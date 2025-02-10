Summary Newcastle United reached the 2024/25 EFL Cup final, looking to claim their first domestic silverware since 1955.

The club have won the First Division/Premier League four times, with 1927 being their most recent title.

Newcastle have won the FA Cup six times, with the most recent victory in 1955, and also won the 1968/69 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

Newcastle United reached the final of the 2024/25 EFL Cup on Tuesday 5th February, beating Arsenal 4-0 on aggregate. Eddie Howe's side booked their place at Wembley Stadium for the second time in three seasons after losing to Manchester United in the 2023 edition of the competition.

When they line up against either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 16th March, the Magpies will be looking to win their first piece of domestic silverware since the FA Cup in 1955. The last time the club won a major trophy was in 1969 when they lifted the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. Since then, it has been a tale of near misses for the passionate Newcastle supporters. Here is a closer look at every trophy won by the club in their 133-year history.

Major Trophies Won By Newcastle United Competition Trophies Won Year(s) First Division/Premier League 4 1904/05, 1906/07, 1908/09, 1926/27 FA Cup 6 1909/10, 1923/24, 1931/32, 1950/51, 1951/52, 1954/55 FA Charity Shield 1 1909 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup 1 1968/69

First Division/Premier League

x4 - 1905, 1907, 1909, 1927

Newcastle have won the English top-flight on four occasions. The first of these came in the 1904/05 season, which saw the Magpies finish a point ahead of Everton after 34 games - scoring a remarkable 72 goals. They regained their title two years later, this time finishing three points clear of the nearest challengers, Bristol City. Newcastle relied on their brilliant home form this season, winning 18 out of their 19 matches at St James' Park.

After a disappointing 1907/08 campaign, which saw the Magpies finish 10 points behind Manchester United, they responded in the following season by getting their hands on their third league title. Newcastle conceded 41 goals - the best defensive record in the league - but this included a 9-1 home defeat against rivals Sunderland. Despite this, they still went on to win the title by seven points ahead of Everton.

Newcastle's most recent league title came in 1927. Yet again, they had their home form to thank for their success, winning 19 out of their 21 matches at St James' Park. Hughie Gallacher's 36 league goals is also a record that has yet to be broken by any other player in the club's history.

Newcastle All-Time Top Goalscorers Rank Player Appearances Goals 1 Alan Shearer 405 206 2 Jackie Milburn 399 201 3 Len White 270 153 4 Hughie Gallacher 174 143 5 Malcolm Macdonald 227 121 6 Peter Beardsley 326 121 7 Tom McDonald 366 113 8 Bobby Mitchell 410 113 9 Neil Harris 194 101 10 Pop Robson 246 97

FA Cup

x6 - 1910, 1924, 1932, 1951, 1952, 1955

Newcastle reached the 1910 FA Cup final for the fourth time in six years, and on the previous three occasions, they lost at the final hurdle. In the first match of the 1910 final, they drew 1-1 against Barnsley, meaning a replay was required. The replay, which took place at Goodison Park, saw Albert Shepherd score a brace to secure the club's first FA Cup success.

The Magpies had to wait 14 years for their next FA Cup trophy. It wasn't a straightforward route to the final two, as Newcastle were forced to play three different replays against Derby County in the second round. They eventually found a way past the Rams and reached the final, where they came up against Aston Villa. Goals from Neil Harris and Stan Seymour secured a 2-0 victory for Newcastle to give them their second FA Cup title.

Eight years later, there was the infamous FA Cup final between Newcastle and Arsenal. It has been dubbed the "Over The Line" as the Magpies' equaliser had gone out of play moments before Jimmy Richardson crossed the ball to Jack Allen, who scored in the 38th minute. Allen doubled his tally in the second half to win the trophy for Newcastle in controversial fashion.

The 1950s was a particular successful decade for Newcastle in the FA Cup. They won the competition three times, in 1951, 1952 and 1955, beating Blackpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, respectively. Since they beat City, Newcastle have not won a single major domestic trophy.

Newcastle FA Cup Wins Season Match 1909/10 Barnsley 1-1 Newcastle United, Barnsley 0-2 Newcastle United (Replay) 1923/24 Newcastle United 2-0 Aston Villa 1931/32 Newcastle United 2-1 Arsenal 1950/51 Newcastle United 2-0 Blackpool 1951/52 Newcastle United 1-0 Arsenal 1954/55 Newcastle United 3-1 Manchester City

Related Anthony Gordon Goes Viral For Interview Comment After Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal Football fans have latched on to two iconic words that the Newcastle winger used in his live TV interview to fire shots at Arsenal.

FA Charity Shield

x1 - 1909

The first ever FA Charity Shield was played between United and Queens Park Rangers in 1908. Newcastle qualified for the second edition of the domestic trophy, where they faced Northampton Town at Stamford Bridge. Jack Allan and Jock Rutherford scored the goals for the Magpies in a comfortable 2-0 win in front of 7,000 spectators.

This is the only time that Newcastle have won the competition, losing in their next five appearances, in 1932, 1951, 1952, 1955 and 1996. The latest defeat was against United at Wembley Stadium, as the Red Devils won 4-0 at Wembley thanks to goals by Eric Cantona, Nicky Butt, David Beckham and Roy Keane.

Inter-Cities Fairs Cup

x1 - 1968/69

The last trophy that Newcastle won was the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969. This competition lasted between 1955 and 1971 and was a predecessor to the UEFA Cup and now the Europa League. On the way to the final, the Magpies had to win five two-legged ties. The first of these was against Feyenoord, who they beat 4-2 on aggregate after demolishing their Dutch opponents 4-0 at St James' Park.

They followed this up with tight wins against Sporting CP, Zaragoza and Vitoria de Setubal. Newcastle's victory against Zaragoza won on away goals after they scored three away at their Spanish opponents. This set up a semi-final tie with Rangers, who they overcame 2-0 on aggregate, despite the match being overshadowed by crowd trouble in the second leg at St James Park.

Hungary's Ujpesti Dozsa were Newcastle's opponents in the final. In the first leg, the English side cruised into a 3-0 lead thanks to second-half goals from Bobby Moncur and Jim Scott. Joe Harvey's side backed up this performance with a 3-2 win in the away leg to secure the club's first European trophy.

Related Ranking the 11 Best Newcastle Players in History GIVEMESPORT ranks Newcastle United's all-time players, featuring Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne.

Close Calls Since 1969

Times when Newcastle have come close to silverware

Since the Premier League's inception in 1992, Newcastle have come close to winning the title twice, in 1996 and 1997. The 'Great Entertainers' in the 1995/96 season were ahead of United for large parts of the season, establishing a 12-point lead in January 1996. They faltered in the last few months of the campaign, though, eventually finishing four points behind Sir Alex Ferguson's side. The following season saw them finish second again behind United, with a gap of seven points this time.

After their last FA Cup victory in 1955, Newcastle have lost four finals in England's oldest cup competition. This includes two defeats in as many years, against Arsenal and United, in 1998 and 1999, respectively. The Magpies have also lost two League Cup finals since the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup victory in 1969, with the aforementioned defeat to United in 2023 the latest disappointment.

Howe's side will be looking to end the club's 56-year wait for a major trophy when they play this year's League Cup final at Wembley in March. They will find out their opponents after the conclusion of the second leg between Liverpool and Spurs, with the latter winning the opening leg 1-0.

Newcastle Run to 2024/25 EFL Cup Final Round Match Date Second Round Nottingham Forest 1-1 Newcastle United (Newcastle won 4-3 on pens) 28th August 2024 Third Round Newcastle United 1-0 AFC Wimbledon 1st October 2024 Fourth Round Newcastle United 2-0 Chelsea 30th October 2024 Quarter-Final Newcastle United 3-1 Brentford 18th December 2024 Semi-Final First Leg Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle United 7th January 2025 Semi-Final Second Leg Newcastle United 2-0 Arsenal 5th February 2025

Related Luke Edwards Shares Big Newcastle Exit Update on Sunday Newcastle have been approached for several first-team players this transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 06/02/25.