rehab, likely won't be at 100 percent when the season starts.

Greg Newsome & Dalvin Tomlinson, Surgeries (Expected For Week 1)

Cleveland Browns Worry-O-Meter: 5/10

More bittersweet news came from Cleveland, as two expected starters, CB Greg Newsome and DL Dalvin Tomlinson, underwent surgeries last week. Newsome went under the knife to repair a bad hamstring, while Tomlinson underwent a knee scope surgery.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski sounded positive in saying he "hoped" to get both back by Week 1, but he was not certain. If either is forced to miss time, it would be far from ideal for the Browns, who rely on their defensive solidity as the foundation of their team.

At nickel, Newsome could be replaced by seventh-round rookie Myles Harden, or safety Rodney McLeod Jr., who has some experience playing in the slot, including about 20 percent of his snaps last year and the year before. At DT, Myles Garrett could tuck in on some plays, while backups Maurice Hurst and Quinton Jefferson would see more reps.

Sam Williams, Edge, Torn ACL (Out For Season)

Dallas Cowboys Worry-O-Meter: 7/10

2022 second-round pick Sam Williams has put up 8.5 sacks for the Dallas Cowboys over his two years in the league, but he was expected to take on a larger role in the pass rush in his third year. Timing is everything, though. Even before they could get into a padded practice at camp, Williams went down with a torn ACL and MCL that would require arthroscopic surgery and keep him out for the year.

The Cowboys intentionally allowed Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler to depart this offseason with the intention of relying more heavily on Williams. Now, without his intended partner in crime gone, All-World edge Micah Parsons will have that much more work to do. Expect 2024 second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland to be incorporated into the defense earlier than anticipated as well.

Michael Badgley, K, Torn Hamstring (Out For Season)

Detroit Lions Worry-O-Meter: 3/10

No disrespect to Michael Badley, but if any team could afford to lose its starting kicker, it's the Detroit Lions. Everyone knows about head coach Dan Campbell's penchant for going for it on fourth down, which reduces the importance of a quality kicker significantly. That's why losing Badgley for the season to a torn hamstring is not a huge deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, the Lions attempted the fewest field goals in the league (21) which is amazing considering they had the 5th-best scoring offense. They also had the 2nd-most 4th-down attempts (40) and 4th-down conversions (21). They converted as many 4th downs as they attempted field goals in 2023, a feat that has likely never been achieved in the NFL.

Badgley is a solid kicker, but he was heading into a competition for the job with UFL star Jake Bates anyway. Bates will now be the odds-on favorite to win the job, though the Lions are expected to bring in a few more kickers to add to the competition. Whoever wins can expect most of their work to come on kickoffs and extra points.

John Cominsky, DL, Torn ACL (Out For Season)

Detroit Lions Worry-O-Meter: 2/10

In the Motor City, they've had two priorities this offseason: re-sign cornerstone players and improve the defense. They get perfect marks for the former, and an E for effort on the latter. Their defense has improved, but not markedly, and now, they've lost one of their depth pieces on the defensive line, as John Cominsky suffered a torn ACL during training camp. Cominsky is hopeful he can return near the end of the season, but that seems like wishful thinking.

Cominsky doesn't put up huge numbers, but he allows others to get the job done, and he played 56 percent of the defensive snaps for the Lions and started 11 games last year. Dan Campbell said he's excited about the depth behind Cominsky, such as Kyle Peko and Levi Onwuzurike, who should be able to pitch in. However, expect starters D.J. Reader and Alim McNeil to get massive snap shares without a proven entity like Cominsky to spell them.

Samson Ebukam, Edge, Torn Achilles (Out For Season)

Indianapolis Colts Worry-O-Meter: 5.5/10

The Indianapolis Colts are having a bit of a crisis at the edge rusher position right now. Two of the guys expected to be significant parts of that group, Samson Ebukam and Dayo Odeyingbo, suffered calf injuries during the first week of training camp. While Odeyingbo continues to work through his ailment, it was discovered that Ebukam had torn his Achilles and would be out for the year.

Ebukam paced the Colts with 9.5 sacks last year, so that's a big blow. However, if Odeyingbo can return swiftly (8.0 sacks in 2023), Indy still has some really impressive depth in the pass-rushing department. Kwity Paye (8.5) is still there on the other side, DeForest Buckner is in the middle (8.0), and first-round pick Laiatu Latu should be a welcome addition too. The advantages of stockpiling pass-rushing talent like the 49ers have done in recent years looks like it's going to pay dividends for the Colts in 2024.

Justin Herbert, QB, Plantar Fascia (Week-To-Week)

Los Angeles Chargers Worry-O-Meter: 9/10

The biggest name to suffer an injury during training camp (so far), Justin Herbert is dealing with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. The team announced on August 1 that the QB would need to be in a walking boot for two weeks before commencing a "graduated return to play protocol".

The team also said they are hopeful that he will be back by Week 1, but as any seven-footer in the NBA will tell them, there is nothing certain when it comes to plantar fascia injuries, which are quite common among big men in the NBA and tend to nag at players for long periods.

It's altogether possible that Herbert is not ready for Week 1, as the team is likely to be very careful with their prized QB, in which case they will have to turn to Easton Stick in an absolute nightmare scenario in early September.

Puka Nacua, WR, Knee (Week-To-Week)

Los Angeles Rams Worry-O-Meter: 6/10

On August 4, rookie sensation Puka Nacua was seen with a bag of ice wrapped around his right knee after leaving practice early. However, the team doesn't consider the injury to be serious, and are hopeful that he will be able to suit up for Week 1 despite labeling him week-to-week.

Withou Nacua, we can expect Cooper Kupp's target share to return to levels not seen since his record-breaking 2021 campaign. Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell would also see increased work, though without Nacua, the pass offense is bound to be far less potent.

Derion Kendrick, CB, Torn ACL (Out For Season)

Los Angeles Rams Worry-O-Meter: 6/10

Derion Kendrick may not be a name most know, but he started 12 games for L.A. in 2023 and held opposing QBs to a respectable 89.7 passer rating. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in one of the team's first training camp practices on July 25.

The Rams had added talent to the CB room this offseason in the form of veterans Darious Williams and J.C. Jackson, so Kendrick wasn't going to be a starter, but after Williams suffered a hamstring strain the day after on July 26, Kendrick's injury loomed much larger.

The Rams won't rush Williams back, but he is expected to be good to go by Week 1. Without Kendrick, those two vets should get a lot more reps, with slot corner Cobie Durant likely also helping out too.

4/5 Of Rams' Offensive Line

Los Angeles Rams Worry-O-Meter: 9.5/10

While the cornerback situation threatens to swirl out of control, the offensive line situation in the City of Angels is already there. The Rams have seen not one, not two, but three of their five starting offensive linemen go down with injuries during training camp.

First, it was new arrival, LG Jonah Jackson, who went down with a bruised scapula and is expected to take six weeks to heal, meaning he will miss the first few games of the regular season. Then, it was LT Alaric Jackson, who suffered an ankle injury.

At first, he was considered day-to-day, but he is now week-to-week, which puts his status for Week 1 up in the air too. Finally, on the other side RT Rob Havenstein went down with an ankle woe too, and he is expected to take it slow in his recovery. Not to mention starting center Brian Allen was straight-up cut after suffering a long-term calf injury.

There's not much the Rams can do this late in the offseason other than simply slotting backups into four of their five starting slots on the offensive line. Not exactly ideal when you're trying to extend the career of a 36-year-old QB with back issues.

Mekhi Blackmon, CB, Torn ACL (Out For Season)

Minnesota Vikings Worry-O-Meter: 8.5/10

A third-round pick in 2023, Mekhi Blackmon impressed as a rookie for the Minnesota Vikings, holding opponents to a 61.5 completion percentage and an 81.8 passer rating. Unfortunately, he won't be able to build on that campaign, as he suffered a torn ACL during training camp that leaves him out for the year.

Minnesota has a bit of an issue in the secondary now. Shaquil Griffin, who stepped up as the other starting corner opposite Byron Murphy following Blackmon's injury, picked up an ailment of his own when he injured his hamstring on the second day of camp. Of course, there was also the tragic passing of 2024 fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson.

The situation is so dire that guys like Duke Shelley and Fabian Moreau are getting signed one day and slotted in for starter reps the next. Akaylab Evans, who was benched twice last year, looks to have the inside track on the starting job in the wake of Blackmon's injury. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores might have to blitz even more than he did last year considering this patchwork group of defensive backs.

Christian Barmore, DL, Blood Clots (Out Indefinitely)

New England Patriots Worry-O-Meter: 9.5/10

One of the most alarming "injuries" that came out during NFL training camps was the report that New England Patriots defensive stalwart Christian Barmore would be out indefinitely following the discovery of blood clots. He is receiving treatment now and the Patriots do expect him to recover eventually, but the timetable is anyone's guess.

It's a real shame, because in his third year in 2023, Barmore really came into his own, putting up a whopping 8.5 sacks and eight TFLs as a three-technique in the middle of the defensive line. Without him, Armon Watts will need to step up, and nose tackle Davon Godchaux will have to cheat over to that side a bit too. Whether that pair can return the same pass-rushing results as Barmore remains to be seen, but this is a big blow for New England.

Roman Wilson, WR, Ankle (Week-To-Week)

Pittsburgh Steelers Worry-O-Meter: 6.5/10

After trading Diontae Johnson, a WR partner for George Pickens became a must for the Steelers. They responded by signing Van Jefferson and drafting Roman Wilson in the third round, though they are reportedly still in talks to trade for a more proven entity to serve as their WR2.

Those trade talks likely intensified after Roman Wilson was carted off the practice field with an ankle injury during the first week of training camp. He apparently avoided serious injury, but he is now week-to-week, which could make general manager Omar Khan more desperate in trying to acquire a new guy to line up opposite Pickens.

Geno Smith, QB, Hip (Back At Practice)

Seattle Seahawks Worry-O-Meter: 3/10

After missing the first few days of training camp with a hip injury, Seattle Seahawks starting QB Geno Smith was back at practice on August 5. Smith went in for testing for the hip ailment, which is considered short-term by the medical staff, meaning Smith won't be dealing with any ill effects come September.

Sorry, Sam Howell fans, it doesn't look like your boy is going to get a cheeky start early in the campaign, as Smith has returned to full health.

Yaya Diaby, Edge, High-Ankle Sprain (4-6 Weeks)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Worry-O-Meter: 7.5/10

After 7.5 sacks as a rookie in 2023, Yaya Diaby was expected to explode onto the scene in 2024. That may still happen, but we'll have to wait a little longer. Diaby was carted off the practice field during training camp with an ankle injury that some feared would be season-ending. Instead, Diaby was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, which will keep him on the shelf for four to six weeks.

High-ankle sprains are the type of injury to linger as well, so Diaby is likely to be dealing with a bit of discomfort there deep into the 2024 campaign. Diaby led the team in sacks as a rookie, and will be even more crucial to their pass-rush as a second-year player. There's not much quality behind him on the depth chart, so the Bucs can only pray for Diaby's quick recovery—or go out and sign Yannick Ngakoue as a placeholder.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Knee (4-6 Weeks)

Tennessee Titans Worry-O-Meter: 6.5/10

For the third time in four years, it looks like DeAndre Hopkins will fall short of playing in all 17 regular season games. The 32-year-old veteran left practice early on July 30, accompanied by the team's top medical professional, and did not return. He came back to practice two days later with a wrap on his left knee, but didn't seem to be running at full speed.

He has now been diagnosed with a knee strain that will not require surgery, but that is likely to keep him out of action for four to six weeks. After missing just one game in his first eight years in the league, Hopkins missed seven in 2021, eight in 2022, and is now likely to miss more time in 2024.

It's not ideal for Will Levis to be without his top target to start the campaign, but he can take solace in the fact that he still has newcomers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, as well as youngster Treylon Burks, who has yet to reach his potential.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.