Highlights Starting quarterbacks have been frequently injured in 2023, and Week 14 saw two more go down in C.J. Stroud and Justin Herbert.

Minnesota Vikings' star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, returned from an extended injury absence only to be forced to leave his first game back with a new ailment.

The San Francisco 49ers completed a costly win on Sunday, as one member from each level of the starting defense left the game and did not return due to injury.

While the 2023 NFL season hasn't seen any major spikes in terms of injury frequency, it certainly feels like it. That's likely due to the fact that, though there aren't more injuries overall, starting quarterbacks have been dropping like flies all year. There have been an NFL-record 10 rookies that have started games under center this year, and injuries are a big reason.

Star signal-callers continued to go down in Week 14. Sunday's slate saw presumptive Offensive Rookie of the Year and Houston Texans starting QB C.J. Stroud leave the game during an ugly loss to the New York Jets, and Los Angeles Chargers franchise quarterback Justin Herbert go down in a loss to the Denver Broncos as well. There were a handful of other important injuries during Week 14, and we'll break down the impact of each one.

Player Position Injury Justin Herbert (LAC) QB Fractured right index finger C.J. Stroud (HOU) QB Concussion Justin Jefferson (MIN) WR Chest Josh Jacobs (LV) RB Knee Kyle Hamilton (BAL) S Grade 1 MCL Sprain Grant Delpit (CLE) S Groin Charvarius Ward (SF) CB Groin Javon Hargrave (SF) DT Hamstring Oren Burks (SF) LB Knee

Justin Herbert, QB (Los Angeles Chargers)

Fractured finger: Out Week 15, awaiting second opinions

Los Angeles Chargers starting QB Justin Herbert suffered a fractured right index finger in the team's 24-7 loss to the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday. The injury occurred in the second quarter when Herbert completed a pass to tight end Donald Parham but paid the price after Broncos defensive end Zach Allen laid a hit on him. Herbert stayed in to finish the series but was in visible discomfort. He was then taken to the locker room and did not return.

Herbert is not expected to play in L.A.'s Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, and he could very well be done for the season. He will see several more specialists before the team announces their final decision. Career backup Easton Stick, a former fifth-round pick of the Chargers in 2019, stepped in for Herbert on Sunday and will likely get the start on Thursday. Stick went 13-for-24 for 179 yards with a 54 completion percentage against Denver in relief.

The injury is a serious one to Herbert's throwing hand, so it would be highly unlikely that he would return this season if that diagnosis is confirmed. Either way, the Chargers are not in the AFC playoff picture, so the risks far outweigh the rewards of bringing Herbert back quickly. L.A. should start gearing up for the offseason at this point.

C.J. Stroud, QB (Houston Texans)

Concussion: Currently in concussion protocol

The Houston Texans also saw their starting QB go down, as rookie phenom C.J. Stroud took a big hit from New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams about halfway through the final quarter of a 30-6 loss for Houston. The hit seemed to be late, and with Williams driving Stroud into the turf, a roughing the passer flag might have been expected, though none came.

Stroud was in pain after the hit, writhing on the turf before being helped to the medical tent on the sidelines. He was then brought to the locker room, and he did not return. Stroud is now in the concussion protocol, and if he doesn't emerge before Houston's Week 15 date with the Tennessee Titans, they could see their playoff hopes dwindle even more.

To make matters worse, backup Davis Mills might have nobody to throw to. Rookie wideout Tank Dell (lower leg) is out for the year, tight end Dalton Schultz (hamstring) didn't play against New York and continues to be on the mend, and Stroud's new top receiver, Nico Collins (calf), left the game during the first offensive series after catching a pass that put him over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. The severity of Collins' injury remains to be seen.

Houston has relied on one of the best passing attacks in the NFL to shove themselves into the playoff conversation way earlier than anyone expected, but without Stroud and his top three receiving options, things could get tough. Especially following a game where the defense was sliced up by Zach Wilson and the offensive line allowed Stroud to be pressured on 44 percent of his dropbacks. Injuries or not, the Texans need to make significant adjustments.

Justin Jefferson, WR (Minnesota Vikings)

Chest: Avoided any major issues

Minnesota Vikings superstar wideout Justin Jefferson made his long-awaited return from injury this week in a 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He had missed the previous seven games due to a hamstring issue, and his comeback couldn't have come at a better time, as Minnesota managed just 10 points in the previous week's loss to the surging Chicago Bears.

However, he wasn't on the field for very long. Midway through the second-quarter, Jefferson went up to snag a pass from Josh Dobbs (who was benched in the fourth quarter) and was popped by Raiders defensive back Marcus Epps. Jefferson was brought to the locker room immediately to take a look at his chest and he did not return.

In fact, the team brought him to a local hospital to ensure there were no internal injuries before returning him to Allegiant Stadium prior to the conclusion of the game.

Dobbs has crashed back down to earth recently, and backup Nick Mullens is no spring chicken either. If the Vikings want to continue their playoff push in what is an all-of-a-sudden crowded NFC Wild Card race, they need Jefferson back in the mix. A reliable number one option like Jefferson will do wonders for any quarterback, but especially mediocre ones like Dobbs and Mullens.

Josh Jacobs, RB (Las Vegas Raiders)

Jefferson wasn't the only one to go down in the lowest scoring indoor game of all-time. The Las Vegas Raiders lost an All-Pro of their own when running back Josh Jacobs suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter. He limped off the field under his own power, but he was brought to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Jacobs is one of the few reliable pieces of Las Vegas' makeshift offense, so if he's forced to miss any significant time, it will be tough for the Raiders to cope. Jacobs had entered the matchup against Minnesota with 100-yard games in two of his last three, but managed just 34 yards against the Vikings. The Raiders have three other backs that could see increased touches if Jacobs is ruled out: third-down back Ameer Abdullah as well as Zamir White and Brandon Bolden.

Kyle Hamilton, S (Baltimore Ravens)

Knee: Grade 1 MCL sprain

Kyle Hamilton has been having an excellent year for the Baltimore Ravens' suffocating defense, which ranks second in points and yards allowed per game, but his campaign hit a speed bump in the team's Week 14 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Hamilton left the game with the knee injury, returned to give it a go, but was ultimately removed from the game and ruled out.

An MCL sprain can be bad, but considering Hamilton's has been diagnosed as a Grade 1 sprain means the Ravens can breathe a sigh of relief. While he may be forced to miss Baltimore's Week 15 contest in Jacksonville, it's highly unlikely that the DB will be out any longer than that. Daryl Worley and/or Geno Stone are likely to see increased reps if Hamilton can't go.

Grant Delpit, S (Cleveland Browns)

The Cleveland Browns got the win on Sunday, but it did come at a cost. Hard-hitting strong safety Grant Delpit was on the wrong side of one of those big hits he loves, as his mammoth of a teammate Myles Garrett collided with him as they were pursuing Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence in the fourth quarter. Originally, it was believed that Delpit had hurt his head or back, but the Browns later clarified that it was Delpit's groin with which he was having issues.

Delpit has missed just one game in his three-year NFL career, so unless the groin problem is a major one, the LSU product should be good to go for next week against the Chicago Bears. Delpit is a big part of Cleveland's dominant defense, playing well in coverage while also laying the wood in the box in run sets. If he can't go, it will be a big blow for the Browns, who have been ravaged by injuries of late. D'Anthony Bell would likely be the man to step into Delpit's shoes if need be.

San Francisco 49ers Defenders

Several 49ers defensive starters were injured in Week 14 and did not return to the game

The San Francisco 49ers have had their own health issues this season, and that trend continued during their Week 14 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. First, it was starting cornerback Charvarius Ward, who went down on the opening drive of the game with a groin injury and did not return.

Player Position Injury Charvarius Ward CB Groin Javon Hargrave DT Hamstring Oren Burks LB Knee

Standout defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was said to be questionable to return after suffering a hamstring injury early in the game, but he would be held out for the second half. Starting linebacker Oren Burks was also hurt during the game, though when exactly his injury occurred is unclear. Either way, the knee injury kept him out for the remainder of the game.

That's injuries to starters on all three levels of San Francisco's defense. Talk about tough luck. The severity of the injuries remain unknown, but if all three were forced to miss a game, it would be a massive blow. San Francisco was already working without defensive lineman Arik Armstead, so if Hargrave is out of the mix too, their pass rush will struggle. Javon Kinlaw would likely see more snaps if Hargrave was held out, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles would come in for Burks as he did on Sunday, and Isaiah Oliver or Ambry Thomas would step in for Ward on the back end.