Highlights Erik ten Hag has, so far, brought in four players that he used to manage elsewhere.

Lisandro Martinez and Antony joined in his first summer at Old Trafford in 2022.

Sofyan Amrabat and Andre Onana were signed in the summer of 2023 from Fiorentina and Inter.

Erik ten Hag managed to end a bleak 2023-24 campaign as Manchester United boss by lifting the FA Cup with an unlikely victory over rivals Manchester City, a result which, ultimately, saved him from being dismissed by owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. This perhaps came as a surprise, given the Red Devils had just completed their worst Premier League season ever, placement wise, as they finished in eighth - level on points with seventh-placed Newcastle United but 24 goals behind on goal difference.

Such has been the frustration for Ten Hag this term and prior, that even when he's looked to the transfer window for recognised help and that additional bit of quality, it hasn't always arrived. Here, GIVEMESPORT look back on all the already-managed signings Erik ten Hag has taken with him to Manchester United, ranking them from worst to best. It must be noted, that while these players have won various silverware in 2023's Carabao Cup and 2024's FA Cup, they arrive in the context of one of the poorest Manchester United sides in Premier League history.

Erik ten Hag's Familiar Faces Matches in 23/24 Goals Assists Clean Sheets Transfer Fee Current Transfer Value Common Club Antony 38 3 2 - £82 million £25.3 million Ajax Sofyan Amrabat 30 0 0 - £8.5 million £18.7 million Utrecht Lisandro Martinez 14 0 1 - £48 million £38.2 million Ajax Andre Onana 51 - - 13 £43.8 million £29.7 million Ajax

4 Antony

At the club since: September 2022

Antony kicks off this list as the least successful signing that ten Hag has previously managed. Perhaps the worst example of going back to an old reliable source of goals and creativity, Antony has so far failed to replicate his Ajax form at Old Trafford.

A huge contrast to the two-time Eredivisie champion, and KNVB Cup winner he was, with 22 goals and 24 assists in 82 all-competition games, Antony has only been able to muster 11 goals and five assists in 82 games for United. In the Premier League last season alone, his one goal and one assist in 29 appearances continued a pitiful return for his £82 million price tag.

Antony's move was the third-highest transfer fee ever paid by United after Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, and Ajax and the Eredivisie's largest transfer to date. According to Football Transfers, illustrating his poor previous season further, Antony's current value is dwindling at £25.3 million.

Antony in the Premier League Games 54 Goals 5 Goals per Game 0.09 Assists 3 Yellow cards 10 Shooting Accuracy 35% Big Chances Created 9

3 Sofyan Amrabat

On loan at the club from September 2023 to June 2024

Despite being a key man in two impressive squads, with Morocco at the 2022 World Cup and Fiorentina's Europa Conference League final-reaching side in 2023, Sofyan Amrabat admittedly looked off the pace in the Premier League.

Signed in a loan move until June 2024 that cost a fee of £8.5 million, with an option to buy sitting at £21.4 million, United still remain undecided as to whether they'll bring Amrabat back for another go at the Premier League. Ten Hag previously managed the former Feyenoord midfielder at Utrecht. ESPN's Ryan O'Hanlon wrote of the midfielder's tough transition:

"Playing in midfield in Serie A (or in the World Cup, where Amrabat starred for Morocco) is much different than playing midfield in the Premier League. "At Fiorentina, Amrabat was a very good passer, but contributed little elsewhere - especially off the ball. In the Premier League, where the ball moves faster and there's less time on the ball, he hasn't been as effective in possession and to make matters worse, all of his other struggles have been amplified."

Sofyan Amrabat's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 16th Pass Completion Rate 88.1 6th Fouls Per Game 1.1 5th Tackles Per Game 1.3 10th Match rating 6.24 26th

2 Lisandro Martinez

At the club since: July 2022

Lisandro Martinez is the penultimate player in this mini-list. He followed Ten Hag from Ajax, moving to Manchester in the summer window of 2022 for a reported transfer fee of between £47 million to £49 million, plus £8.5 million in add-ons.

Wearing the number six recently vacated by another previous expensive investment in Paul Pogba, the eventual World Cup winning Argentinian went on to show great early signs in the 2022/23 term, with excellent performances against rivals Liverpool and Southampton too. Manchester United ultimately finished third in a reasonable term.

However, in the next season, a foot injury left Martinez out for four months before a return to action in January 2024. He only made 14 appearances in 2023/24 and looks to adapt further to the physical effects of the Premier League, something he didn't have to face too much with Ajax's luxury of multiple defensive options in a less arduous league.

Lisandro Martinez - 23/24 Statistics Metric Output Appearances 8(3) Pass success rate (%) 93 Aerials won per game 0.4 Tackles per game 1.1 Interceptions per game 0.5 Clearances per game 2.1 Overall rating 6.39

1 Andre Onana

At the club since: July 2023

When all is said and done, and despite a number of shaky appearances at times, Andre Onana hasn't had that bad of a first campaign. Since his move from Inter, the stopper has faced a higher number of shots compared to his time at both San Siro (3.7 per game) and Ajax (3.5 per game), facing a whopping 5.37 per game this term.

There have been numerous sub-par performances, with mistakes coming against the likes of Galatasaray in the Champions League, and Sheffield United in the Premier League, to name just two. However, with the prime years of his life firmly ahead of him, the 28-year-old still has time to adjust to the offensive pace and intensity of England's top division. Speaking openly with Gary Neville on the Overlap, the Cameroonian international addressed the difference that the Premier League has over other leagues he has played in:

"The Premier League is by far the best. The Dutch league is good, especially if you're young. The Italian league is really tactical, but in terms of intensity, I feel sometimes the Premier League is even higher than the Champions League. For me, it's a top league, a fantastic league. It's the best league to play in."

Andre Onana's 2023-24 Premier League stats Goals conceded 55 Expected goals conceded 56 Saves 135 Save percentage 74.6% Clean sheets 8 Clean sheet percentage 22.9% Penalty saves 0/7 Passes over 40 yards and success rate 137 out of 472 (29%) Crosses stopped 37 of 556 (6.7%) Errors leading to a goal 1

Transfer values retrieved from Football Transfers, statistics retrieved from Transfermarkt, SofaScore, WhoScored and FBREF, quotes from ESPN and the Overlap.