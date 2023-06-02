Managerial dismissals are always a bittersweet moment for football fans both in and out of the Premier League.

On one hand, the brand, style, and performance of your side might be suffering as a result of managerial incompetence, so the sacking os very much welcomed, and on the other, a person is losing their job, and even someone with the slightest bit of empathy can sympathise with such stress-inducing circumstances.

With Watford battling out in England’s second tier this season, one would expect that managerial casualties in the Premier League would at the very least, be cut in half. Unfortunately, this season owners had other ideas and from August through to May, have parted company with an incredible 14 different managers. Here is every sacking, ranked from the best manager to the worst…

14 Thomas Tuchel

“You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone” - every R&B artist, and Chelsea fans after Thomas Tuchel left.

The wiry German is now at Bayern Munich, and his pedigree as a world-class manager is irrefutable. New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly panicked after a poor start to the season and subsequently fired one of the best managers in the world.

13 Antonio Conte

If Antonio could have performed half the salvation job on Spurs that he did on his hairline, they’d be as beautiful as he, and possibly even fluent in Italian. The blue-eyed boss always seemed incensed, whether it be the lack of financial backing, his team’s performance, or the fact English food really is that insulting to an Italian pallet. The happiest Conte was during his entire tenure was when Levy wheeled Lord Sugar in to tell him he was fired.

12 Graham Potter

Chelsea have well and truly outdone themselves this season. Not least, they made one of the brightest up-and-coming names in football management look like he’d won the job in a raffle. The Chelsea players performed hilariously badly on the pitch this season, and the only thing funnier than their attempts at playing football were their witty quips about Graham Potter being related to Harry! Haha, those comedians, ey…

11 Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers applauding the supporters at the King Power Stadium

Brendan Rodgers is a manager of prodigious talents and served Leicester sublimely for several seasons. However, this season left Foxes fans wanting to throttle the wee Northern Irishman like he wanted to throttle Raheem Sterling in that fly-on-the-wall Channel 5 documentary. In hindsight, the Leicester board sacked him too late, and the writing was very much on the wall.

10 Patrick Vieira

Initially feeling like a great fit for Crystal Palace, it seemed as though the Arsenal legend was going to break the mould at Selhurst Park, and actually push on beyond mid-table mediocrity. Unfortunately, it transpired this season that consistently finishing 13th remained the eternal goal. After a 12-game spell without a win, Father Patrick was given the boot by the Parish councilor, Steve.

9 Ralph Hassenhuttl

When he wasn’t sinking to his knees and looking up to the skies after a win over Liverpool, Ralph Hassenhuttl was overseeing two 9-0 capitulations in consecutive seasons, before miraculously managing to cling onto his job. Ralph wasn’t a bad manager by any stretch, but the way his sides could buckle was always a cause for concern.

8 Bruno Lage

There is the potential to be a pun in there somewhere about Bruno being Lage(r) than life, unfortunately, both he and the brand of football Wolves played was anything but. Sacked in October, Julen Lopotegui took over the mantle and steered a Wolves side in jeopardy to safety.

7 Cristian Stellini

Cristian Stellini was never going to get the Spurs job and only remained as interim boss as the Spurs hierarchy didn’t want to have to pay him off as well. That said, he joins a select group of caretaker bosses who were that bad they were hoyed out the exit door before the club got a chance to find someone permanently. Poor Ryan Mason.

6 Steven Gerrard

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Everton manager Frank Lampard and Villa manager Steven Gerrard look on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 13, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Great job at Rangers, albeit in a league where it’s very much a two-horse race. Unai Emery has exposed Gerrard’s flaws dramatically, with Aston Villa a side rejuvenated since his arrival and Stevie G’s departure.

5 Scott Parker

Scott Parker activated the ultimate “estranged father” card by walking out on his Bournemouth side that he didn’t believe to be good enough to cope with the pressures of the Premier League. Will he predictably try to claim credit for his long, lost sons’ success now they’ve secured another season in England’s top flight? If you can’t handle them at their worst, you don’t deserve them at their best, Scott.

4 Jesse Marsch

Jesse Marsch didn’t help the American manager's cliché of being the “Soccer guy”, whose name is now Ted Lasso thanks to Apple TV. The walking-talking buzzword, Marsch didn’t perfect the “D-fence” or “O-fence” during his stint in West Yorkshire.

3 Javi Gracia

Seriously, who in their right mind thought this was going to turn out well? With two managerial sackings and a relegation on his record, Javi Gracia was hardly an inspired choice, with his side being on the wrong end of 4, 5, 6, and 4 -1 drubbings respectively.

2 Nathan Jones

Nathan Jones had told himself in the bathroom mirror that he was the best manager in Europe that many times, that he inadvertently blurted it out during a press conference. If Southampton players had believed their strange boss’ own hype they may have stayed up, unfortunately, they just thought he was peculiarly delusional like everyone else.

1 Frank Lampard

Let’s be super frank about Lampard, his managerial career has been a lesson in how to fail upwards. From Derby to Chelsea, to Everton, and then back to Chelsea, either owners are suckers for self-inflicted punishment or they’re simply oblivious to his deficiencies as a head coach.