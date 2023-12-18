Highlights Jets' QB Zach Wilson is in concussion protocol after leaving the team's Week 15 game early.

Titans' QB Will Levis awaits MRI results to determine the extent of his ankle sprain.

Ravens' RB Keaton Mitchell will be out for season with ACL tear, while his teammates, OT Ronnie Stanley and S Marcus Williams, are day-to-day with injuries.

The NFL's injury carousel continued in Week 15 as the league saw another handful of impact players go down with injuries and not return to their respective games. While the QB carnage slowed a little, there were still two starting QBs, the New York Jets' Zach Wilson and the Tennessee Titans' Will Levis, who were unable to finish their team's losses after picking up their ailments.

Here are all the major injuries from this weekend's action and what they mean for each respective team.

Player (Position) Team Injury Status Zach Wilson (QB) New York Jets Concussion Concussion protocol Will Levis (QB) Tennessee Titans Ankle sprain Awaiting MRI results Keaton Mitchell (RB) Baltimore Ravens ACL tear Out for season Marcus Williams (S) Baltimore Ravens Groin Day-to-day Ronnie Stanley (OT) Baltimore Ravens Concussion Concussion protocol D.J. Reader (DT) Cincinnati Bengals Torn quad Out for season Ja'Marr Chase (WR) Cincinnati Bengals Shoulder Day-to-day D.J. Ivey (CB) Cincinnati Bengals ACL tear Out for season Minkah Fitzpatrick (S) Pittsburgh Steelers Knee Out for Week 16 Trenton Thompson (S) Pittsburgh Steelers Stinger Awaiting updates Zack Martin (G) Dallas Cowboys Thigh Awaiting updates Joel Bitonio (G) Cleveland Browns Back Day-to-day

Zach Wilson, QB (New York Jets)

Concussion: Currently in concussion protocol

Zach Wilson was renamed the starting quarterback of the New York Jets a couple of weeks ago, and he responded with an AFC Offensive Player of the Week performance in Week 14. However, he was unable to replicate that feat in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins after suffering a concussion early in the 30-0 loss.

Wilson played only 22 snaps before being forced out of the game, but not before he suffered four sacks, one of which resulted in a fumble. Head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that Wilson was in the concussion protocol, and that if the third-year signal caller was cleared ahead of their Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders, he would remain the starter.

Will Levis, QB (Tennessee Titans)

Ankle: Possible sprain, awaiting MRI results

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans were not only eliminated from playoff contention with their 19-16 overtime loss to the Houston Texans, they also saw their starting quarterback go down with a gruesome-looking leg injury. Levis was sacked seven times on the day, the last of which came with under two minutes remaining in overtime and saw Houston's Desmond King II wrap up and twist Levis awkwardly to the ground. Levis was helped off the field and did not return.

The replay did not look good for Levis, as his leg was caught underneath King as the latter brought the QB down. Levis laid on the ground in a worrisome position for some time before leaving the field. After the game, Levis was bullish on his prospects for Week 16, however:

It could have been a lot worse, but I think I'll be all right.

If Levis can't go, the Titans could turn to veteran Ryan Tannehill or third-stringer Malik Willis. With the team already eliminated from playoff contention, it would behoove Mike Vrabel and the Titans brass to start Willis to see what they really have in the untested second-year man.

Trio of Baltimore Ravens

RB Keaton Mitchell out for year, S Marcus WIiliams is day-to-day, OT Ronnie Stanley in concussion protocol

The Baltimore Ravens got the 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football to go to 10-4 and maintain the top seed in the AFC, but it came at a steep cost. The most significant of their injuries came to red hot rookie running back Keaton Mitchell, who suffered a scary injury after hyperextending his left knee as he was being taken down.

While sources have said that it was a torn ACL, head coach John Harbaugh said only that it was a long-term injury, though there was no cartilage damage, which should help speed up the recovery process.

RB Yards/Carry (min. 45 carries) De'Von Achane (MIA) 8.5 Keaton Mitchell (BAL) 8.4 Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) 5.7 Jaleel McLaughlin (DEN) 5.6 Jaylen Warren (PIT) 5.5

The loss is a big one for the Ravens, as Mitchell, who is second in the league with 8.4 yards a carry, was well on his way to taking over as the number one running back on the team. Without the speedster, Baltimore will have to continue to rely on plodder Gus Edwards, change-of-pace back Justice Hill, and veteran Melvin Gordon, the latter of whom Harbaugh said would be elevated from the practice squad ahead of Week 16.

The team also lost standout offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley to a concussion during the fourth quarter. Stanley is now in the concussion protocol and will hope to be cleared for Week 16. If he can't go, veteran backup Patrick Mekari will step in.

Starting free safety Marcus Williams also left the game with a groin injury at the end of the first half and did not return. Harbaugh characterized his status as day-to-day, and if he is unable to play, the Ravens are set with Geno Stone, who is second in the league with six interceptions, to fill in capably.

Trio of Cincinnati Bengals

DT D.J. Reader out for the year, WR Ja'Marr Chase is day-to-day, CB D.J. Ivey out for the year

It was a rough week for the AFC North, healthwise. The Cincinnati Bengals also lost a trio of players during their Saturday afternoon overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings. First and foremost, their star wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, left the game early and did not return after suffering a shoulder injury.

Chase reportedly picked up an AC joint sprain and is considered day-to-day. There is the possibility that Chase, who had four catches for 64 yards before exiting, won't have to miss any time.

Defensive run stopper D.J. Reader also left the game early, and his diagnosis is a torn quadriceps, which means he is done for the year. Reader's absence leaves a massive hole in Cincy's run defense, as he was rated a top 10 defensive tackle this season by Pro Football Focus. B.J. Hill and Josh Tupou will have big shoes to fill in the heart of the Bengals' defensive line.

He wasn't the only D.J. Cincinnati lost for the year, however. Rookie corner D.J. Ivery suffered a torn ACL and will also miss the remainder of the season. The Bengals secondary is already thin, so they will need to get more from top CBs Mike Hilton and Chidobe Awuzie over the next three weeks.

Pair of Pittsburgh Steelers

S Minkah Fitzpatrick ruled out for Week 16, S Trenton Thompson suffered a stinger

It just keeps on getting worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are currently on a three-game losing streak and playing their way right out of playoff contention. To add salt to the wound, star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick left their 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts early on Saturday and did not return due to a knee injury.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has already ruled him out for Week 16, which is not an encouraging sign for the former All-Pro's rest-of-season outlook.

Pittsburgh also saw their other starting safety, Damontae Kazee ejected and subsequently suspended for the remainder of the season for an illegal hit, and their backup safety, Trenton Thompson, leave the contest after suffering a stinger on a hit later in the game.

If Thompson can't go either, the Steelers will likely have to deploy veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson at one of the safety spots alongside special teams ace Miles Killebrew, who rarely sees defensive snaps.

Two All-Pro offensive linemen go down

Cowboys' G Zack Martin left game and did not return, Browns' G Joel Bitonio day-to-day

There were also a couple of high impact offensive linemen that went down with injuries on Sunday. Dallas Cowboys perennial All-Pro guard Zack Martin left the team's crushing 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills with a quad injury and did not return. Head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that it was a quad bruise and that Martin would "definitely" have a chance to play in Week 16. T.J. Bass is waiting in the wings if Martin can't convalesce in time.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Browns also saw an important offensive lineman leave their 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears early. Five-time All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio exited the game during Cleveland's opening drive with back issues and never returned to the field. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Bitonio is considered day-to-day.

If he can't go, Michael Dunn will likely get the Week 16 start against the Houston Texans. This is just the latest in a long line of Browns injuries along the offensive line, as they've already lost both of their starting tackles (Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin) for the season, their top backup, Dawand Jones, was placed on the IR recently, and center Ethan Pocic, who missed Week 15 with a stinger, could be out an extended period as well.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.