Highlights Injuries are a dime a dozen in the NFL, but in Week 13, there were several injuries to major players that could effect their team's rest-of-season outlook.

Two starting quarterbacks, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and New Orleans' Derek Carr, were both forced from losses as their teams fight for playoff positioning.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB for the New England Patriots, injured his ankle and is expected to miss extended time. The Patriots may choose to shut him down for the season.

There are injuries every week in the NFL, but just because there's such a high volume doesn't take away from the impact that some of them can have on a team, not only in the short term, but sometimes when it comes to the entire season's outlook.

In Week 13, there was carnage once again. While there were many nicks, bumps, and bruises for a lot of role players and depth guys, there were also some serious ailments picked up by major contributors. The latter injuries could have massive impacts not only on the prospects of individual teams, but on the entire NFL playoff picture at large.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took the heaviest toll, losing both their starting QB (Kenny Pickett) and their best player (T.J. Watt) to injury in their embarrassing loss to the now 3-10 Arizona Cardinals. Many other starters, including another starting quarterback, were felled by injury over the weekend. Here are all the major injuries that occurred during Week 13's Sunday action and what impact each one will have on their respective teams as well as the NFL.

Kenny Pickett - QB (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ankle: Surgery required, expected to miss 2-4 weeks

Close

Perhaps the most significant injury of the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be without starting second-year signal caller Kenny Pickett for at least a couple of weeks. Pickett picked up the injury on a strange play where he was lunging for a touchdown, but got stacked up and covered by a few Arizona Cardinals defenders in the second quarter.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pickett underwent surgery on the high ankle sprain on Monday and is expected to be sidelined for two to four weeks, though the fact that they have not placed him on injured reserve, which would require he miss at least four games, is a positive sign that he could return before the postseason. Veteran Mitchell Trubisky stepped in and played the second half for Pickett in the 24-10 loss, going 11-for-17 for 117 yards and a TD. He is expected to start until Pickett returns.

Derek Carr - QB (New Orleans Saints)

Shoulder, back, head: Currently in concussion protocol

Roughing the passer is one of the most hotly debated penalties in the NFL today, but there was absolutely no question that the flag should and was thrown down on the massive hit that knocked New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr out of the game.

Carr had been in the midst of an impressive comeback attempt after having gone down 21-0 early, bringing them back to a 27-21 deficit, but after Detroit Lions edge rusher Bruce Irvin nailed and drove Carr hard into the turf midway through the fourth quarter, the QB had to be carted to the locker room.

Carr has dealt with a lot of injuries in his first campaign in the Big Easy, and you can add three to the list after that hit, as the team reported that not only did he suffer a concussion, he also picked up shoulder and back ailments, which is hardly surprising when you watch the hit.

Carr is now in the concussion protocol, so his availability for Week 14 remains up in the air. In the meantime, veteran gunslinger Jameis Winston stepped in and went 2-for-5 for 41 yards, though he failed to complete the comeback, as New Orleans lost 33-28.

If Carr misses any time, Winston would likely be the guy to start in his stead, though gadget QB Taysom Hill would likely see his snaps under center increase as well. The wild Winston is a completely different QB compared to the safer Carr, so it remains to be seen if he can get a tune out of the offense. He will need to do so quickly, however, with the Saints falling behind in the battle for the NFC South.

Rhamondre Stevenson - RB (New England Patriots)

Ankle: X-Rays negative, expected to miss time

There haven't been many positives when it comes to the New England Patriots' last-ranked scoring offense (12.3 per game), but if there was one, it would be running back Rhamondre Stevenson. That fact was all too clear early in their eventual 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, as Stevenson saw a whopping nine carries for 39 yards in the first two series of the game.

Unfortunately, that ninth carry resulted not only in Stevenson's ankle injury, but a fumble recovered by L.A. and the end of New England's best drive of the day. Stevenson was in visible pain and had to be helped to the locker room. He did not return to the game and was officially ruled out after halftime. While preliminary x-rays have already come back negative, the team is still expecting the running back to miss extended time.

It's not like the 2-10 Patriots, who are likely already looking to the 2024 Draft, are pushing for wins at this point in the season anyway. It would not be surprising if New England simply shut Stevenson down for the year, thereby protecting their most, and some would say, only, valuable offensive asset.

Brian Robinson Jr. - RB (Washington Commanders)

Hamstring: Severity unknown

Brian Robinson Jr. had actually been having a pretty solid game despite the rest of his Washington Commanders teammates getting pummeled by the Miami Dolphins in a 45-15 loss. Robinson had seven carries for 53 yards, including a 29-yard scamper down the sideline, in the first half for Washington, but unfortunately he did not return to the field after halftime due to a hamstring injury.

Hamstrings can be tricky, and there has yet to be any indication of how severe the issue will be for Robinson. The Commanders will miss Robinson if he's held out of any upcoming games. While they're 23rd in the league in rushing yards per game, they could very well be dead last without Robinson's 664 yards on 4.2 yards per carry. Third-down back Antonio Gibson will have a full plate for as long as Robinson is out.

Tank Dell - WR (Houston Texans)

Fracture fibula: Expected to be OUT indefinitely

This one was probably the most disappointing for everyone around the league. Tank Dell had been having an excellent rookie campaign catching passes from fellow rookie C.J. Stroud before he suffered what has been reported to be a fractured fibula.

If that prognosis proves accurate, Dell's promising season, during which he put up 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven TDs, will meet a premature end. He picked up the injury late in the first quarter during a goal-line play in which there was a pileup and Dell's leg was caught underneath.

Dell has been a dynamic option on the outside for the Houston Texans, and his absence is likely to curtail Stroud's passing explosion—but not by much. Nico Collins proved he could carry the load in Week 13's win over the Denver Broncos, going for nine catches, 191 yards, and a touchdown. Collins, as well as a couple of solid pass-catching tight ends, should be able to maintain Houston's passing potency as they chase a playoff berth down the stretch.

Puka Nacua - WR (Los Angeles Rams)

Ribs: Severity unknown

Los Angeles Rams rookie phenom Puka Nacua was actually chased from his team's Week 13 win over the Cleveland Browns twice. The first time was for cramps, but he was able to return, only to be forced out again, this time for a rib issue. He would not return after that, but the damage had already been done: Nacua had taken four catches for 105 yards, including a 70-yard TD.

Nacua has been massive for the Rams all season, providing QB Matt Stafford with a reliable second option behind Cooper Kupp. If Nacua was forced to miss any games with the rib issue, it would be a major blow to L.A.'s outside playoff chances. Rib injuries are not generally very severe, however, so Nacua could very easily be ready to go for Week 14.

Amari Cooper - WR (Cleveland Browns)

Head: Currently in concussion protocol

The Cleveland Browns simply cannot catch a break. First it was Nick Chubb. Then Deshaun Watson. Then Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Then Myles Garrett. Now, it's top wideout Amari Cooper. The receiver caught three passes for 35 yards before he was forced out of their Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after sustaining a concussion late in the second quarter.

With all of these major injuries, the Browns can't do much right now apart from treading water. Cooper's concussion is doubly worrisome because a good possession receiver and route runner that can get open at will like Cooper is crucial to the moderate success of game-managing QBs like Joe Flacco and DTR.

Cooper will hope to move through the concussion protocol and be ready for Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their bottom 10 pass defense. Cleveland desperately needs some positive health news, or they could very well fall out of the Wild Card race. For now, though, they still control their own fate.

Christian Watson - WR (Green Bay Packers)

Hamstring: Severity unknown

Just when he was getting going too. Second-year Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson had a decidedly disappointing start to the 2023 campaign, but in recent weeks, his performance has hit a new level along with the rest of the offense. He had seven grabs for 71 yards and a pair of scores before he had to leave in the fourth quarter of the team's shocking 27-19 Week 13 upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watson pretty clearly injured his hamstring while earning a crucial late-game first down on an end-around and needed to be helped off. The worrying thing here is that Watson was dealing with a hamstring injury during the first month of the season and has had a total of five previous hamstring injuries in his football career.

The odds that Watson is ready for Week 14 are not good considering that history. But no matter, because Jordan Love all of a sudden has a solid receiving corps. In fact, Watson is third in receptions and yards this year after other youngsters, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed. Green Bay will be anticipating a quick recovery for Watson, but his absence is unlikely to thwart their current upward trajectory.

Frank Ragnow - C (Detroit Lions)

Knee: Carted off, severity unknown

Frank Ragnow, a Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2020 who also earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2022, has been crucial for the Detroit Lions in this renaissance of a season they're having. Not only has he been a mauler in the team's running game (fourth-best Pro Football Focus run block grade), he's been excellent in the passing game, having allowed just three QB hits all year while committing only one penalty in pass protection.

That's why his exit from the team's Week 13 win over the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter with a knee injury was so devastating. It was one of those instances where he was rolled up on by another lineman, which is not encouraging. Neither was the fact that he had to be carted off.

The Lions will be praying to the gods of MoTown that their center's injury is nothing serious, because without their offensive line anchor, that unit could fall apart, which it looked like it was doing already on Thanksgiving in their loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Jeffery Simmons - DE (Tennessee Titans)

Knee: Severity unknown

Jeffery Simmons was ruled out late in the Tennessee Titans' overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 with an apparent knee injury. After Simmons originally hurt the joint, he stayed in for a couple of snaps before deciding it was best to come out of the game. It was encouraging that he was able to jog off despite the fact that he was unable to finish the game.

The Titans are not going anywhere this season, but Simmons is probably their best defensive player, having earned Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors in each of the last two seasons. Simmons is second on the team with 5.5 sacks and tied for first with 10 tackles for loss in 2023. Simmons would be a massive loss in the middle of Tennessee's defense, but his initial reaction to the injury would suggest that it was not overly serious.

T.J. Watt - EDGE (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ankle: Severity unknown

Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere had already given up on the 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals by the fourth quarter. But there was a collective gasp heard 'round Western Pennsylvania when they saw All-World pass rusher T.J. Watt limping off the field in the fourth quarter when the game was already lost. The injury appeared to be to his lower right leg, as that was where the trainers were focused when he came to the sideline and laid on the ground in visible discomfort.

He missed the final few minutes of the game due to the ailment, which is worrying for a Steelers team that relies so heavily on his game-wrecking ways. Not to mention they had already lost their starting QB on the day. The Steelers were able to hold onto the No. 5 seed in the AFC because the Cleveland Browns lost as well, but they can't afford many more stumbles with how tight the Wild Card race is in the AFC: Five teams are within one game or less of Pittsburgh's 7-5 record.

Watt is tough, but he had to miss extended time last year, and the results for the Steelers were not pretty. Since he was drafted in 2017, the Steelers are 1-10 when Watt does not suit up. Many credit Kenny Pickett and the resurgence of the running game with Pittsburgh's strong finish to the 2022 season, but really, it was the return of Watt that made the biggest difference. Who knew a edge rusher could be so central to a team's success?

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.