Europe's finest international managers will use their expertise and tactical know-how this summer to help guide their countries deep into the European Championships. The 24 managers across the tournament vary considerably in terms of pedigree, managerial experience and record as an international head coach.

From national heroes such as France's Didier Deschamps to born winners including Germany's Julian Nagelsmann and Italy's Luciano Spalletti, this Euros has got it all when it comes to the head coaches. With this in mind, GIVEMESPORT has ranked all 24 managers at the continental competition in Germany.

24 Matjaz Kek

Slovenia

Two-time Slovenian league winner with Maribor, Matjaz Kek became the national team's manager for a second time in 2018. Under his leadership, Slovenia has qualified for its first Euros since 2000 and will try to cause an upset in a tough group featuring Serbia, Denmark, and favourites England. Euro 2024 is also the nation's first tournament since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Aside from his successful time at Maribor and Slovenia, Kek has a mixed CV. It includes a two-month spell with Saudi Arabian side, Al-Ittihad, and a contrasting trophy-winning period with Croatian outfit Rijeka. Despite this, in his native country, he is regarded as one of their very best managers, so supporters will feel comfortable heading to Germany under Kek.

Matjaz Kek's Managerial Record Games Managed 497 Wins 276 Losses 104 Win Percentage 55.53

23 Michal Probierz

Poland

Michal Probierz, the 2010 Polish coach of the year, brings a wealth of experience to the role of Poland manager. Despite managing only once outside his nation, a brief stint at Greek outfit Aris Thessaloniki in 2011-12, he has potential. His promotion from being in charge of the Under 21s in September 2023 is a testament to his capabilities. With his relatively limited experience on the big stage, Probierz will likely lean on senior squad members Robert Lewandowski, Piotr Zielinski, and Wojciech Szczesny.

Michal Probierz's Managerial Record Games Managed 589 Wins 232 Losses 206 Win Percentage 39.39

22 Dragan Stojkovic

Serbia

The former Yugoslavian star midfielder was appointed Serbia manager in 2021 and, after a year, guided his nation to the Qatar World Cup. Before taking charge of his nation, Stojkovic had only managed in Japan and China. However, he will look to bring his experiences from his playing days. The 59-year-old was captain for Red Star Belgrade and Yugoslavia, so having his leadership in the Serbian camp will be vital in inspiring his players ahead of their challenge in Germany.

Dragan Stojkovic's Managerial Record Games Managed 460 Wins 220 Losses 150 Win Percentage 47.83

21 Edward Iordanescu

Romania

After breaking through at Steaua Bucuresti alongside Alin Stoica, Edward Iornanescu endured an uneventful career. After he retired from the pitch in 2004, Iordanescu ventured into management where he has spent tenures across Romania. After winning the league title with Cluj, Iordanescu was appointed manager of the Romanian national team. He impressively guided his nation through qualifying for Euro 2024, winning six of their 10 games.

Edward Iordanescu's Managerial Record Games Managed 236 Wins 116 Losses 57 Win Percentage 49.15

20 Serhiy Rebrov

Ukraine

Known in England for his spells in the capital at Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham, Serhiy Rebrov has been in charge of the Ukrainian national team since June 2023. Rebrov has also managed in Saudi Arabia, Hungary, and the United Arab Emirates; however, his greatest success came in the dugout of his former club, Dynamo Kyiv.

Despite failing to impress in England, Rebrov is the joint-highest goalscorer in the history of the Ukraine Premier League. With the war-torn nation forced to play their qualifiers in Poland, Rebrov and his staff steered Ukraine to Euro 2024 through a playoff victory.

Serhiy Rebrov's Managerial Record Games Managed 394 Wins 248 Losses 64 Win Percentage 62.94

19 Ivan Hasek

Czechia

Despite his predecessor, Jaroslav Silhavy, steering the Czechia towards Euro 2024 qualification, Ivan Hasek is tasked with taking on the challenging tournament. The former Czech international spent most of his club career at Sparta Prague, where he has also managed. Hasek's management career has taken him around the globe, with his resume featuring French sides Strasbourg and Saint Etienne, Japanese giants Vissel Kobe, and spells in the Middle East.

Ivan Hasek's Managerial Record Games Managed 338 Wins 147 Losses 117 Win Percentage 43.49

18 Francesco Calzona

Slovakia

Italian Francesco Calzona had an unimpressive period as a player, contrasting to his time in coaching. Known as the assistant to Mauricio Sarri for seven years, Calzona has learned from one of Europe's best closely. More recently, Calzona was appointed Napoli manager on an interim basis after working as the technical coach under Italian manager Luciano Spalletti. This short spell also made Calzona the first-ever Serie A manager to also be in charge of a national team.

Francesco Calzona's Managerial Record Games Managed 35 Wins 13 Losses 8 Win Percentage 37.14

17 Murat Yakin

Switzerland

The 49-time capped Swiss Murat Yakin enjoyed a respectable career at Grasshoppers, alongside small stints at Stuttgart, Fenerbahce and Basel, whom he eventually managed. After a Champions League clash between his Basel side and Jose Mourinho's Chelsea, Yakin received praise from the iconic Portuguese for his team's valiant performance. The Swiss, of Turkish descent, was appointed the manager of Switzerland in 2021, leading the nation to the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup.

Murat Yakin's Managerial Record Games Managed 443 Wins 198 Losses 116 Win Percentage 44.70

16 Willy Sagnol

Georgia

Frenchman Willy Sagnol is widely known to a certain generation as a fantastic attacking full-back at Bayern Munich. To the current generation, he will be known as the first manager ever to lead Georgia at a major tournament. The Champions League winner has managed France's U20 and U21s and spent two seasons at Bordeaux. The five-time Bundesliga winner will look to bring his winning mentality to his Georgian squad, who are looking to make history this summer.

Willy Sagnol's Managerial Record Games Managed 132 Wins 58 Losses 38 Win Percentage 43.94

15 Sylvinho

Albania

Former Arsenal, Barcelona, Celta Vigo and Manchester City left-back Sylvinho is currently manager of the Albanian national team after spells with French giants Olympique Lyonnais and Brazilian side Corinthians.

The former Brazilian international also spent two seasons as assistant manager to Roberto Mancini at Inter Milan, a manager who knows something about European Championships. In January 2023, Sylvinho was appointed the manager of Albania, with former Manchester City teammate Pablo Zabaleta as his assistant.

Sylvinho's Managerial Record Games Managed 69 Wins 26 Losses 21 Win Percentage 37.68

14 Marco Rossi

Hungary

Italian coach Marco Rossi is widely remembered for guiding his Hungary team in the group of death in Euro 2020 (2021). His side held France and Germany to memorable draws and earned plenty of plaudits, despite finishing bottom of the group.

Rossi has spent most of his coaching career in Italy, Slovakia, and Hungary, with his latest job being the most prominent. If Hungary's brave performances under Rossi in the last European Championship were anything to go off, there's a bright future for this national team.

Marco Rossi's Managerial Record Games Managed 503 Wins 210 Losses 164 Win Percentage 41.75

13 Vincenzo Montella

Turkey

Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella is one of five Italians managing at Euro 2024 this summer. The 50-year-old will lead Turkey out in Germany, hoping to finally galvanise a talented squad with a mix of experience and talented youngsters.

Montella has played and managed at some of Europe's biggest clubs, starring for AS Roma for a decade and coaching Fiorentina, Sampdoria, AC Milan and Sevilla. After impressively getting Adama Demispor to their highest-ever league finish, Montella was tasked with guiding the nation of Turkey in 2023, where he achieved qualification for Euro 2024.

Vincenzo Montella's Managerial Record Games Managed 440 Wins 198 Losses 139 Win Percentage 45

12 Ralph Rangnick

Austria

The former Manchester United interim manager was appointed to the Austria job over two years ago while still at Old Trafford. Before his time in charge of the Red Devils, Ralph Rangnick served as both a manager and director of football for the Red Bull group on different occasions.

His pressing, attacking style brought him a lot of success in Germany and is what linked him to the Bayern Munich job this summer. Rangnick looks to lead a young and talented squad, combined with the experience of veterans David Alaba and Marko Arnautovic.

Ralph Rangnick's Managerial Record Games Managed 775 Wins 370 Losses 226 Win Percentage 47.74

11 Ronald Koeman

Netherlands

Ronald Koeman will lead his country into a major tournament for the second time in his second spell in charge of the Oranje. The Barcelona legend is regarded as one of the greatest central defenders ever to have played the game.

Though his days on the touchline have not been as successful as those on the pitch, Koeman has proven he is a competent manager. His most successful spells in management have come at Valencia, PSV, and Ajax, as well as an exciting spell at Southampton.

Ronald Koeman's Managerial Record Games Managed 770 Wins 417 Losses 194 Win Percentage 54.16

10 Steve Clarke

Scotland

Scotsman Steve Clarke has guided Scotland to their second consecutive European Championship for the first time in 28 years. Though his side has yet tasted victory in tournament football, he has undoubtedly improved the national side exponentially while also giving youth opportunities. The former Chelsea defender has also managed Kilmarnock, Reading, and West Bromwich Albion, where he guided the Baggies to 8th place, their best finish since 1981.

Steve Clarke's Managerial Record Games Managed 250 Wins 103 Losses 82 Win Percentage 41.20

9 Zlatko Dalic

Croatia

As manager of the Croatian national team since 2017, Zlatko Dalic has overseen one of the most successful periods in the nation's football history, with the 2018 World Cup final being the standout achievement. During his tenure, Dalić has managed one of the most incredible crop of players Croatia has ever had, including Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic. The manager has kept Croatia's most legendary ex-players at hand, with Mario Mandzukic, Vedran Corluka and Ivica Olic all taking up spots on his backroom staff.

Zlatko Dalic's Managerial Record Games Managed 496 Wins 227 Losses 142 Win Percentage 45.77

8 Kasper Hjulmand

Denmark

In the last European Championships, Kasper Hjulmand guided Denmark to the semi-finals in his first tournament with the national team. Though his side lost to England, they undoubtedly made their fans proud, as well as teammate Christian Eriksen, who collapsed at the beginning of the tournament. The Danish manager's greatest domestic coaching spell came at Nordsjælland, where he has spent six years. Hjulmand and his team will look back at the last Euros for inspiration in Germany.

Kasper Hjulmand's Managerial Record Games Managed 362 Wins 153 Losses 123 Win Percentage 42.27

7 Luis de la Fuente

Spain

After Spain crashed out of the Qatar World Cup in the round of 16 to Morocco, it was clear a change of guard was needed. Climbing the management ranks from the Under 19s to the 23s, Luis de la Fuente was rewarded for his work by the Spanish federation by being appointed manager of the senior team.

With a squad varying from the youngest player to ever play at a Euros, Lamine Yamal (16), to one of the competition's oldest, Jesus Navas (38), de le Fuente will have a challenging task in blending the squad. Still, his strong relationship with the younger players may make it easier.

Luis de le Fuente's Managerial Record Games Managed 390 Wins 196 Losses 87 Win Percentage 50.26

6 Domenico Tedesco

Belgium

Heading to a competitive tournament with his Belgian side for the first time, Domenico Tedesco will look to squeeze the last few drops of magic out of the nation's golden generation. The DFB Pokal winner's early signs have been positive, with the Red Devils winning six out of eight qualifying fixtures and scoring 22 goals. However, the Italian manager has come under scrutiny after leaving Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois out of the Euro 2024 squad.

Domenico Tedesco's Managerial Record Games Managed 207 Wins 110 Losses 55 Win Percentage 53.14

5 Roberto Martinez

Portugal

Former Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is one of the most experienced managers on the international stage, with three international tournaments under his belt. During his time as Red Devils manager, Martinez achieved the nation's highest-ever finish in a tournament, with a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup. The FA Cup winner with Wigan Athletic will look to replicate his predecessors' work with Portugal after they won Euro 2016 under Fernando Santos. Alongside the expectations of managing Portugal, Martinez will have to decide whether to start the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo in a side full of young talented stars.