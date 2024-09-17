Key Takeaways Managers are crucial for a team's success, being tasked with giving instructions on the touchline.

World football's best managers tend to ply their trade in Europe's premier club competition, the Champions League.

All 36 of the 2024/25 Champions League managers have been ranked based on factors like trophies, legacy and current status.

Behind every successful football team is a manager. The tactician tasked with giving his set of players instructions, all while adapting to every game’s varying state, is often the difference between a side reining victorious or falling to defeat.

The crème de la crème of touchline bosses ply their trade in the Champions League – that’s a fact. But, despite managing in Europe’s premier club competition, there are an array of seasoned veterans and those who are in the infancy of their managerial careers.

Taking the following ranking factors into careful consideration, here are all 36 managers from this campaign’s Champions League – from the Christian Ilzer’s to the Carlo Ancelotti’s of the world – ranked from worst to best.

36-31

Christian Ilzer, Vladimir Weiss, Vladan Milojevic, Sergej Jakirovic, Lars Friis, Nicky Hayen

Kicking off the Champions League manager rankings is Christian Ilzer of Sturm Graz, who has been in the dugout for the Austrian side for just north of four years. Still relatively young for a manager at 46, could he rise up the rankings by the end of the campaign?

Vladimir Weiss of Slovan Bratislava and Red Star Belgrade’s Vladan Milojevic are in 35th and 34th, respectively, and – despite being the leading sides in their respective countries – will struggle when competing with the continent’s big guns.

Just ahead of them are Sergej Jakirovic and Lars Friis, who are in charge of Dinamo Zagreb and Sparta Prague, respectively. Both have been in their positions for less than 12 months and are yet to make waves on the European stage. Time will tell, however.

Given that Nicky Hayen, Club Brugge’s manager, has been in his post for just over two months, it’s difficult to place him any higher. Formerly of Club NXT, the 44-year-old has been given the opportunity to assert himself as one of the next big things.

30-21

Patrick Rahmen, Marino Pusic, Bruno Lage, Brian Priske, Pepijn Lijnders, Bruno Genesio, Nuri Sahin, Vincenzo Italiano, Adi Hutter, Peter Bosz

Managing to enter the top 30 of the 2024/25 crop of Champions League managers is Patrick Rahmen of Young Boys – who has been in charge of the Swiss top-tier outfit for just over one year – after enjoying a mixed start to life as boss.

Shakhtar Donetsk’s Marino Pusic and Bruno Lage, who recently replaced Roger Schmidt at the helm of Benfica, follow in 29th and 28th, respectively. The former is a well-known name among Premier League aficionados thanks to his spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers – one that saw him face the axe after just 51 games.

Pepijn Lijnders’ wealth of experience comes from his time spent being Jurgen Klopp’s right-hand man at Anfield – and now that he’s in charge of RB Salzburg, the 41-year-old will be looking to assert himself as one of Europe’s most sought-after managers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lijnders spent 2217 days as Liverpool's assistant manager and helped guide the Reds to one Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shielf apiece.

Nuri Sahin, one of the best Turkish footballers of all time, has now turned his hand to management after a storied career – but given that he is still in the early stages of his stint in the dugout, it means he has to settle for 24th.

After reaching a Europa Conference League final with Fiorentina, Vincenzo Italiano is becoming a known name among the managerial chamber after impressing at Spezia – but he’s still behind Monaco’s Adi Hutter and Peter Bosz of PSV Eindhoven.

Formerly of Lyon, Apeldoorn-born Bosz guided the Dutch side to an Eredivisie title in his first season in the hot seat and has started 2024/25 in a similar fashion – fit and firing at the summit.

20-11

Eric Roy, Paulo Fonseca, Vincent Kompany, Brendan Rodgers, Marco Rose, Thiago Motta, Michel, Ruben Amorim, Sebastian Hoeness, Hansi Flick