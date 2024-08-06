Highlights Justin Herbert is expected to miss a few weeks in a boot with a plantar fascia injury.

Positional battles, implementation of new schemes and players, and building team camaraderie during NFL training camps and preseason are all important, but not the most important.

The most important aspect of a team's training camp and preseason schedule is as simple as it is obvious: health.

One of the main goals of the offseason is, of course, to improve the team mentally and physically while attempting to have 50+ players coalesce into a single, well-oiled machine. However, those goals take a backseat when a player picks up an injury that could affect his availability during the regular season: the top priority is always emerging from training camp with all 53 players happy and healthy above all.

The 2024 training camp and preseason around the league has been no different from years past, with superstars and bubble guys alike dropping like flies on training fields across the nation—and especially at Loyola Marymount, where the Los Angeles Rams have been absolutely ravaged.

When those guys do go down, it's not just a hard time for the player, but for the team as well, as they must then scramble to replace the impact they were expecting from said player.

If you've had a hard time keeping track of all the ailments around the league during training camp, you're not alone. To that end, we've put together a list (by aphabetical order of team city) of every major injury suffered during training camp and preseason, with a brief discussion of how that injury affects the team in that position group and a calculation of how worried the team should be on a scale of 1-10.

B.J. Ojulari, Edge, Torn ACL (Out For Season)

Arizona Cardinals Worry-O-Meter: 6/10

Much has been said and written about the Arizona Cardinals' potential for a potent offense in 2024, but not enough about how little they did to improve what was one of the worst defenses in football in 2023. Now, with edge rusher B.J. Ojulari lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL in training camp, that unit looks even worse.

Ojulari had just 4.0 sacks as a rookie last year, but he was expected to take the next step in 2024 and lead Arizona's pass rush. Without him, the Cardinals were forced to go back to the well and re-sign Zaven Collins, who had 3.5 sacks last year, to a two-year, $14 million deal. The ability for 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson to get a lot more reps with Ojulari out of the mix is a silver lining for the Cardinals here.

Bralen Trice, Edge, Torn ACL (Out For Season)

Atlanta Falcons Worry-O-Meter: 8.5/10

The Falcons got a steal with pass-rusher Bralen Trice in the third-round of this year's draft, and early in the offseason program, it seemed as though they'd nailed that pick, as Trice was already working with the first-team. However, the rookie suffered a torn ACL in Atlanta's preseason opener on August 9, and will miss the remainder of the season.

The only players to record more than 6.0 sacks for Atlanta last year are wearing new threads now, so odds are, they were expecting Trice to become their go-to pass-rusher. Now, all they have is Lorenzo Carter (3.0 sacks last year) and Arnold Ebiketie (6.0), a pair that is not awful but far from exciting either. The Falcons could have one of the worst pass rushes in the league in 2024. This is a big one.

Nate Wiggins, CB, Shoulder (Day-To-Day)

Baltimore Ravens Worry-O-Meter: 4/10

Originally, the Ravens' worry-o-meter was up near 10, but since Nate Wiggins picked up his shoulder injury in the team's preseason debut, reports have surfaced that the ailment is not as serious as initially feared. Phew.

Nonetheless, Wiggins was a first-round pick, and he'll be expected to contribute right away to a defense that saw a major exodus this offseason, with three key starters and three key coaches departing. Wiggins is expected to be ready for Week 1, when he will step in next to Marlon Humphrey, but if he's not, they will simply fall back to Brandon Stephens, who capably started 16 games for the Ravens last year.

Cam Sample, Edge, Torn Achilles (Out For Season)

Cincinnati Bengals Worry-O-Meter: 4/10

Cam Sample has been a rotational player along the defensive line in the Jungle since he was drafted in 2021, amassing 5.0 sacks and six TFLs during that time. On August 2, Sample was carted off the practice field after suffering a lower leg injury. Turns out, it was a torn Achilles, which ends Sample's season before it begins. A timetable has not been set for his surgery.

The loss of Sample wouldn't have been a big deal if Cincy was healthy at defensive end—but they're not. Sam Hubbard is week-to-week after hyperextending his knee, and Trey Hendrickson, who also toyed with a trade request and holdout this offseason, is dealing with a bruised chest that has kept him off the field. There's not much on the depth chart behind those guys, so if they miss any time, Sample's absence will be felt.

Amarius Mims, OT, Pec (Week-To-Week)

Cincinnati Bengals Worry-O-Meter: 3/10

Ever since they drafted Joe Burrow number one overall in 2020, the Bengals have been trying to shore up the offensive line. It seemed like they'd finally done that this offseason, but now, first round tackle Amarius Mims, who was slated to start in Week 1, is in jeopardy of missing the game after picking up a pec strain.

A strained pec may not seem serious, but oh, it is. Mims is expected to miss several weeks and is now doubtful to play in Week 1, with veteran Trent Brown expected to slide in during his absence. Brown is a grizzled veteran, and he was very solid for the Patriots last year, so it looks like Cincinnati's decision to double down at tackle in free agency and the draft is going to turn out to be a shrewd one.

Greg Newsome & Dalvin Tomlinson, Surgeries (Expected For Week 1)

Cleveland Browns Worry-O-Meter: 5/10

More bittersweet news came from Cleveland, as two expected starters, CB Greg Newsome and DL Dalvin Tomlinson, underwent surgeries last week. Newsome went under the knife to repair a bad hamstring, while Tomlinson underwent a knee scope surgery.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski sounded positive in saying he "hoped" to get both back by Week 1, but he was not certain. If either is forced to miss time, it would be far from ideal for the Browns, who rely on their defensive solidity as the foundation of their team. Newsome has since been put on the team's NFI (non-football injury/illness) list.

At nickel, Newsome could be replaced by seventh-round rookie Myles Harden, or safety Rodney McLeod Jr., who has some experience playing in the slot, including about 20 percent of his snaps last year and the year before. At DT, Myles Garrett could tuck in on some plays, while backups Maurice Hurst and Quinton Jefferson would see more reps.

Sam Williams, Edge, Torn ACL (Out For Season)

Dallas Cowboys Worry-O-Meter: 7/10

2022 second-round pick Sam Williams has put up 8.5 sacks for the Dallas Cowboys over his two years in the league, but he was expected to take on a larger role in the pass rush in his third year. Timing is everything, though. Even before they could get into a padded practice at camp, Williams went down with a torn ACL and MCL that would require arthroscopic surgery and keep him out for the year.

The Cowboys intentionally allowed Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler to depart this offseason with the intention of relying more heavily on Williams. Now, without his intended partner in crime gone, All-World edge Micah Parsons will have that much more work to do. Expect 2024 second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland to be incorporated into the defense earlier than anticipated as well.

Michael Badgley, K, Torn Hamstring (Out For Season)

Detroit Lions Worry-O-Meter: 3/10

No disrespect to Michael Badley, but if any team could afford to lose its starting kicker, it's the Detroit Lions. Everyone knows about head coach Dan Campbell's penchant for going for it on fourth down, which reduces the importance of a quality kicker significantly. That's why losing Badgley for the season to a torn hamstring is not a huge deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, the Lions attempted the fewest field goals in the league (21) which is amazing considering they had the 5th-best scoring offense. They also had the 2nd-most 4th-down attempts (40) and 4th-down conversions (21). They converted as many 4th downs as they attempted field goals in 2023, a feat that has likely never been achieved in the NFL.

Badgley is a solid kicker, but he was heading into a competition for the job with UFL star Jake Bates anyway. Bates will now be the odds-on favorite to win the job, though the Lions are expected to bring in a few more kickers to add to the competition. Whoever wins can expect most of their work to come on kickoffs and extra points.

John Cominsky, DL, Torn ACL (Out For Season)

Detroit Lions Worry-O-Meter: 2/10

In the Motor City, they've had two priorities this offseason: re-sign cornerstone players and improve the defense. They get perfect marks for the former, and an E for effort on the latter. Their defense has improved, but not markedly, and now, they've lost one of their depth pieces on the defensive line, as John Cominsky suffered a torn ACL during training camp. Cominsky is hopeful he can return near the end of the season, but that seems like wishful thinking.

Cominsky doesn't put up huge numbers, but he allows others to get the job done, and he played 56 percent of the defensive snaps for the Lions and started 11 games last year. Dan Campbell said he's excited about the depth behind Cominsky, such as Kyle Peko and Levi Onwuzurike, who should be able to pitch in. However, expect starters D.J. Reader and Alim McNeil to get massive snap shares without a proven entity like Cominsky to spell them.

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Hamstring (Day-to-Day)

Green Bay Packers Worry-O-Meter: 5/10

The Green Bay Packers signed 2022 NFL rushing king Josh Jacobs to a substantial deal in free agency, but then they went and supplemented him with one of the most exciting RB prospects in the class in MarShawn Lloyd.

However, the third-round pick has found tough sledding so far this offseason, as he's dealt with various nagging injuries, the lates of which was a hamstring issue that forced him to leave the team's opening preseason game, after which he did not return.

The Packers have said that the injury is "not viewed as serious", but with all the bumps and bruises he's picked up, they're going to take it slow with him, and A.J. Dillon should get a lot more snaps in September.

Samson Ebukam, Edge, Torn Achilles (Out For Season)

Indianapolis Colts Worry-O-Meter: 5.5/10

The Indianapolis Colts are having a bit of a crisis at the edge rusher position right now. Two of the guys expected to be significant parts of that group, Samson Ebukam and Dayo Odeyingbo, suffered calf injuries during the first week of training camp. While Odeyingbo continues to work through his ailment, it was discovered that Ebukam had torn his Achilles and would be out for the year.

Ebukam paced the Colts with 9.5 sacks last year, so that's a big blow. However, if Odeyingbo can return swiftly (8.0 sacks in 2023), Indy still has some really impressive depth in the pass-rushing department. Kwity Paye (8.5) is still there on the other side, DeForest Buckner is in the middle (8.0), and first-round pick Laiatu Latu should be a welcome addition too. The advantages of stockpiling pass-rushing talent like the 49ers have done in recent years looks like it's going to pay dividends for the Colts in 2024.

Trey Sermon, RB, Hamstring (Day-To-Day)

Indianapolis Colts Worry-O-Meter: 5/10

While the Colts are only mildly worried about their backup running back picking up a hamstring injury, Trey Sermon should be very worried about what that means for his chances of securing the RB2 role behind All-Pro Jonathan Taylor.

Sermon picked up the hamstring strain in the team's opening preseason game against the Broncos, coming out in the second quarter and remaining on the sidelines thereafter. Sermon is not guaranteed the spot behind Taylor, as youngster Tyler Goodson has his eyes on that spot too. Whoever ends up winning the job could be important if Taylor continues to deal with injuries as he has the last two seasons.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, WR, Shoulder (Week-To-Week)

Kansas City Chiefs Worry-O-Meter: 7/10

Though it sounds like Marquise Brown avoided the worst with his injury, as he won't require surgery, this is is still the absolute last position group that could afford a major injury. Brown dislocated his sternoclavicular shoulder joint in K.C.'s opening preseason game, and while he was brought to the hospital in Jacksonville, he is now back with the team.

The only question now is how long he'll be out, and will this injury nag at him throughout the season. With Rashee Rice possibly facing a suspension due to his legal issues, Brown was going to be crucial to start the campaign. Now, Mahomes will have to rely on much the same subpar receiver room that he had in 2023, plus rookie speed demon Xavier Worthy, who could find himself extremely busy in September.

Justin Herbert, QB, Plantar Fascia (Week-To-Week)

Los Angeles Chargers Worry-O-Meter: 9/10

The biggest name to suffer an injury during training camp (so far), Justin Herbert is dealing with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. The team announced on August 1 that the QB would need to be in a walking boot for two weeks before commencing a "graduated return to play protocol".

The team also said they are hopeful that he will be back by Week 1, but as any seven-footer in the NBA will tell them, there is nothing certain when it comes to plantar fascia injuries, which are quite common among big men in the NBA and tend to nag at players for long periods.

It's altogether possible that Herbert is not ready for Week 1, as the team is likely to be very careful with their prized QB, in which case they will have to turn to Easton Stick in an absolute nightmare scenario in early September.

Puka Nacua, WR, Knee (Week-To-Week)

Los Angeles Rams Worry-O-Meter: 6/10

On August 4, rookie sensation Puka Nacua was seen with a bag of ice wrapped around his right knee after leaving practice early. However, the team doesn't consider the injury to be serious, and are hopeful that he will be able to suit up for Week 1 despite labeling him week-to-week. For what it's worth, head coach Sean McVay seemed extremely confident that his wideout would be ready for Week 1 (via Adam Schefter):

It’s just going to be week-to-week with him. Nothing serious [or] nothing structurally. He’ll be in good shape. He’ll recover and we’ll be ready to go. No threat of anything for Detroit.

Withou Nacua, we can expect Cooper Kupp's target share to return to levels not seen since his record-breaking 2021 campaign. Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell would also see increased work, though without Nacua, the pass offense is bound to be far less potent.

Derion Kendrick, CB, Torn ACL (Out For Season)

Los Angeles Rams Worry-O-Meter: 6/10

Derion Kendrick may not be a name most know, but he started 12 games for L.A. in 2023 and held opposing QBs to a respectable 89.7 passer rating. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in one of the team's first training camp practices on July 25.

The Rams had added talent to the CB room this offseason in the form of veterans Darious Williams and J.C. Jackson, so Kendrick wasn't going to be a starter, but after Williams suffered a hamstring strain the day after on July 26, Kendrick's injury loomed much larger.

The Rams won't rush Williams back, but he is expected to be good to go by Week 1. Without Kendrick, those two vets should get a lot more reps, with slot corner Cobie Durant likely also helping out too.

4/5 Of Rams' Offensive Line

Los Angeles Rams Worry-O-Meter: 9.5/10

While the cornerback situation threatens to swirl out of control, the offensive line situation in the City of Angels is already there. The Rams have seen not one, not two, but three of their five starting offensive linemen go down with injuries during training camp.

First, it was new arrival, LG Jonah Jackson, who went down with a bruised scapula and is expected to take six weeks to heal, meaning he will miss the first few games of the regular season. Then, it was LT Alaric Jackson, who suffered an ankle injury.

At first, he was considered day-to-day, but he is now week-to-week, which puts his status for Week 1 up in the air too. Finally, on the other side RT Rob Havenstein went down with an ankle woe too, and he is expected to take it slow in his recovery. Not to mention starting center Brian Allen was straight-up cut after suffering a long-term calf injury.

There's not much the Rams can do this late in the offseason other than simply slotting backups into four of their five starting slots on the offensive line. Not exactly ideal when you're trying to extend the career of a 36-year-old QB with back issues.

Mekhi Blackmon, CB, Torn ACL (Out For Season)

Minnesota Vikings Worry-O-Meter: 8.5/10

A third-round pick in 2023, Mekhi Blackmon impressed as a rookie for the Minnesota Vikings, holding opponents to a 61.5 completion percentage and an 81.8 passer rating. Unfortunately, he won't be able to build on that campaign, as he suffered a torn ACL during training camp that leaves him out for the year.

Minnesota has a bit of an issue in the secondary now. Shaquil Griffin, who stepped up as the other starting corner opposite Byron Murphy following Blackmon's injury, picked up an ailment of his own when he injured his hamstring on the second day of camp. Of course, there was also the tragic passing of 2024 fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson.

The situation is so dire that guys like Duke Shelley and Fabian Moreau are getting signed one day and slotted in for starter reps the next. Akaylab Evans, who was benched twice last year, looks to have the inside track on the starting job in the wake of Blackmon's injury. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores might have to blitz even more than he did last year considering this patchwork group of defensive backs.

Christian Barmore, DL, Blood Clots (Out Indefinitely)

New England Patriots Worry-O-Meter: 9.5/10

One of the most alarming "injuries" that came out during NFL training camps was the report that New England Patriots defensive stalwart Christian Barmore would be out indefinitely following the discovery of blood clots. He is receiving treatment now and the Patriots do expect him to recover eventually, but the timetable is anyone's guess.

It's a real shame, because in his third year in 2023, Barmore really came into his own, putting up a whopping 8.5 sacks and eight TFLs as a three-technique in the middle of the defensive line. Without him, Armon Watts will need to step up, and nose tackle Davon Godchaux will have to cheat over to that side a bit too. Whether that pair can return the same pass-rushing results as Barmore remains to be seen, but this is a big blow for New England.

Malik Nabers, WR, Ankle (Day-To-Day)

New York Giants Worry-O-Meter: 4/10

There was surely an audible gasp among the fandom of Big Blue when it was reported that Malik Nabers, their prized rookie possession, had left practice early on August 11 after getting tangled up with a player and subsequently limping off after removing his shoe.

The team believes he avoided the worst (a fractured ankle) and is currently just dealing with soreness in his left foot and ankle. No doubt New York will bring him back slowly, but he is not in danger of missing any regular season time, which is good news considering the target vacuum he's expected to be for Daniel Jones.

Roman Wilson, WR, Ankle (Week-To-Week)

Pittsburgh Steelers Worry-O-Meter: 6.5/10

After trading Diontae Johnson, a WR partner for George Pickens became a must for the Steelers. They responded by signing Van Jefferson and drafting Roman Wilson in the third round, though they are reportedly still in talks to trade for a more proven entity to serve as their WR2.

Those trade talks likely intensified after Roman Wilson was carted off the practice field with an ankle injury during the first week of training camp. He apparently avoided serious injury, but he is now week-to-week, which could make general manager Omar Khan more desperate in trying to acquire a new guy to line up opposite Pickens.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Calf Strain (2-4 Weeks)

San Francisco 49ers Worry-O-Meter: 7/10

The San Francisco 49ers thought they might catch a break by emerging from training camp with nothing to worry about but a possible Brandon Aiyuk trade. Unfortunately, superstar back Christian McCaffrey did not get off scot-free, as he picked up a calf strain at practice on August 6.

While head coach Kyle Shanahan said that it is not considered a long-term injury, it has also been reported that CMC will not play at all in the preseason and will not participate in practice over the next two weeks.

While Shanahan is supposedly unbothered, the return time frame is a bit worrying, as it means CMC won't get much field work in before Week 1. Even after he does return, a calf strain is something that can come back to bite you (think Joe Burrow last year), so buyer beware in fantasy football this year.

Ambry Thomas, CB, Broken Forearm (Out Indefinitely)

San Francisco 49ers Worry-O-Meter: 7.5/10

This is a bigger deal than some unfamiliar with the 49ers might think. Amrby Thomas is not a big name, but he was set to be one of San Francisco's starting cornerbacks in 2024 opposite Charvarius Ward. Now, after breaking his forearm in the team's debut preseason game on August 10, the Niners need to find another solution on the boundary.

A broken forearm is not an automatic death sentence for Thomas' season, but they shouldn't wait up for him. The best they can likely expect is a return in December or perhaps for the postseason run.

Without him, Rock Ya-Sin will be called on to play more snaps, which is encouraging considering he's a proven veteran, and Deommodore Lenoir might have to shift out from the slot at times as well. For a team whose pass defense struggled in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl, this is probably one of the last injuries Kyle Shanahan and company would have wanted.

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Shoulder (Day-To-Day)

San Francisco 49ers Worry-O-Meter: 6/10

Normally, this wouldn't be a huge deal, but considering one of the guys ahead of Ricky Pearsall on the WR depth chart, Brandon Aiyuk, is trying to get out of dodge, the rookie is all the more important. That's why seeing him aggravate a previous shoulder injury on Thursday was one of the last things 49ers fans wanted to see.

If Aiyuk holds out or is traded in the end, Pearsall will be expected to claim the WR2 role behind Deebo Samuel, so holding him out of offseason work for precautionary reasons, as they are doing now, is only going to stunt the youngster's development. They need to get him back on the field as soon as possible.

Yaya Diaby, Edge, High-Ankle Sprain (4-6 Weeks)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Worry-O-Meter: 7.5/10

After 7.5 sacks as a rookie in 2023, Yaya Diaby was expected to explode onto the scene in 2024. That may still happen, but we'll have to wait a little longer. Diaby was carted off the practice field during training camp with an ankle injury that some feared would be season-ending. Instead, Diaby was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, which will keep him on the shelf for four to six weeks.

High-ankle sprains are the type of injury to linger as well, so Diaby is likely to be dealing with a bit of discomfort there deep into the 2024 campaign. Diaby led the team in sacks as a rookie, and will be even more crucial to their pass-rush as a second-year player. There's not much quality behind him on the depth chart, so the Bucs can only pray for Diaby's quick recovery—or go out and sign Yannick Ngakoue as a placeholder.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Knee (4-6 Weeks)

Tennessee Titans Worry-O-Meter: 6.5/10

For the third time in four years, it looks like DeAndre Hopkins will fall short of playing in all 17 regular season games. The 32-year-old veteran left practice early on July 30, accompanied by the team's top medical professional, and did not return. He came back to practice two days later with a wrap on his left knee, but didn't seem to be running at full speed.

He has now been diagnosed with a knee strain that will not require surgery, but that is likely to keep him out of action for four to six weeks. After missing just one game in his first eight years in the league, Hopkins missed seven in 2021, eight in 2022, and is now likely to miss more time in 2024.

It's not ideal for Will Levis to be without his top target to start the campaign, but he can take solace in the fact that he still has newcomers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, as well as youngster Treylon Burks, who has yet to reach his potential.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.